Chelsea Women close in on deal for Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn - who could be Emma Hayes' final signing

Bjorn has been one of Everton's best performers this season (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea Women are closing in on a six-figure deal for Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn.

The 26-year-old is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract and become Emma Hayes's first signing in January - and potentially the last of her managerial tenure.

Bjorn is a centre-back and has been one of Everton's best performers this season. She has 57 caps for Sweden and played at the World Cup in the summer.

Chelsea have looked short in central defence this season and Jess Carter, who is primarily a full-back, has often filled in there, with Millie Bright unable to play every match.

Bjorn is open to joining Chelsea over Real Madrid, who are also interested, despite the uncertainty at the club amid the ongoing search to replace Hayes.

Hayes will continue until the end of the season before ending her 11-year spell at Chelsea to take over as the United States women's national team ahead of the Paris Olympics.

She is currently with the Chelsea squad in Agadir, Morocco. The warm-weather training camp will help Chelsea rebuild fitness during the WSL winter break.

Chelsea restart their season with an FA Cup fourth-round tie against West Ham at Kingsmeadow next weekend.

The Blues have until January 31 to sign players to boost their efforts to compete on all four fronts in the WSL, both domestic cups and the Champions League.

Chelsea have also held talks with Montpellier defender Maelle Lakrar but may cool their interest, with Bjorn due to arrive.

That could boost Barcelona's efforts to win the race to sign Lakrar.

Jelena Cankovic and Aimee Claypole could leave on permanent or loan deals respectively in January, which could help create space for talent to flourish in an already large squad.