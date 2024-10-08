Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups from Stamford Bridge fixture

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for the first time this season (Getty Images)

Chelsea host Real Madrid on the opening night of the Women’s Champions League as Sonia Bompastor takes charge at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

The Champions League was the one trophy that eluded Chelsea during Emma Hayes’ hugely successful spell, with the Blues reaching the semi-finals in the last two years and the final in 2021. Unable to take the final step, Chelsea have turned to a proven winner in Bompastor, a Champions League winner as both player and coach with Lyon.

A home tie against Spanish giants Real Madrid is her biggest night as Chelsea boss so far, following wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the WSL. Chelsea’s weekend fixture against Manchester United was postponed, leaving the Blues without a match in 10 days since their 7-0 victory thrashing of Palace at Selhurst Park.

Follow updates from Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League in tonight’s live blog, below

Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest Women’s Champions League updates

Chelsea host Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

Kick-off is 8pm at Stamford Bridge | Match is live on DAZN

Chelsea have won both games under Sonia Bompastor so far

The Blues face Real Madrid, Celtic and FC Twente in Group B

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Bjorn, Baltimore; Kaptein, Nusken; Rytting Kaneryd, James, Reiten; Ramirez

Real Madrid XI: Misa; Garcia, Lakrar, Mendez, Carmona; Leupolz, Angeldal, Teresa; Del Castillo, Weir, Redondo

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Team news!

18:54 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea hand a start to 19-year-old midfielder Wieke Kaptein while Sandy Baltimore lines up a left back - with no Erin Cuthbert in the squad.

Lauren James starts and Mayra Ramirez returns to lead the line, with Aggie Beever-Jones dropping to the bench.

Linda Caicedo is on the bench for Real Madrid, who start former Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz. Caroline Weir leads the line for the visitors.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - Team news!

18:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea hoping to take next step in Women’s Champions League

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are hoping Sonia Bompastor can help the club reach the next level in Europe. The one trophy Chelsea could not win during Emma Hayes’ 12 years in charge was the Champions League, despite going close over the past few seasons.

There was the 2021 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona, a 4-0 thrashing in Gothenburg, but the Blues were far more competitive in the last two semi-finals against the reigning champions, losing 2-1 on aggregate both times.

Last season felt especially brutal, with Chelsea winning 1-0 away from home in the first leg before a 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge that featured a contentious penalty.

Chelsea ready for ‘tough’ Real Madrid challenge

18:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Sonia Bompastor dismissed Chelsea’s strong record against Real Madrid and said she is preparing for a “tough game” against the Spanish side.

Real Madrid have invested in the summer, signing not just former Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz but Sheila Garcia, Antonia, Eva Navarro, Alba Redondo, Maelle Lakrar and Filippa Angeldahl and Maria Mendez.

“For me and the staff who have come in, it’s the first time we are going to face Real Madrid,” Bompastor said.

“I know they are one of the most competitive teams in the Spanish league, and how many talented players they have in the squad. They love to possess the ball. It’s will be a tough game, and we are ready for that.”

Chelsea host Real Madrid for third year in a row

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

This is the third year in a row in which Chelsea have met Stamford Bridge in the Women’s Champions League group stages.

Last year, Chelsea drew 2-2 in Madrid before beating the Spanish side 2-1 at Stamford Bridge as they went through as group winners.

It was a season to forget for Real Madrid, who lost five of their six games and crashed out behind BK Hacken and Paris FC.

And in 2022-23, Chelsea also progressed as group winners, beating Real Madrid at home and earning an away win in Madrid.

With four games without a win against Chelsea, Real Madrid will be out to end that run tonight.

Sonia Bompastor looks ahead to ‘special’ Champions League return

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Sonia Bompastor takes charge of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first time, and in a competition where she has fond memories.

The Frenchwoman is the only person to win the Women’s Champions League as both a player and a coach and said:

“It’s a really special competition, which means a lot to every player and every member of staff.

“We are really excited to get started, especially as the first game is at home at Stamford Bridge. I’m really excited because I’m in the Chelsea dugout and I’m the Chelsea manager.

“I can’t wait to be in that position, to enjoy the game and to be out there with the players and the fans.”

Real Madrid team news

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland international Caroline Weir has returned to action for Real Madrid after missing almost a year with an ACL injury.

Linda Caicedo and Alba Redondo should return to the starting line-up following the 1-0 win over Valencia on Friday night, while Melanie Leupolz should start against her former side having left Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea team news

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea have not had a competitive game for 10 days after last weekend’s home match against Manchester United was postponed. Sonia Bompastor remains without several long-term absentees, though, including Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Sophie Ingle, and Niamh Charles.

Mayra Ramirez could return to lead the line, but the competition for places among the forward positions is fierce. Kadeisha Buchanan may return to partner Millie Bright in defence.

When is Chelsea vs Real Madrid?

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The Champions League fixture will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 8 October at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Matches in this season’s Women’s Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world.

Matches in this season's Women's Champions League will be broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN and their YouTube channel throughout the world.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea return to Women’s Champions League action and host Real Madrid in Sofia Bompastor’s first match at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, semi-finalists in each of the last two seasons, are looking to make the next step in Europe and have turned to a proven winner in Bompastor following the departure of Emma Hayes.

The Frenchwoman has won the Champions League as both a player and a coach with Lyon, and was beaten in last year’s final by Barcelona while still in charge of the French club.

Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid, Celtic and FC Twente in Group B and have won both of their first two games this season, with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a 7-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Real Madrid have won their first five games of the season in Liga Feminin and will be looking to get out of the group stages this season. The Spanish side also faced Chelsea in the groups last season, but finished bottom and were winless.