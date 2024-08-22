Chelsea vs Servette LIVE! UEFA Conference League result, match stream and latest updates today

Chelsea vs Servette LIVE!

Chelsea laboured to an unconvincing 2-0 win over Servette in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off at Stamford Bridge, second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke sufficient to give Enzo Maresca's side the lead in the tie.

It was the Italian head coach's second game in charge but already signs of discontent were heard from home supporters, who booed the team off at the end of a first half in which they failed to muster a serious attacking threat against the side currently fifth in the Swiss league table.

It took Nkunku's 50th-minute penalty, won thanks to the game's first genuinely incisive pass played by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, to finally break down Servette, who had coped defensively with relative ease until that point and might have taken the lead through winger Dereck Kutesa.

Madueke came off the bench to score Chelsea's second and hand them a healthy lead ahead of the return leg in Geneva next Thursday.

Chelsea vs Servette highlights

GOAL! Nkunku breaks deadlock from the spot

GOAL! Madueke nets second with 15 to go

Full first leg results

22:13 , Marc Mayo

Big wins for Cercle Brugge, Gent, The New Saints and Lincoln Red Imps while St. Patrick’s Athletic grab a very decent draw. Fiorentina also held in their own backyard.

Conference League play-offs 1st leg ✅



Who impressed you most? 🧐#UECL pic.twitter.com/9fzEDQuuwN — UEFA Conference League (@europacnfleague) August 22, 2024

Chelsea player ratings

22:10 , Marc Mayo

Pedro Neto 7

One of the better players during a lacklustre first-half. Beat his opposite man a few times and could keep his place on Sunday, when Chelsea return to his old club Wolves.

Mykhailo Mudryk 5

An infuriating player to watch. Capable of some brilliant moments of skill, but so often the final ball is lacking.

Marc Guiu 5

Looked good in the first-half and linked the play nicely, but missed an absolute sitter after the break when the goal was gaping.

Read the full ratings here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Watch Noni Madueke make it 2-0

22:04 , Marc Mayo

A combination of subs as Enzo Fernandez lays on the assist.

When's the draw?

21:58 , Marc Mayo

Not quite there yet, but Chelsea fans can start to think about the draw for the group stage.

That’s in the diary for next Friday but has a new format and plenty to get familiar with...

Find out more here!

Full time!

21:53 , Marc Mayo

Job done for Chelsea - just about! Filip Jorgensen is forced into another save in stoppage time.

They take a two-goal lead to Switzerland for next week’s second leg, which kicks off at 7.30pm BST on Thursday, August 29.

If they get through that trip unscathed, they’re in the Conference League group stage.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 90+3 mins

21:50 , Marc Mayo

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall booked as Servette continue their search for a goal back in the tie.

Poor free-kick, cleared.

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 90 mins

21:47 , Marc Mayo

Six added minutes.

Another Servette corner beats every defender and it’s flicked over by an attacker!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 87 mins

21:44 , Marc Mayo

Tiemoko Ouattara straight off the bench and a deflected effort cracks the woodwork!

Servette then see a header from the corner flash wide, he was unmarked.

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 85 mins

21:42 , Marc Mayo

Romeo Lavia on for Moises Caicedo as Servette make their last change.

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 82 mins

21:38 , Marc Mayo

Malo Gusto gives it away and Filip Jorgensen is equal to a drive from range.

Servette not finished here...

Chelsea 2-0 Servette | 78 mins

21:35

Cole Palmer fires a shot right at the keeper as Chelsea look to put the tie to bed.

Axel Disasi off for Malo Gusto.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Servette | Madueke, 76'

21:33 , Marc Mayo

That’s two!

Lovely ball over the top by Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke slams it home at the near post.

Watch Christopher Nkunku open the scoring

21:30 , Marc Mayo

No goalkeeper is saving that.

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 70 mins

21:27 , Marc Mayo

Two more Servette subs. Julian Von Moos scored a hat-trick against Signal in the Swiss Cup on the weekend, he’s on along with defender Theo Magnin.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Noticeable how Cole Palmer playing as the No10, here. Often last season, he was on the right with licence to drift inside - but Enzo Maresca wants him through the middle.

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 68 mins

21:25 , Marc Mayo

Cheap giveaway by Benoit Badiashile but Alexis Antunes’ pass is right back to the Frenchman.

Very much a night of Conference League quality, all round.

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 65 mins

21:22

A couple of dangerous moments for Servette yet the final touch is still lacking.

Chelsea cannot lose their focus...

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 61 mins

21:17 , Marc Mayo

It’s Cole Palmer in the central striker’s position and Enzo Fernandez is furthest forward for a quick free-kick which leads to his shot being blocked.

Obviously a very fluid setup from Enzo Maresca as Mykhailo Mudryk drifts centrally at times, too.

Servette make their first two changes. Alexis Antunes and Jeremy Guillemenot freshen up the frontline.

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 58 mins

21:15 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea changes.

Pedro Neto’s work is done for the night, he’s off for Noni Madueke. Cole Palmer replaces Marc Guiu, who looks rather deflated after that miss.

Enzo Fernandez also enters the fray for Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 56 mins

21:13 , Marc Mayo

Servette haven’t wilted despite those chances for a second Chelsea goal.

Good possession by the Swiss side around the Blues’ box, can they test the keeper?

(REUTERS)

Chelsea 1-0 Servette | 52 mins

21:09 , Marc Mayo

WHAT A MISS!

How is it not 2-0?! Marc Guiu snatches the ball with the keeper well off his line...

His first shot with the goal wide open is scuffed and saved, the second blocked on the line by Jeremy Frick and then the defenders crowd out Guiu! Wow.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

No Cole Palmer on the pitch so Nkunku gets the honour with the penalty. No mistake from him. Just the start Chelsea needed to this second-half.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Servette | Nkunku, 50'

21:06 , Marc Mayo

Jeremy Frick rushed off his line and tried to pull out way too late, nowhere near the ball and taking all his man.

Christopher Nkunku won it, now he’ll take it...

He scores! The first competitive goal of the Enzo Maresca era.

Penalty to Chelsea!

21:05 , Marc Mayo

Awful challenge on Christopher Nkunku, who hits the deck and wins a spot-kick!

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 47 mins

21:04 , Marc Mayo

No changes at the break from Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk skins a few challenges to tee up Pedro Neto but then it’s the Portuguese winger making a mess of the final ball, his cross goes out for a goal kick.

Kick-off!

21:03 , Marc Mayo

Back underway at the Bridge.

Elsewhere in the Conference League

20:56 , Marc Mayo

Fiorentina have turned around that two-goal deficit to Puskas Akademia and now lead 3-2 in Italy.

Larne are 2-1 down to Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar while St. Patrick’s Athletic are holding Istanbul Basaksehir to a goalless draw at half-time in Dublin.

Lens lead Panathinaikos 2-0 in France in what is surely the toughest tie of the play-offs.

Earlier on, The New Saints opened up a 3-0 lead over Panevezys of Lithuania and Kilmarnock lost 2-0 to Copenhagen.

Chelsea showing little promise

20:50 , Marc Mayo

It hasn’t just been that Chelsea’s lack of cohesion and familiarity with a new system has contributed to their low-key display so far. Of course, that has had an impact.

But on an individual level there is very little sharpness or true quality to mark them above their Swiss visitors.

Pretty much everything about the Blues at the moment can and will, in some way, be put down to their massive squad and whatnot. It’s many of these players’ first games of the season too, we should remember, but it’s not been great.

Servette have looked functional but without a killer touch in front of goal.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Few boos from the home fans after that half. Can't say I blame them.

𝗠𝗜-𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗦



C'est la pause à Stamford Bridge ! Les Grenat tiennent tête à @ChelseaFC ! 👊#FromGenevaToEurope pic.twitter.com/6zgJSVpsQd — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) August 22, 2024

Half-time!

20:47 , Marc Mayo

A Europa Conference League stalemate at Stamford Bridge.

A few boos from the home fans as the whistle goes...

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 45 mins

20:46

Poor pass from Mykhailo Mudryk after beating his man. That noise you can hear is Raheem Sterling sighing to himself as he Googles the commute from Surrey to Bournemouth.

One added minute.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 43 mins

20:43 , Marc Mayo

Applause for Cole Palmer as he begins his warm-up on the touchline, just before Servette’s Dereck Kutesa flies a shot wide from their left flank.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Group of Chelsea fans chanting Conor Gallagher's name in the Matthew Harding Stand. Frustration building a bit here.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 41 mins

20:41 , Marc Mayo

Into the last five minutes of what has been a tough half for Chelsea, certainly given the expectations.

Any such assessments along those lines will be banished with a goal before the break though.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 39 mins

20:39 , Marc Mayo

Powerful header by centre-back Steve Rouiller from a free-kick is straight at the keeper. A yard either side and Filip Jorgensen would have been really tested.

Servette come forward again and a shot from range deflects wide.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 37 mins

20:37 , Marc Mayo

Mykhailo Mudryk tackles himself on the edge of the opposition’s box and Servette come away with the ball.

They’re happy to spend a bit of time in possession until good pressing from Marc Guiu forces the ball out for a throw.

An error down the other end nearly sees a Benoit Badiashile backpass beat his keeper and cross the line... he’s back with a yard to spare though.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 34 mins

20:34 , Marc Mayo

Once again that left-back position is causing issues for Chelsea.

Another lovely cross from Servette’s right causes mayhem and Filip Jorgsen falls on the ball after two attackers fail to deliver a shot.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 32 mins

20:32 , Marc Mayo

Pedro Neto smacks in the first shot on target for Chelsea, straight at the keeper after cutting inside on a fast counter.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 30 mins

20:31 , Marc Mayo

Delightful cross from the right flank by Servette but the striker is a yard behind it.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Much of Chelsea's best play coming through Pedro Neto, who has looked bright on the right flank. Enzo Maresca applauds him again as he gets past his man, but the final back is lacking.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 28 mins

20:29 , Marc Mayo

Christopher Nkunku wanted the pass but in reality it has to be a shot from Mykhailo Mudryk as the ball breaks for him on the 18-yard line... he just skewed it weakly wide of the near post.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 25 mins

20:25 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea’s turn to deliver some crosses and Servette are fairly stretched to clear.

A corner routine then catches Mykhailo Mudryk off guard and the ball is back in the Blues’ half.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 22 mins

20:22 , Marc Mayo

A pair of shots on the Chelsea goal, the first is blocked before a low-key dribbler is easy for the keeper.

“Come on Chelsea,” cries out from the home end. The hosts are having to find their feet.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 20 mins

20:20 , Marc Mayo

Servette win a free-kick off Mykhailo Mudryk that is basically a corner.

A couple of balls into the box are dealt with.

The visitors well in the game, here.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 17 mins

20:18 , Marc Mayo

Renato Veiga caught out by a nice ball over the top, but he recovers to tackle Miroslav Stevanovic into touch.

Poor corner, though.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 14 mins

20:15 , Marc Mayo

Not seen much by the way of attacking threat by Servette yet, until a shot from the left is tipped over at the near post by Filip Jorgensen.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

There is just a tiny handful of Servette hands here, doing their best to make some noise in the away end. Most of them with their shirts off and enjoying London in the summer.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 10 mins

20:10 , Marc Mayo

Christopher Nkunku is looking to pull the strings from the No10 spot.

Pedro Neto is on the right with support and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drifting left to help winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

In his space, Renato Veiga is the inverted left full-back with Chelsea in a back three on the ball.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 6 mins

20:06

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Very bright start from Chelsea, who look sharp going forward. Servette look so slow at the back, Chelsea got to exploit that.

Chelsea 0-0 Servette | 3 mins

20:04 , Marc Mayo

Marc Guiu found by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but he can’t find his balance trying to go around the keeper. Offside anyway.

Positive stuff, an early goal will likely go a long way in this tie for the hosts.

Chelsea vs Servette | Kick-off!

20:01

Away we go for a place in the Europa Conference League group stage...

Joao Felix shown off to the home fans

19:55 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea have just brought out Joao Felix for his second unveiling as their new signing.

Simon Collings at Stamford Bridge:

Huge cheers here as Joao Felix is presented to the crowd just now. He was signed too late to play tonight, but could feature against Wolves on Sunday.

Full-time in the early kick-offs

19:52 , Marc Mayo

Loads of Conference League play-off first legs going on tonight, plenty of which are just finishing up.

The New Saints have secured a huge 3-0 win over Panevezys of Lithuania while Kilmarnock are losing 1-0 at Copenhagen in a tough tie for the Scots.

Half-time in Tuscany where Fiorentina are 2-1 down to Hungary’s Puskas Akademia. That’s a big shock.

Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps kick off against Northern Ireland’s Larne shortly while St Patrick's Athletic of the Republic of Ireland are just getting their home clash against Istanbul Basaksehir going.

A step down for Chelsea has a silver lining

19:50 , Marc Mayo

It is only three years since Chelsea conquered Europe and won the Champions League, so they might otherwise turn their noses up at the Europa Conference League.

But the competition has taken on real importance for the Blues this season as Enzo Maresca looks to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

It represents arguably their best chance of winning a trophy and, in the short term, gives Maresca a chance to build momentum amid a difficult start to life in the Chelsea hotseat.

Read Simon’s match preview!

(REUTERS)

Chelsea vs Servette | Countdown to kick-off

19:45

A lovely summer’s evening for some European football under the floodlights in west London.

Well, it’s overcast but still, it’s not sub-zero winter Thursday nights just yet.

The warm-ups are wrapping up and kick-off is in 15 minutes!

(Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca responds to Chelsea squad concerns

19:40 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that more than 15 Chelsea players are training away from the main squad as they look to get players out the door.

“[Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling] are, in this moment, training apart,” said Maresca.

“As I said already the other day, the situation with both of them is quite clear. There is not any update on the situation. I said the other day, we have a big squad and, for me, it is impossible to give all of them minutes.

“So some of them, if they are looking for minutes, always it is better to leave. And, in case they don’t leave, they have a contract here and they are a Chelsea player.

“I think it is the job of all of the managers to try to keep all the players happy, but this is something that is almost impossible - because they train every day to get minutes and in the end, only 11 are going to play.

“Some of them are going to play some minutes from the bench, but it is almost impossible to keep all of them happy. The only [thing] I can say is that I try always to be honest with all of them. In this moment, probably the noise is more outside, because I am working with 21, 22 players since we are back from the USA. I am not working with 42, 43 players.

“I already said [this] many times, but I can see you like to say that we have 42, 43 players - but more than 15 players, they are training apart. They are not with the team.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

First-ever meeting between these teams

19:31 , Marc Mayo

Swiss Cup holders Servette have never faced Chelsea before, having only previously played in England against Liverpool and Derby in the 1970s.

Last year’s run to the Conference League last-16 is probably their best-ever European campaign, as they reached the Europa League group stage and finished third before beating Ludogorets in the Conference League knockout play-off round and losing to Viktoria Plzen on penalties.

Before that, their continental career has generally faded in the early rounds, with an appearance in the 2001-02 UEFA Cup last-16 a rare venture further up the ladder.

On that occasion, they were knocked out by a Valencia team managed by an up-and-coming Rafa Benitez. It’s a funny old world, as they say.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Servette | Countdown to kick-off

19:30 , Marc Mayo

Just half an hour to go until we get underway in west London.

Simon has filed his video preview of kick-off, with his assessment of the team news...

"Chelsea will hope to let the football do the talking tonight"@sr_collings delivers his view of the team news from the Stamford Bridge press box



LIVE: https://t.co/qgZE2W5pBc#UECL pic.twitter.com/57sGQxq5O2 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) August 22, 2024

Conor Gallagher’s shabby treatment shames Chelsea

19:25 , Marc Mayo

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has completed a protracted move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, bringing down the curtain on a 16-year association with the Blues and the latest shabby episode at the west London club.

Gallagher joined Chelsea’s academy as an eight-year-old and is something of a Blues hero, a local lad done good and one of their own to match-going supporters.

He regularly captained the side under former head coach Mauricio Pochettino last season, and was comfortably one of the most consistent players in another chaotic campaign.

It has, however, been an open secret for some time that Chelsea’s owners view Gallagher less as a homegrown hero to build around, and more as a sellable asset. As an academy graduate, you see, Gallagher will count as “pure profit” on the balance sheet in the club’s next accounts.

His £36million move to Spain will enable Chelsea to swell an already-bloated squad with further signings (Atletico’s Joao Felix is coming the other way in a £44.5million deal), whose transfer fees can be amortised over the first five years of their contracts.

Chelsea believe Gallagher rejected three good contract offers, the latest of which in July would have put him on par with their top earners, though he was apparently told he would not be first-choice under new head coach Enzo Maresca, which may be an indicator of why he was reluctant to sign.

But Gallagher and his advisers can hardly have failed to pick up on the prevailing sense that Chelsea’s hierarchy would prefer to cash-in on him, even when he was a key player under Pochettino. After all, the club’s unprecedented business model under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital relies on these sales.

Read Dan’s full article here!

(The Standard)

Chelsea 'bomb squad' transfer options assessed

19:21 , Marc Mayo

Tonight is certainly one where Chelsea hope their football can do the talking.

Plenty of talk over the past few days has focused on the swell of first-team seniors being pushed out of the club.

Find out what’s going on with their predicaments here!

Joao Felix in the stands

19:12 , Marc Mayo

Speak of the devil, Chelsea’s newest addition is in the stands ready to watch tonight’s game!

(Getty Images)

Why Chelsea fans will have to wait to see Joao Felix debut

19:10 , Marc Mayo

Joao Felix was confirmed on Wednesday as Chelsea’s 10th summer signing, but fans must be patient before they see the £44.5million forward in action.

So Felix is gearing up for his second Blues debut, but manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the 24-year-old will not be involved in this Europa Conference League play-off first-leg clash against Servette.

A squad list had already been submitted to UEFA and Maresca told reporters on Wednesday: “He’s not on the list for tomorrow.”

So, Felix’s likeliest date for a second debut is away at Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Two changes for Servette

19:02 , Marc Mayo

I’ll compare this Servette XI which lost their Europa League play-off tie to Braga, as opposed to the much-changed team which thrashed minnows Signal in the Swiss Cup more recently.

Two changes, both in attack, as Theo Magning and Alexis Antunes drop out. In come Dereck Kutesa and Miroslav Stevanovic.

It should be a 4-2-3-1 from the Swiss side tonight.

Aside from that cup win, they’ve scored just once in their last three games... and that was a late consolation as they crashed out of the Europa League.

𝗟𝗘 𝗫𝗜 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗘 qui débutera la rencontre face à @ChelseaFC ! ⚔️#FromGenevaToEurope pic.twitter.com/lZBJrr2kEi — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) August 22, 2024

Servette starting line-up

18:58 , Marc Mayo

Servette XI: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline, Ondoua; Cognat, Stevanovic, Kutesa; Crivelli

Subs: Mall, Besson, Magnin, Sawadogo, Fankhauser, Baron, Antunes, Srdanovic, Von Moos, Ouattara, Weber, Guillemenot

Six full debutants for Chelsea

18:55 , Marc Mayo

Filip Jorgensen, Renato Veiga, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Pedro Neto all get their first Chelsea starts tonight.

Nine changes from the weekend as just Christopher Nkunku and Moises Caicedo keeps their spots in the XI.

A strong bench, too.

Chelsea starting line-up

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Disasi, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga; Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall; Neto, Nkunku, Mudryk; Guiu

Subs: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Colwill, Gusto, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Jackson

Match odds

18:45

Chelsea: 1/9

Servette: 13/2

Draw: 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Is Tosin Adarabioyo available to play?

18:35 , Marc Mayo

An “administrative error” led to Tosin Adarabioyo being left off the initial squad list submitted by Chelsea for this tie.

When it appeared the new signing had been snubbed to face Servette, it was described as a damning indictment of how the Blues are running their transfer business - given everything else that’s going on at the Bridge this summer.

But, in fact, Tosin is available and might make his full debut when the teams are announced shortly.

Chelsea vs Servette | Countdown to kick-off

18:30

We are just 90 minutes away from the 90 minutes so we hopefully are not far off the team news dropping from Stamford Bridge...

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Score prediction

18:07 , Marc Mayo

The Blues should be comfortable enough in their own backyard even if they make several changes to their team.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Early Servette team news

17:59 , Marc Mayo

Servette’s squad features few (if any) players that Chelsea fans will be familiar with.

Swiss international Dereck Kutesa will look to provide a threat from out wide and Julian von Moos is fresh from a cup hat-trick against minnows Signal. Former France youth international Enzo Crivelli is expected to lead the line.

Early Chelsea team news

17:40 , Marc Mayo

Filip Jorgensen, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all potential candidates for first starts while youngsters such as Tyrique George will hope to play.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo have not been included in the squad.

Reece James is still injured so won’t play despite being named on the squad list.

How to watch

17:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be shown on any TV channel as broadcast rights for the Conference League play-off round have not been bought.

Live stream: However, fans can watch the game live online via Chelsea TV, at a cost of £5.

Chelsea squad list for Servette tie

17:30 , Marc Mayo

This is the selection of senior players picked by the Blues for this tie, so just both legs not a potential group stage campaign.

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga, Tosin Adarabioyo

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia

Forwards: Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku

(Action Images via Reuters)

How we expect Chelsea to line up

17:27 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Badiashile, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Palmer, Nkunku, Neto; Jackson

Injuries: James

Notable players not registered: Sterling, Chilwell, Felix, Fofana, Colwill, Disasi

Chelsea vs Servette LIVE!

17:23 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea vs Servette!

The Blues are in the Europa Conference League for the first time and first face this play-off tie in order to reach the group stage.

Tonight’s first leg kicks off at 8pm BST from Stamford Bridge before the return game in Switzerland next week.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction! We’ll have Simon Collings reporting from west London with expert analysis and player ratings to come...