Chelsea welcome Paul Canoville offer to help heal Enzo Fernandez racism rift

Chelsea have welcomed Paul Canoville’s offer to help resolve the fall-out from Enzo Fernandez’s video of Argentina players singing a racist and homophobic song.

Fernandez is under a Chelsea disciplinary investigation after posting a video of Argentina celebrating their Copa America triumph with a song that club-mate Wesley Fofana branded “uninhibited racism”.

The midfielder could face a ban, with UEFA and FIFA still able to take action due to the content of the video. The Premier League are also looking into the issue. Fernandez has apologised publicly as well as privately to his Chelsea team-mates.

Canoville, Chelsea’s first black player, reached out to the club last week when he offered to help with “educational and restorative work”.

Chelsea have since acknowledged the offer and thanked Canoville, with the club working out how exactly to progress the situation.

Canoville played for Chelsea for a five-year period between 1981 and 1986, suffering racist abuse across his time.

Storm: Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is the subject of a disciplinary investigation by Chelsea (Getty Images)

The 62-year-old has become a campaigner against racism and discrimination, and now works closely with Chelsea.

In a statement released by his foundation, Canoville said last week: “My experiences of racism and hatred are well known, but I have always said that the way forward is through education and understanding.”

Fernandez is expected to face a fine, but Chelsea are also thought to be examining how else to tackle the issue.

The £106million signing is now on holiday after his Copa America duties, while Chelsea are in the USA for their pre-season tour.

Fernandez returned to former club River Plate on Sunday, and was presented to the crowd wearing a club shirt.

The crowd later chanted the same offensive song that has landed Fernandez in hot water.