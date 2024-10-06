Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE!

The Blues are ticking along well under Enzo Maresca and welcome Forest to Stamford Bridge this afternoon looking for a sixth straight win across all competitions. Cole Palmer’s remarkable, and record-breaking, first-half four-goal haul took the plaudits last week, and looks primed to plunder more goals against today’s inconsistent vistors.

A statement win at Anfield is a clear highlight of Forest’s Premier League season so far, but otherwise they have largely struggled to pick up points, drawing with the likes of Wolves and Brighton before losing at home to Fulham last time out. Morgan Gibbs-White is back from suspension in a welcome boost.

Enzo Maresca is against without injured captain Reece James, but the right-back appears to be the only injury absence for the Blues boss, with Carney Chukwuemeka back in contention after a fitness concern. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dom Smith at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest latest updates

Kick-off time: 2pm, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: No UK TV coverage

Chelsea team news: Blues fighting fit

Nottm Forest team news: Gibbs-White returns

Score prediction: Chelsea make it six on the spin

Nottigham Forest team news

11:52 , Alex Young

The big news for Nottingham Forest is the return of Morgan Gibbs-White to the side.

The England midfielder missed last weekend’s loss to Fulham following his red card against Brighton the week before.

Otherwise, there is no new injuries, with long-term absentees Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare still on the sidelines.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

11:44 , Alex Young

Chelsea will welcome back Cole Palmer when Enzo Maresca recalls his big guns today.

The Blues made 11 changes for Thursday’s 4-2 Conference League win over Gent and the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will all return at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Palmer scored four goals in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Brighton but got a rest in midweek after Chelsea left him out of their European squad.

Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring issue but Maresca has no fresh injury concerns, though Carney Chukwuemeka missed the Gent win through illness.

Robert Sanchez will return in goal after Filip Jorgensen started on Thursday, while Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella will come back into defence.

Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho are likely to flank Palmer in his No10 role behind Nicolas Jackson.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

11:35 , Alex Young

Fans in the UK hoping to watch live coverage of Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest this afternoon will be left disappointed, with the game not being televised on these shores.

That is because it was originally supposed to take place at 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon, only to be moved to a 2pm Sunday slot as the result of Chelsea’s involvement in the Conference League proper on Thursday nights, confirmed after their play-off win over Swiss side Servette.

That initial kick-off time would have seen it fall during the Saturday 3pm TV blackout still imposed across English football, and under current rules that means it still cannot be shown live despite the move.

Highlights will also be available on Match of the Day 2, which is being screened at 10:30pm BST on Sunday night on BBC One.

Welcome

11:29 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

The Blues are sitting pretty in the top four after a quietly impressive season so far, though have lost their only game against a fellow Big Six side in Man City on the opening day.

Forest have also been plugging along well, losing just once all season and that came last time out against Fulham.

It’s all set up to be an intriguing encounter at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is at 2pm.