Chelsea XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Enzo Maresca may have to get creative to solve a defensive headache when Chelsea play Everton at Goodison Park.

Marc Cucurella is suspended after his late red card against Brentford last weekend and Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James are all still out.

Tosin Adarabioyo will likely partner Levi Colwill at centre-back, while Malo Gusto is sure to play on one of the flanks, but Maresca must decide which of Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and youngster Josh Acheampong fills in on the other.

Moises Caicedo would usually be an option at right-back, but Maresca has revealed that Romeo Lavia is struggling to recover from a hamstring injury in time to play and the Ecuadorian will therefore likely be needed in midfield.

Further forward, Joao Felix is available again after returning from injury as a substitute against Shamrock Rovers in midweek, but Mykhailo Mudryk misses out as he is suspended while awaiting the results of a ‘B’ sample following his failed drugs test. Mudryk denies knowingly using any banned substance after the positive test.

That Noni Madueke started against Shamrock is probably bad news for his chances of doing likewise at Goodison Park, with Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto rested and ready to come in.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Fofana, James, Badiashile

Doubts: Lavia

Suspended: Cucurella

Unavailable: Mudryk

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 22 December 2024

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK