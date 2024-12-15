Chelsea XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea will bring back their big guns against Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues left a host of senior players in London when they travelled to Kazakhstan for their 3-1 Conference League win over on Astana on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHELSEA VS BRENTFORD LIVE!

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez are among those who will be recalled as Chelsea bid to continue their good recent run under Enzo Maresca.

Jadon Sancho is in line to be rewarded for his decent form with another start.

With Pedro Neto suspended, Sancho and Noni Madueke are expected to start on the wings.

Jadon Sancho is set to start for Chelsea against Brentford (REUTERS)

Chelsea have been monitoring the fitness of Romeo Lavia after he was taken off as a precaution in the first half of last weekend’s win at Tottenham because of hamstring pain.

The experiment of playing Moises Caicedo at right-back was abandoned at half-time against Spurs, so expect him back in midfield with Malo Gusto at right-back.

Benoit Badiashile was again nervy at Spurs but he should start at centre-back alongside Levil Colwill.

Wesley Fofana and Reece James are still “weeks” away from a return to action.

Robert Sanchez seems set to start in goal after Filip Jorgensen played in Kazakhstan in midweek.

Chelsea can close to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a win after the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: James, Fofana, Kellyman

Suspended: Neto (five yellow cards)

Time and date: 7pm on Sunday on December 15, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge.