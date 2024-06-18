Chelsea want to keep 22-year-old star even if they sign Michael Olise

Chelsea want to keep 22-year-old star even if they sign Michael Olise

Noni Madueke has been linked with a move away from Chelsea should the Blues sign Michael Olise, but the club very much want both players according to reports.

With new boss Enzo Maresca in place Chelsea are pushing ahead with their transfer plans as they look to strengthen a squad which finished sixth last season.

The Blues have already signed centre back Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, and are looking to add a striker and a wide player.

Olise arrival doesn’t mean a Madueke departure

Chelsea have identified Crystal Palace star Olise as their main summer target, and are pushing hard to sign the 22-year-old, but face competition from the likes of Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The Blues contacted Palace for permission to speak to Olise’s representatives, and although they are believed to be ahead in the race there is a long way to go until a deal is done.

Chelsea almost signed the Frenchman last summer when they activated his then £35m release clause, but the deal fell through with Palace unhappy at how the Blues approached the winger.

Madueke is expected to compete with Olise if Chelsea sign him.

Olise signed a new deal which saw his release clause increase to in the region of £60m, but the clause is understood to be complex in it’s nature.

Some reports had suggested Chelsea may look to use players as part of the deal with Madueke mentioned as a possibility.

However The Athletic have reported that isn’t the case, with the club very much viewing it as the pair competing with one another.

More Stories / Latest News

Chelsea want to keep 22-year-old star even if they sign Michael Olise

18th Jun 2024, 10:00am

Enzo Maresca reunited with Pep Guardiola as Chelsea host Man City on opening day

18th Jun 2024, 09:20am

Club legend hits out at ownership over sale of three players

18th Jun 2024, 09:00am

Journalist Simon Johnson wrote:

“Should Olise make the switch, they will regard it as the duo fulfilling the ‘two players for every position’ mantra most leading clubs aim for. Cole Palmer is expected to play more regularly inside in a No 10 role.”

The former PSV man can no doubt play a key role under Maresca with wingers really important in the Italian’s system, and with the potential arrival of Olise this summer, and Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian coming in 2025 Madueke needs a strong season.