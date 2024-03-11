Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for a pressure-relieving win as Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday night. A decent run of pre-Carabao Cup final form that eased questions over the Argentine’s future now feels like a distant memory after that galling Wembley loss and dramatic draw at Brentford during which fans again booed and chanted against their manager while expressing frustration with the club hierarchy while also calling for the return of Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino could really use a positive result tonight to avoid more vitriol from the stands, with 11th-pladed Chelsea now surely likely to miss out on European football again next term unless they win the FA Cup. Tonight’s opponents Newcastle have endured a challenging few months of their own and go into the game sitting just one place and four points above the Blues, having played a game more and been conceding hatfuls of goals during a difficult run away from St James’ Park.

Conor Gallagher is a doubt for the hosts after Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell both rejoined their injury list, while Eddie Howe is without Kieran Trippier in west London. Follow Chelsea vs Newcastle live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Gallagher doubtful

Newcastle team news: Trippier sidelined

Standard Sport prediction

Pochettino insists he would 'never' quit Chelsea despite fan ire

18:03 , George Flood

Certainly not for the first time in recent months, Chelsea fans loudly expressed their frustrations with the club’s hierarchy and manager last Saturday during a 2-2 west London derby draw at Brentford in which they led at half-time but only ended up salvaging a late point thanks to defender Axel Disasi’s header.

Chants of “f**k off Mauricio” could be heard from angry supporters on a difficult 52nd birthday for the Argentine, who also had to contend with calls for beloved ex-manager Jose Mourinho - currently out of work after being sacked by Roma in January - to return to the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Story continues

In the build-up to tonight’s game, Pochettino was asked if he would consider walking away from the Chelsea job.

“No. Why? Never,” he said.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea vs Newcastle prediction

17:49 , George Flood

Chelsea have already beaten Newcastle at Stamford Bridge once this season, albeit in fortuitous circumstances after their penalty triumph following a dramatic late 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in December.

However, they were thrashed 4-1 at St James’ Park back in November.

With the home fans in open revolt and the team still maddeningly inconsistent, a narrow away win certainly does not feel out of the question, despite Newcastle’s well-documented struggles on the road.

Newcastle to win, 2-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

17:44 , George Flood

Newcastle are missing England full-back Kieran Trippier, who suffered a knock in the 3-0 home win over Wolves last weekend that was described as minor but is still expected to keep him out of both tonight’s game and Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope are among Eddie Howe’s other major absentees, along with the suspended Sandro Tonali.

Matt Targett has been working his way back to fitness of late after a thigh problem and Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news

17:40 , George Flood

Injury-plagued Chelsea were dealt a new triple fitness blow ahead of tonight’s key game, with Conor Gallagher rated a doubt having been struggling with a virus of late.

Levi Colwill suffered a toe injury against Brentford on Saturday and Ben Chilwell has now been sent to see a knee specialist.

The defensive duo join the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle

17:36 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Newcastle live coverage

17:34 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino is desperately seeking a morale-boosting victory tonight that would ease yet more growing pressure on his position following that galling Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool at Wembley and a dramatic west London derby draw at Brentford in which frustrated fans once again called for him to go.

Perhaps equally in need of a positive result is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who like their opponents have endured a difficult campaign to date and are currently marooned in mid-table after finding wins preciously hard to come by of late - especially on the road.

Kick-off under the Stamford Bridge lights on Monday Night Football is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick in west London.