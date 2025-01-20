Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE!

Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge tonight looking to end a recent slump in the Premier League. After an impressive start to Enzo Maresca’s tenure, the Blues have suffered a dip in form as they've failed to win any of their last five top-flight matches which has seen them slip out of title contention.

Chelsea - who have agreed a £12million deal to sign Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg - have been dragged into a top four battle and begin the night in sixth place after Manchester City's big win over Ipswich. Maresca has concerns over Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill as they've emerged as injury doubts for this fixture.

Wolves have stuttered of late in the league, without a win in three and come into this game on the back of successive 3-0 losses against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. They will hope to call upon key man Matheus Cunha who netted a hat-trick in this fixture last season. Follow Chelsea vs Wolves LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Wolves latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch

Chelsea team news: Quartet doubtful, including Palmer

Wolves team news: Matheus Cunha could miss out

Score prediction: Blues return to winning ways

Chelsea vs Wolves: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea wins: 45

Draws: 30

Wolves wins: 43

It has been goals galore when these two sides have met recently. 6-2 to Chelsea in the reverse fixture earlier in the season but Wolves emerged 4-1 victors on their last visit to Stamford Bridge as Matheus Cunha scored a hat-trick.

Standard Sport prediction

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Despite their frustrating run of recent draws, Chelsea should surely have enough at home to get past a side in poor form, even if the likes of Palmer, Lavia and Fernandez miss out.

Chelsea to win, 2-0.

Wolves team news

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Mario Lemina is not expected to be involved for Wolves after Pereira claimed the midfielder wanted to leave the club. Toti Gomes, Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzales and Yerson Mosquera are all injured.

Matheus Cunha is a doubt after suffering with illness last week, though Boubacar Traore is back in training.

Chelsea team news

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea remain without defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, though Trevoh Chalobah could feature for the first time since being recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Omari Kellyman are injured. Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia are all doubts for the Blues.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

17:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.

Welcome

17:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Wolves.

It’s a third home game in a row across all competitions for the Blues but they needed an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point against Bournemouth last time out.

That made it five Premier League games without a win and that means Enzo Maresca’s side start the game in sixth position in the table.

Wolves have lost their last two league games by the same 3-0 scoreline but did win this fixture last season.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 8pm GMT.