Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Chelsea and Tottenham are both in need of a statement derby performance to lift the mood as the London rivals go head-to-head at Stamford Bridge tonight. It is the eighth anniversary of the Battle of the Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino is once again involved in this fixture, though this time he will be in the blue corner.

His side came from two goals down to earn a draw with Aston Villa last weekend and Chelsea are still in the hunt for European football next season, despite a hugely inconsistent campaign. The Blues were hammered 5-0 by Arsenal in their last London derby - any repeat of that performance and result and the pressure on Pochettino will be huge.

Ange Postecoglou makes his first visit to Stamford Bridge tonight, with his Spurs side needing a big response after their north London derby disappointment. Tottenham are seven points behind Aston Villa in the race for Champions League football and while they have two games in hand, there are still games against Liverpool and Manchester City to come. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at the ground!

Postecoglou: Spurs players not fully believing in tactics

17:49 , Matt Verri

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that “the majority” of his players and staff are still not true believers in his attacking philosophy.

Spurs’ style of play and defending at set-pieces is under scrutiny ahead of tonight’s derby clash at Chelsea following defeats to Newcastle and rivals Arsenal in their last two outings.

Postecoglou is unlikely to make any concessions on style at Stamford Bridge -a 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea in the reverse fixture was arguably the best example of Postecoglou’s “non-negotiables” in action, as nine-man Spurs continued to defend on the halfway line and attack their rivals.

Asked if that performance had convinced him his demands were getting through to the squad, Postecoglou told Standard Sport: “That’s a fair reflection, but the question for me always is: are they doing it because I’m telling them to do it or are they doing it because they believe it?

“For it to truly evolve into something, it’s because the players believe it. And I’ve seen the players growing into it, but we’re not there yet.

“It’s great they’re listening to me, but it is challenging to play this way all the time. You can’t just dip your toe in, you’ve got to be all in. I’ve seen growth within the group for that, but they’ve still got a way to go.

“In my experience, the true belief comes when you’ve got the majority of the squad and staff [to a point] where if I didn’t turn up, they would still go about things in the same way. I don’t think we’re at the majority yet.”

Nkunku and Colwill closing in

17:42 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill are “on the line” in their respective injury recoveries.

The Argentine must deal with a 14-strong injury list for tonight’s derby and said he will give some “kids” a chance to play.

The Blues indicated this week, though, that Colwill and Nkunku are both back in “full training”.

Pochettino later explained why the pair are taking part fully at Cobham but can’t play in the London derby.

“They were training,” Pochettino told reporters on Wednesday. "Today, normally, we prepare the game for tomorrow. We did some set-pieces, tactical work, and meetings.

“They are nearly there. They are on the line, but they don’t cross the line. We hope they will cross the line for West Ham on Sunday.

“We hope. But still, we need to wait until tomorrow, Friday and Saturday to see if they can cope with the competition.”

On this day...

17:33 , Matt Verri

It’s the eighth year anniversary of the Battle of the Bridge!

Tottenham’s title hopes disappeared against Chelsea, and they went down swinging. And kicking. And stamping.

The Blues played their part too, on a truly chaotic night.

Mauricio Pochettino in the opposite dugout this time.

Standard Sport prediction

17:24 , Matt Verri

Spurs are threatening to spiral towards a miserable end to the season but few teams have defined the phrase ‘spiral’ like Chelsea in recent years.

Pochettino has enjoyed a relatively decent record in big home games, though.

Whichever way this one falls, two leaky defences mean there should be goals.

Chelsea to win, 3-2.

Tottenham team news

17:17 , Matt Verri

Two fresh injury blows have handed Ange Postecoglou a selection conundrum.

Ben Davies has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a calf injury picked up in Sunday's north London derby.

With Destiny Udogie also sidelined until late summer, Emerson Royal is likely to deputise at left-back for the crunch visit to Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner will miss the rest of the campaign as well, with the hamstring injury which forced him off in the first half of the defeat to Arsenal.

Heung-min Son was ineffective through the middle against the Gunners so Richarlison could start for the first time since mid-February, with the South Korean star returning to the left flank.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a surprise starter against Arsenal but Postecoglou could recall Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr after they were benched on Sunday, with Rodrigo Bentancur's spot at risk too.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

Chelsea team news

17:11 , Matt Verri

Both Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi have been added to Chelsea’s long injury list.

Disasi misses out for unspecified reasons, while Silva suffered a groin injury in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku are back in full training but Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the London derby against Spurs at Stamford Bridge will come too soon.

Reece James, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana are all still out injured.

Pochettino has limited options and only nine senior outfield players to choose from.

Chelsea's only available midfield duo, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, will play as a double pivot, while Alfie Gilchrist will again start at right-back with Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile in the centre of defence.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Nizaar Kinsella, Dan Kilpatrick and Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis at the ground.

