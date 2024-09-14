Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth: Palmer injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news - Premier League today

Chelsea are today expected to have Cole Palmer fit for their Premier League trip to Bournemouth, though Malo Gusto is injured.

Gusto was forced off during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace just before the international break and Blues boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed he will not make the trip to the south coast.

"Malo is still out,” Maresca said on Friday. “He is not available for tomorrow's game."

Palmer was initially named in interim boss Lee Carsley’s first England squad but withdrew at the start of the camp and missed the 2-0 wins over Finland and Republic of Ireland.

However, the 22-year-old has been pictured in training this week and is expected to start at Bournemouth.

Chelsea remain without Reece James and Romeo Lavia, though Maresca suggested the latter could be fit for next weekend’s London derby against West Ham.

“Romeo looks very close, hopefully for the next game,” he added. “Unfortunately Reece needs more time."

Deadline day signing Jadon Sancho is available, having been registered too late to face Palace.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Injured: James, Lavia, Gusto

Time and date: 8pm BST later today on Saturday 14 September 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court)

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports