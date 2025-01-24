Chelsea weigh up bid for £60m Alejandro Garnacho as Enzo Maresca speaks on Manchester United winger

Target: Chelsea are interested in Alejandro Garnacho (Getty Images)

Chelsea hold an interest in Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United.

While the Red Devils are not actively looking to sell Garnacho, United chiefs have internally decided to listen to any offers for youngsters Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, as sales of either player could help ease their financial situation with regard Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Chelsea are understood to be monitoring Garnacho’s situation and considering an approach, with Napoli already holding widely reported interest in the Argentina international.

While some reports indicate Chelsea are preparing to make a bid for Garnacho in the final week of the January transfer window, they are yet to decide whether to proceed.

It is said that the 20-year-old would cost around £60million.

Chelsea are considering their forward options, with winger Mykhailo Mudryk having been provisionally suspended by the Football Association in December after failing a drugs test. Mudryk denies knowingly using any banned substance and has vowed to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, the futures of Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are unclear, with both looking for a more game time.

Garnacho started for United in Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers and took to social media after the game to say: “Strong team performance. Thank you Old Trafford.”

Asked whether it might have been Garnacho’s final match at Old Trafford as a United player amid Chelsea and Napoli’s interest, manager Ruben Amorim said: “No, I'm focused on the games and he's here, he's a player for Manchester United.

“He was really important for us today and let's see in the next days.”

Asked about Garnacho when speaking ahead of Chelsea’s game against Manchester City on Saturday, Blues boss Enzo Maresca said: “I’m happy with the ones we have [in that position] at the moment. In this moment, we are okay.”