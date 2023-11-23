Chelsea vs Paris FC LIVE: Women’s Champions League score and updates as Greboval cancels out Kerr’s opener

Chelsea women are back in Women’s Champions League action tonight as they host Paris FC in Group D. The Blues come into the match second in the table following their 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid last week while Paris FC are currently bottom as they went down 2-1 to BK Hacken.

Emma Hayes was left fuming at the end of Chelsea’s match against Real. Several decisions went against her team including a dubious penalty being awarded to the hosts in the second half and Niamh Charles’ seeming stoppage time winner being ruled out for offside.

Still, they came away with a deserved point and will have their sights set on picking three more up against Paris FC. The French side have already proven their credentials during qualifying. They knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in consecutive rounds on their way to the group stages and will want to put in a strong showing at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Paris FC live

Chelsea host Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League

The Blues are second in Group D and looking for their first win of the group stages

38’ GOAL! - Greboval nods home an equaliser (CHE 1-1 PAR)

33’ SAVE! - Nnadozie denies Rytting Kaneryd (CHE 1-0 PAR)

30’ GOAL! - Kerr meets James’ pass and turns it home (CHE 1-0 PAR)

21’ MISS! - James misses a sitter for Chelsea (CHE 0-0 PAR)

12’ CLOSE! - Bourdieu slips in behind and drills one at Berger (CHE 0-0 PAR)

HT Chelsea 1-1 Paris FC

20:56 , Mike Jones

1-1 seems to be a fair score at half-time. Chelsea haven’t been able to totally control the game with Paris repeatedly showing their quality in the final third.

The Blues created five chances with three on target in that half with Paris managing four and two on target. It’s a close game.

HT Chelsea 1-1 Paris FC

20:52 , Mike Jones

Half-time! Chelsea 1-1 Paris FC

20:47 , Mike Jones

45 mins: No added time played at the end of the first half and the teams head into the break all square. Can Chelsea go on to win this one in the second half?

Chelsea 1-1 Paris FC

20:46 , Mike Jones

41 mins: Lauren James puts an inviting cross into the Paris box after Chelsea win a free-kick. Jessie Fleming manages to get a touch to it but it’s bouncing and easily caught by the goalkeeper.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Paris FC (Greboval, 38’)⚽️

20:41 , Mike Jones

38 mins: Equaliser!

Getane Thiney floats a lovely corner ball into the middle of the box and picks out Paris centre-back Thea Greboval. She wins the header and nods the ball over towards goal.

It goes over Ann-Katrin Berger and dips underneath the bar where Jess Carter is trying to cover her goalkeeper. She attempts to clear the danger but only manages to head the ball onto the underside of the crossbar and it rebounds into the back of the net.

Chelsea 1-0 Paris FC

20:38 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Paris have stepped up their game since going behind. They’re piling pressure on Chelsea’s left side with Julie Soyer playing in an advanced role to creat more space for the forward players to target the box.

The visitors win themselves a corner.

Chelsea 1-0 Paris FC

20:35 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Save! Sam Kerr is fed the ball on the edge of the box again but this time lays it across to Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

The winger darts in from the right, opens up her body and shoots only for Chiamaka Nnadozie to stick out a hand and palm the ball wide of the far post!

Huge save.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Paris FC (Kerr, 30’)⚽️

20:32 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Bang!

Chelsea take the lead and break the deadlock. Jess Carter finds Lauren James on the left wing. She cuts inside, weaves in between a couple of defenders then dinks the ball into the box.

Sam Kerr arrives behind the back of her marker, meets the ball and turns it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring!

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:30 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Chelsea work the ball up to Sjoeke Rusken on the left side of the pitch and she flicks one round the corner to pick out Johanna Rytting Kaneryd on the right edge of the box.

The winger takes too long to shift the ball out from her feet and Paris reorganise quickly. They keep her out of the penalty area and force the Blues to retreat.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:26 , Mike Jones

24 mins: No-one inside, or out of, the stadium can believe that Lauren James missed that chance. It’s a sign that Chelsea are growing into the game after a little spell when Paris were on top.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Oh my days.

That is a shocker from Lauren James. Erin Cuthbert receives the ball on the right side of the pitch and threads a pass across to Sam Kerr.

Kerr draws in the nearest centre-backs but lets the ball run through to James. She’s one-on-one with the goalkeeper and looks to curl the ball into the top right corner.

She has to score but gets her effort all wrong and pushes the ball well wide of the post.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:20 , Mike Jones

18 mins: A wonderful ball over the top drops for Sam Kerr who touches it into the box. She’s tracked well and as Kerr checks back inside to roll the ball onto her right foot she’s tackled and Paris boot the loose ball clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:18 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Every time the ball comes into the central areas for Chelsea, Paris press high up the pitch and try to recover the ball.

They’re making it difficult for the Blues to play through the middle of the park and it’s allowing them a fari bit of joy in the home side’s half of the pitch.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:15 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Close! The ball is sent down the right wing and gets flicked into the box by Thiney. Mathilde Bourdieu collects the ball and turns towards goal.

She shoots and nails her shot straight at Ann-Katrin Berger who clings onto the ball.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:13 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Better from Chelsea. Lauren James pings a pass over to Jessie Fleming who dances inside and tries get a shot off. She manages it but her effort is deflected and easily caught byt the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:09 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Thiney is getting really stuck into this match. She shuffles across and shoulders Niamh Charles off the ball forcing it out of play for a Paris throw in.

The visitors feed the ball through the middle of the pitch and slip and nice pass into the feet of Clara Mateo. Mateo weaves into the penalty and loses possession.

She goes down looking for a penalty but the referee lets play go on and there are a few boos from the ground for the ease at which Mateo hit the deck.

Evidently the Chelsea supporters remember the soft penalty that Real Madrid earned against them last week.

Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:05 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Lauren James brings the ball down the left-hand channel before laying it off to Erin Cuthbert. Cuthbert energetically shuffles her way up to the box before flicking the ball across to Niamh Charles who makes an overlapping run.

Charles drills a low cross towards the near post aiming to find Sam Kerr but Chiamaka Nndozie leaps onto the ball and smothers it before the Chelsea captain can get there.

Kick off! Chelsea 0-0 Paris FC

20:01 , Mike Jones

Paris get the ball rolling at Stamford Bridge and boot it over to the right wing. There’s a coming together between Lauren James and Getane Thiney with the Chelsea forward winning a free kick.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:57 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams. Sam Kerr leads out Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Can she help the Blues to a win tonight?

Kick off is up next...

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:55 , Mike Jones

Emma Hayes on playing at Stamford Bridge: “I do feel like Stamford Bridge is becoming more familiar, and the more you play there, the better it will be for us.

“The team doesn’t mind where they are, but we understand for our growth and for competition regulation requirements, we have to be at Stamford Bridge – and we embrace that.”

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:50 , Mike Jones

Sam Kerr captains Chelsea in the absence of Millie Bright this evening and she spoke about the threat that Paris hold saying: "[Paris] are riding a wave at the moment: that can be dangerous.

“You saw with the results against Wolfsburg and Arsenal. To beat two really good teams ... it shows they are an amazing team. You can’t take any team lightly in the Champions League."

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:45 , Mike Jones

Paris coach, Sandrine Soubeyrand, on playing Chelsea tonight: "[Chelsea] are a team capable of counter-pressing: a quality opponent.

“The objective will be to be more efficient at both ends, but also to have fun. There should be no regrets."

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:40 , Mike Jones

Emma Hayes has made a couple of changes to the Chelsea side that started against Real Madrid last time out in the Women’s Champions League.

Millie Bright hasn’t recovered from her knee problem so drops out of the team with Kadeisha Buchanan replacing her in the back line.

Fran Kirby is the other absentee as Lauren James starts in her stead.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:35 , Mike Jones

Paris FC are second in the French league, three points behind Lyon, following Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win against Bordeaux.

Clara Matéo, score the winner in that match and was one of only five players who also started in the Champions League loss to Häcken last week.

How will the French side fare at Stamford Bridge tonight?

Chelsea ‘robbed’ by ‘embarrassing’ referee in Real Madrid draw, fumes Emma Hayes

19:30 , Mike Jones

Emma Hayes felt her Chelsea side had been “robbed” after they were held 2-2 at Real Madrid in their Women’s Champions League opener.

In a contest with no VAR in operation, Real equalised through a 79th-minute Olga Carmona penalty awarded by referee Frida Klarlund for a Jessie Fleming challenge on Athenea del Castillo – which Hayes had no doubt took place outside the box.

The Chelsea manager was also unhappy about Niamh Charles’ finish being disallowed in stoppage time, seemingly for offside, stressing that Charles had been onside and Sam Kerr had not interfered with goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez.

Chelsea ‘robbed’ by ‘embarrassing’ referee in Real Madrid draw, fumes Emma Hayes

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes, on facing Paris FC: “[Paris are] really organised., tough to break to down, deserving their the position they are in.

“They fluctuate between a 4-4-2 and a 4-2-3-1. They are very compact and make it tough to play between the spaces, and very good in transition, trying to get down the sides."

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:20 , Mike Jones

Paris FC are unbeaten in their last five away Women’s Champions League matches (three wins, two draws). They have kept four clean sheets in their last five European games outside of France.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:15 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have won four and drawn two of their six home Women’s Champions League group games. Overall, the Blues have lost only one of their 13 group stage matches (eight wins, four draws).

The English club have kept five successive clean sheets at home in the group stage.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:10 , Mike Jones

Paris forward Gaëtane Thiney said: “ We are outsiders in this. But we want to show what we can do.”

Lauren James brilliance sinks Liverpool as five-star Chelsea take control of WSL

19:05 , Mike Jones

England striker Lauren James scored a superb hat-trick and added an assist as Chelsea beat Liverpool 5-1 to maintain their unbeaten record and move six points clear atop the Women’s Super League.

James, who was not in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Real Madrid, made her presence known early at Stamford Bridge with a goal in the 11th minute.

Her second was a rocket from the left side of the 18-yard box into the far corner, and she completed the hat-trick with a close-range finish in the 64th minute.

Lauren James brilliance sinks Liverpool as five-star Chelsea take control of WSL

Chelsea vs Paris FC

19:00 , Mike Jones

Chelsea made eight changes from the XI that started in Madrid when they faced Liverpool in the Women’s Super League at the weekend. A 5-1 victory menas they remain in the league and lead by three points.

Lauren James’s first Chelsea hat-trick was the highlight with goals too from Aggie Beevor-Jones and Sjoeke Nüsken.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

18:55 , Mike Jones

Chelsea come up against a club from the French capital in the Women’s Champions League for the second season running as Paris FC visit Stamford Bridge with both teams aiming for a first Group D victory.

The English side fell behind against Real Madrid last time out, thanks to Olga Carmona’s 10th minute strike, but looked on course to make a winning start.

Two headed goals from Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr gave the Londoners the lead only for Carmona to level from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Chelsea vs Paris FC line-ups

18:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea XI: Berger, Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles, Cuthbert, Nusken, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Fleming, Kerr

Paris FC: Nnadozie, Soyer, Sissoko, Greboval, Bogaert, Korosec, Thiney, Corboz, Mateo, Bourdieu, Dufour

Millie Bright set to miss Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League clash with Paris FC

18:45 , Mike Jones

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is likely to miss her side’s Women’s Champions League meeting with Paris FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Blues manager Emma Hayes confirmed Bright has a knee problem and, although it is not a serious issue, said the 30-year-old will also be a doubt for Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad for the upcoming Nations League games against the Netherlands and Scotland in the first week of December.

Bright had knee surgery prior to last summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she skippered England to second place, before returning to pre-season training at Cobham ahead of the Women’s Super League season.

Millie Bright set to miss Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League clash with Paris FC

Chelsea vs Paris FC team news

18:40 , Mike Jones

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is “50-50” due to a knee problem after missing the win against Liverpool. Guro Reiten, Melanie Leupolz, Catarina Macario, and KateÅina Svitková all remain on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Paris FC’s Alsu Abdullin, who is on loan from Chelsea, is eligible to face her parent club but major goal threat Mathilde Bourdieu is questionable.

How to watch Chelsea vs Paris FC

18:35 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at Stamford Bridge at 8pm GMT on Thursday 23 November.

All Women’s Champions League group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.

TNT Sports 1 will also be showing tonight’s clash between Chelsea and Paris FC with coverage starting at 8pm.

Chelsea vs Paris FC

18:30 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Champions League action as Chelsea host Paris FC at Stamford Bridge.

This is a crucial game for Emmay Hayes’ team as a win will keep them in contention to qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament while a loss will make that job more difficult.

The Blues come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid last time out, though they really should have won, and the manager will want her team to go one better this evening.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off.