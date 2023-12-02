Chelsea XI vs Brighton: Christopher Nkunku injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Reece James and Marc Cucurella are suspended for Chelsea this weekend, but both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are fighting to be fit to face Brighton.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino must prepare for Sunday's clash at Stamford Bridge potentially without nine senior players.

Summer signing Lavia has stepped up his recovery this week and taken part in a partial team training session for the first time.

Nkunku, who like Lavia has yet to make his debut, already reached that landmark last week, but Chelsea are treading cautiously in bringing back the duo to avoid aggravating their injuries.

"We need to assess tomorrow and then decide, they are close and tomorrow we will make a decision," Pochettino said.

"Lavia is maybe more difficult, but we need to assess Christopher Nkunku tomorrow."

Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka are out.

James was sent off for two yellow cards in the 4-1 defeat away at Newcastle last weekend. Cucurella also has a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi will likely be drafted into defence to replace the banned duo, joining Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile despite their mistakes against Newcastle.

Moises Caicedo is expected to come in against his former club in midfield and replace Lesley Ugochukwu. Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher will join him.

The steady front three of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling will likely start, with Robert Sanchez continuing as goalkeeper.

Brighton are facing a major injury crisis of their own for the visit to west London, most recently losing Ansu Fati and Tariq Lamptey, who joined an extensive absentee list.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Injuries: Lavia, Nkunku, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Chalobah, Fofana, Gusto

Suspended: James, Cucurella

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Location: Stamford Bridge, London.