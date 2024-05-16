How can Chelsea win the Women's Super League title? What the Blues need to hold off Man City on final day

Final-day drama: Chelsea and Manchester City will both be gunning for the WSL title this weekend (Getty Images)

The race for the Women’s Super League (WSL) title is coming down to the final day.

Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 loss to Arsenal last weekend, combined with Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat of rivals Tottenham on Wednesday night, has left the two sides both sitting on 52 points heading into Saturday’s last round of fixtures.

City were leading 1-0 with just minutes left at the Joie Stadium, before Stina Blackstenius scored two late goals to blow the title race open.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes had all but conceded the title after a 4-3 loss to Liverpool on May 1, as they fell six points behind City with an inferior goal difference, but still with a game in hand.

Chelsea managed to take advantage of City’s slip-up by winning both of their games, including an 8-0 thrashing of already relegated Bristol City that means they now have a better goal difference than their rivals and sit top as a result.

All Chelsea need to do then to win a record seventh WSL title in Hayes’ final match in charge before she leaves to take over the USA national team is at least match City’s result on the last day. Chelsea play fifth-placed FA Cup winners Manchester United away from home, while Manchester City travel to seventh-placed Aston Villa.

If both teams win, City need to better Chelsea’s margin of victory by at least three goals. If both teams lose, City will have to lose by three goals less than Chelsea.

If both teams are level on goal difference by the end of those games, the title will be settled by who scored the most goals.

Chelsea currently have scored six more, so it’s likely that will be sufficient to find a winner. If that’s still not enough, the title will be settled by head-to-head record, where City have the edge after winning 1-0 away at Chelsea in February. The two sides drew 1-1 in October.