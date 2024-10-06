Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea will look to build on their positive start to the season when they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won five straight games under Enzo Maresca and victory will leave them just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool going into the international break.

Cole Palmer will bid to add to his four-goal haul in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Brighton.

But Forest have themselves made a decent start, have already won at Anfield this season and are likely to provide a tough test.

Enzo Maresca’s side are on a five-match winning run (AP)

Dates, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday October 6, 2024.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the game has not been chosen for TV coverage.

Free highlights:The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 4:30pm with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest team news

Maresca made 11 changes for the Conference League clash on Thursday night and is expected to revert back to his usual Premier League side.

Goals for the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are unlikely to be enough for them to start, with the rested Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez among those expected to return.

The big news for Forest is the return of Morgan Gibbs-White to the side. The England midfielder missed last weekend’s loss to Fulham following his red card against Brighton the week before.

Otherwise, there is no new injuries, with long-term absentees Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare still on the sidelines.

Cole Palmer will return for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Forest are certain not to be open as Brighton were last weekend, and it is likely to be a tight contest throughout, with there only being 11 goals in the Reds’ six league games so far.

However, Chelsea, and Palmer in particular, are on a hot streak, and should have enough to come away with another three points that will keep them right amongst it at the top of the table.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 41

Draws: 30

Nottingham Forest wins: 27

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest odds

Chelsea to win: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Nottingham Forest to win: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).