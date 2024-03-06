Chelsea vs Newcastle: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea welcome Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday as Mauricio Pochettino looks to turn the tide of fan opinion.

The Blues boss admitted he did not feel the “love” of the supporters following last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Brentford after audible chants for the return of Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino, however, insists he will not give up trying to convince Chelsea fans he is in fact the right man for the job.

While the club are expected to stick with the Argentine until at least the end of the season, few would doubt the atmosphere has turned toxic of late.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still hoping of making a late run for Europa League qualification and have recovered key players of late.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Newcastle is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Monday March 11, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT on Monday Night Football ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea vs Newcastle team news

Chelsea remain without a host of key players. None of Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia or Reece James are expected back. Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella, however, are available and Raheem Sterling is an option to come into the starting lineup.

Newcastle will be without Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett and Joelinton. Kieran Trippier suffered an injury scare against Wolves last weekend and will duly be ruled out here, perhaps affording Tino Livramento a rare start at right-back.

Lewis Hall is ineligible against his parent club, while Miguel Almiron could replace Jacob Murphy at right wing. Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock are all fit again.

Pochettino admits he does not feel the love of the Chelsea fans (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

Chelsea have already beaten Newcastle at Stamford Bridge this season, albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

With the fans in revolt and the team inconsistent, an away win does not feel out of the question.

Newcastle to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 79

Draws: 40

Newcastle wins: 56

Chelsea vs Newcastle latest odds

Chelsea to win: 17/20

Draw: 3/1

Newcastle to win: 13/5

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.