Chelsea vs Wolves – Predicted lineup and team news

Chelsea welcome Wolves to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Monday night.

Enzo Maresca’s side are seeking to address a recent slump that has seen the Blues go five league games without a win.

In midweek, Chelsea required a last-gasp goal from Reece James to salvage a point at home to Bournemouth. Their downturn in form has seen the West Londoners drop to sixth in the table ahead of the visit of Wolves. A win will take Chelsea back into the Champions League places.

Wolves arrive in the capital on the back of disappointing defeats to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. The new manager bounce brought in by Vitor Pereira has evaporated and Wolves sit precariously above the relegation places. Only goal difference separates them from 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

Chelsea team news

Enzo Maresca has doubts over several senior names heading into the clash. Cole Palmer missed Friday’s training session with an ankle issue, while none of Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill or Romeo Lavia took part. Each will be assessed ahead of the clash.

“Cole, Levi, Enzo and Romeo were not in the session today so those four players are doubts for Monday’s game because they picked up problems in the last game,” the Italian said on Friday.

“Cole was the ankle. In the first half they (the opponent) kicked him. He didn’t train today and we don’t know if he’s going to train tomorrow or in two days. The same situation is for Enzo, Romeo and Levi.”

Maresca does have Trevoh Chalobah back available for selection. The 25-year-old has been recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace and could come into the side at centre-back.

Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended after an adverse finding in a drug test.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves?

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday 20th January 2025. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is 20:00 GMT.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Wolves on?

Chelsea vs Wolves will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go UK, NOW UK, Sky Sports Ultra and Sky Sports+.

