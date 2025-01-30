Chelsea vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea host West Ham on Monday night (ES Composite)

Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways when they host former manager Graham Potter and West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night.

Enzo Maresca meets Potter in need of a win to restore some momentum. Chelsea lost 3-1 away at Manchester City last weekend despite taking the lead, meaning they have won just one of their last six League games.

Potter’s West Ham drew 1-1 with Aston Villa last time out and the Hammers boss would no doubt love to return to Stamford Bridge and leave with a victory.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Monday 3 February 2025.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

West Ham manager Graham Potter returns to former club Chelsea on Monday (REUTERS)

Chelsea vs West Ham team news

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are the highest-profile injured players at Chelsea, while Benoit Badiashile and Omari Kellyman are expected to miss out too. Mykhailo Mudryk is unavailable.

Maresca has a decision to make after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was criticised for a mistake against City.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is available for West Ham, having served his one-match suspension following a sending off for two yellow cards against Crystal Palace during the game against Villa.

Jarrod Bowen is in line to return for the Hammers, while Lucas Paqueta has a slight knock.

Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville have all been ruled out and Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to join them on the sidelines.

Chelsea vs West Ham prediction

Chelsea have certainly stumbled of late and there are signs of life for West Ham under Potter.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 56

Draws: 23

West Ham wins: 44

