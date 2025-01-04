Chelsea XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea could have Romeo Lavia back against Crystal Palace today, but Enzo Maresca has revealed some very bad news on the defensive injury front.

Midfielder Lavia has missed the last four Premier League matches with a hamstring problem, a run that has coincided with Chelsea’s marked dip in form during the festive period.

“Romeo is very close, he started to work with us,” manager Maresca confirmed in a rare piece of good injury news during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“We all consider Romeo a top player, but the most important thing for this kind of player is to be fit. So, no doubt when Romeo is fit that he's a top player, we just need to try to understand how we can help him not get injured.”

Maresca, however, confirmed that defender Wesley Fofana is set to be out for a “very long time” with a serious hamstring problem that could even end his season. Fellow centre-back Benoit Badiashile will also be sidelined until at least next month.

Comeback trail: Romeo Lavia could return for Chelsea after a hamstring problem (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains out injured, but captain Reece James is available again having made his return to the fold as an unused substitute during the 2-0 defeat by Ipswich earlier this week.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Doubts: Lavia, Chukwuemeka

Injured: Fofana, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman

Suspended: Mudryk

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday January 4, 2025

Venue: Selhurst Park, London