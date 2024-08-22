Chelsea vs Servette: Europa Conference League prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h

Chelsea today meet Servette in their first Europa Conference League game of the season.,

The winner will qualify for the group stages of the Conference League, a trophy that Enzo Maresca should have ambitions of lifting.

Servette were on the end of a narrow defeat to Braga in the Europa League qualifiers to reach this stage, having finished third in Switzerland’s top flight last season while winning the Swiss Cup.

Chelsea are back after a year out of European football and they hold an impeccable record when it comes to UEFA’s lesser competitions - having won the Europa League on each of their last two appearances.

But these are very different times at Stamford Bridge and Maresca is facing off-field issues as he seeks his first victory in the dugout.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Servette is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday August 22, 2024.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Servette are the Swiss Cup holders (AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Servette

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be shown on any TV channel as broadcast rights for the Conference League play-off round have not been bought.

Live stream: However, fans can watch the game live online via Chelsea TV, at a cost of £5.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Chelsea vs Servette team news

Filip Jorgensen, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all potential candidates for first starts while youngsters such as Tyrique George will hope to play.

Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo have not been included in the squad.

Servette’s squad features few (if any) players that Chelsea fans will be familiar with.

Swiss international Dereck Kutesa will look to provide a threat from out wide and Julian von Moos is fresh from a cup hat-trick against minnows Signal. Former France youth international Enzo Crivelli is expected to lead the line.

Chelsea vs Servette prediction

The Blues should be comfortable enough in their own backyard even if they make several changes to their team.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first meeting between the two clubs.

Chelsea vs Servette match odds

Chelsea: 1/9

Servette: 13/2

Draw: 14/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).