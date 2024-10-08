Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE! Women's Champions League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

Chelsea begin their Women’s Champions League campaign with a heavyweight showdown against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge tonight. The Blues have been drawn against the Spanish giants, FC Twente and Celtic in the group-stage as they look for the European title that has so far eluded them.

It has been a successful start to life without Emma Hayes in the dugout, with new boss Sonia Bompastor leading Chelsea to an opening Women’s Super League victory over Aston Villa and then a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last time out. It is now a big few days for the Blues, who host Madrid this evening and then travel to take on Arsenal on Saturday.

Madrid have not won any of the four matches between these two sides over the past two seasons, but are in strong form themselves, having won all five of their league matches this campaign and conceded just one goal in the process. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Chelsea vs Real Madrid latest news

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: DAZN

Chelsea team news: Ramirez leads the line

Standard Sport prediction

In the building!

19:04 , Matt Verri

The Blues have arrived at a wet and fairly miserable Stamford Bridge...

Real Madrid team news

18:53 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Misa, Garcia, Lakrar, Mendez, Carmona, Leupolz, Angeldahl, Teresa, Redondo, Weir, Athenea

Subs: Chavaz, Tellez, Oihane, Rocio, Antonia, Bruun, Muller, Camacho, Linda, Navarro, Feller

Chelsea team news

18:50 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Hampton, Baltimore, Bjorn, Bright, Bronze, Nusken, Kaptein, Reiten, James, Kaneryd, Ramirez

Subs: Musovic, Lawrence, Perisset, Bartel, Hamano, Mpome, Jean-Francois, Beever-Jones

Perfect records

18:35 , Matt Verri

So far, so good for both these sides domestically.

Chelsea are two from two in the Women’s Super League, having beaten Crystal Palace 7-0 last time out.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have won all five of their league matches, scoring 15 times and conceding just once in the process.

Bright: Champions League title remains the goal

18:22 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have reached the Champions League semi-finals four times and the final once in the past seven years, and Millie Bright is desperate that this season is the one where the club can get over the line.

“We've come very close,” she told TNT Sports.

“And I think that they're the hardest ones to take when you're just not quite over that final line. But for us, I think we've never shied away from them.

“It's an ambition that the club, as players, and staff want. We've certainly been on a journey with the Champions League over the years, but it's certainly one we're just as passionate about winning. It's the one that we haven't won.

“We've got a lot of changes this season, and Sonia coming in, she's laid the expectations down, and there's no shying away from what's expected of this group and what our ambitions are."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

18:13 , Matt Verri

All eyes on west London tonight...

Standard Sport prediction

17:58 , Matt Verri

Both sides have started the season in impressive form domestically.

Chelsea got the better of Madrid last term in Europe and we’re backing them to do the same tonight, in what should be a tight encounter.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news

17:48 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are still contending with a lengthy injury list, with Sam Kerr, Sophie Ingle and Niamh Charles among those unavailable.

Mayra Ramirez is pushing to lead the line tonight, but Aggie Beever-Jones could keep her place having started and scored against Crystal Palace last time out.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s match is being shown live in the UK on DAZN.

Live blog: You can also follow the game live right here with us!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Good evening!

17:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Real Madrid!

These two sides begin their Women’s Champions League campaigns, a journey they both hope will take them all the way to the final in May next year.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news right here, ahead of kick-off at 8pm at Stamford Bridge.