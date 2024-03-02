Chelsea XI vs Brentford: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea welcome back both Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva in to their squad for today’s clash with Brentford.

The defensive duo have been out for a host of matches over the winter and returned to training this week, but Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu form a seven-man injury list.

Mauricio Pochettino made five changes from the Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool as the Blues edged into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a midweek win at home to Leeds.

The Argentine will now change back to a similar line-up to that which faced Liverpool over 120 gruelling minutes at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic returns in place of Robert Sanchez, who made his return from injury on Wednesday, behind a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell.

A trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher likely continue in a midfield plagued by injuries. Mykhailo Mudryk drops out.

Starting Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chalobah; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Chilwell

Subs: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Silva, Cucurella, Casadei, Tauriainen, Madueke, Sterling

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, 2024

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium