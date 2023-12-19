Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

The quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup begin tonight with a fascinating clash at Stamford Bridge. Both Chelsea and Newcastle are in demand of trophies to justify their hefty spending in the transfer market and this competition is often the first port of call for teams not challenging for the league title.

Mauricio Pochettino is still yet to lift a piece of silverware in the English game while it has been over five years since the Blues' last domestic trophy. Christopher Nkunku is set to be on the bench again this evening as he nears his Chelsea debut, with a strong team to be named by Pochettino.

Newcastle have even bigger fitness issues and an even longer wait for a trophy, running back to 1955 after losing last season's Carabao Cup final. However, they are faring better in terms of overall form and hammered the Blues 4-1 in the league last month. Follow Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE with Standard Sport's match blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella in west London!

Chelsea vs Newcastle updates

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Nkunku to be substitute again

Newcastle team news: Isak a big worry

Score prediction

Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE!

17:24 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The season's first piece of major silverware is getting down to crunch time with the Blues and Magpies both desperate to etch their name onto a trophy after some huge spending, and promises, made by both club's owners.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge comes at 8pm GMT.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction with Nizaar Kinsella at the ground for us and Marc Mayo on play-by-play calls in the blog.