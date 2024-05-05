Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs West Ham - LIVE!

Chelsea look to pick up win over London rivals as they host West Ham at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues should be in confident mood after their win over Tottenham on Thursday, and victory here would move to within just two points of sixth in the Premier League.

European football next season is the sole focus for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the final four matches of the season, with Chelsea still in the hunt to achieve that despite their inconsistencies. It is still a long, long injury list at the club, but Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill could be back in the squad today in a much-needed boost.

West Ham drew with Liverpool last weekend but it is still only one win in their last nine matches in all competitions. David Moyes appears to be coming to the end of his time in charge and will be keen to end on a high, with three points here enough to lift the Hammers above Chelsea in the table for now. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia at the ground!

It's a glorious afternoon in west London...

Midfielders Jimi Tauriainen and Leo Castledine were both substitutes in the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday night.

However, they've both since suffered injuries in Chelsea Under-21s win over Brighton.

They will likely be out today but Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill could return to take their places on the bench.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is pushing to be available for West Ham.

Mavropanos has been on the sidelines for the last three matches after limping off during last month’s damaging defeat to Fulham.

The Greek defender’s absence has coincided with an injury to Nayef Aguerd, meaning David Moyes has been left with Kurt Zouma and veteran Angelo Ogbonna as his only two fit centre-backs in recent weeks.

Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and Moyes confirmed that the Moroccan will not be fit to face Chelsea, but was more positive on Mavropanos’s chances.

“Dinos is making some progress, Aguerd isn’t available,” the Scot said.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill are in contention to provide Chelsea with a much-needed double boost.

Nkunku, 26, has started only two matches for Chelsea since joining last summer, having endured an injury-ravaged debut Premier League campaign. Colwill is also expected back from a toe injury.

Their returns will ease the Blues’ mammoth injury list which still totals an alarming 12 players.

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana are all set to be out injured.

Chelsea's only available midfield duo, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, will continue as a double pivot. They are set to start behind an attacking front four of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on in the UK as it was originally scheduled for a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which would have taken place during the TV blackout imposed across English football.

As a result of the postponement, it cannot be shown live in the UK.

Highlights: Fans will be able watch free highlights, however, when Match of the Day 2 airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Sunday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs West Ham!

Another London derby for the Blues, just a few days after they proved too good for Tottenham. West Ham the visitors this afternoon, with both sides needing points in the race for European football.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 2pm BST from Stamford Bridge.