Chelsea Women boost forward line with signing of Sandy Baltimore from PSG

The 24-year-old Sandy Baltimore has signed a four-year deal with Chelsea. Photograph: Chelsea FC

Chelsea have signed the Paris St-Germain forward Sandy Baltimore on a four-year contract as the new head coach, Sonia Bompastor, continues her overhaul of the squad.

The former Lyon coach replaced Emma Hayes this summer and Baltimore becomes her second signing following that of the Barcelona midfielder Julia Bartel. Lucy Bronze is expected to join in the coming days.

Baltimore, a 24-year-old France international, is a graduate of the PSG academy and made more than 200 appearances across nine seasonsfor the club. “I’m very happy to join Chelsea. It feels incredible. I have always wanted to play for Chelsea and now look, it has happened,” she said.

Chelsea’s general manager, Paul Green, said he was happy to add more depth to the squad. “We are delighted to bring Sandy to Chelsea. She is an exciting wide player who will give more balance to the squad, adding another naturally left-footed player,” he said.

“Sandy has gained a wealth of experience in France including within the Women’s Champions League and will bring more competition to the squad. We are looking forward to seeing her in Chelsea blue.”

Baltimore made her PSG debut in 2016 and has won one French league title, three French cups and made 43 Women’s Champions League appearances.

She joins a forward line already consisting of Catarina Macario, Mayra Ramírez, Aggie Beever-Jones, Maika Hamano, Sam Kerr and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.