Chelsea XI vs Arsenal: Cole Palmer injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news for Premier League

Chelsea hope Cole Palmer will be fit to face Arsenal.

Palmer was left with stud marks on his left knee following a wild late lunge from Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United last weekend.

He was unable to train in the week but Enzo Maresca hopes he will be fit, in what would be a major boost for Chelsea.

Palmer was on Thursday named in the England squad for next week’s games against Greece and Ireland, suggesting his injury is not too serious.

Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho watched Chelsea’s big over FC Noah from the sidelines (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And speaking after Thursday’s 8-0 Conference League win over Noah, Maresca said: “Cole is getting better, but because he can walk and have dinner doesn’t mean he is completely fit.

“He is getting better and we still have two days to prepare for the game. Hopefully, we can have him for a session - at least on Saturday - and then we take a decision.”

If Palmer is not ready to start, then Joao Felix is poised to come in and replace him after two more goals and another impressive display against Noah.

Jaden Sancho has not played since mid-October because of illness but he could be available.

Speaking on Wednesday, said Maresca: “He [Sancho] is recovering from [illness]. He had a knock in the session. We will see if he is available [against Arsenal] or after the international break.”

Maresca made 11 changes against Noah and will bring back his big guns for what is a huge game against Arsenal.

Chelsea could go into the international break in third place with a win.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Injured: Kellyman

Doubts: Palmer, Sancho

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT, Sunday, 10 November, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge