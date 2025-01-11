Chelsea vs Morecambe LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Morecambe LIVE!

Chelsea play at home for the first time this year as they face League Two outfit Morecambe in the FA Cup third round. Only once since 1998 have the Blues failed to progress past this stage of the competition and it would be a massive shock if they are knocked out this afternoon.

Though Enzo Maresca's side are without a victory in their last four Premier League games, a cup tie at home against struggling lower league opposition should provide the perfect platform to get back on track as Chelsea aim to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2018 after suffering three successive final losses between 2020 and 2022.

Morecambe currently sit second from bottom in the League Two table and four points from safety. Despite beating Tranmere Rovers 10 days ago, they have lost three of their last five matches without scoring. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 3pm GMT. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert insight and analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

23 min: Morecambe will be very happy at the midway point of the first-half.

Still level, penalty saved and they’ve offered a threat in attack.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

Morecambe’s planned protest doesn’t quite pack the predicted punch. There are a smattering of people turning their backs and some chants against the ownership, but the vast majority stay glued to the game.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

The referee and linesman stood staring at each other for a good few seconds there, as if desperately hoping the other would make the decision. It was an absolute stonewaller, though, with Songo’o charging at Felix like a rugby full-back.

Fair to say Burgoyne made full use of the lack of VAR in terms of his positioning on his line. Wasn’t a great penalty either, but what a moment for Morecambe.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

17 min: PENALTY SAVED

What a save from Harry Burgoyne as he guesses correctly to keep out Christopher Nkunku’s effort.

However, the keeper was off his line. Had VAR been in operation, that would have been retaken.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

15 min: PENALTY

Chelsea have been awarded a penalty as Yann Songo’o handles the ball.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

I’m enjoying watching Marcus Dackers here, the six-foot-seven-inch striker who is winning every header, albeit without much command of where the ball goes next.

He’s clearly got the physical attributes - but a record this season of 26 appearances and no goals is not great for a centre-forward…

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

13 min: POST!

Chelsea are inches away from taking the lead as Tosin Adarabioyo’s header from a corner comes back off the woodwork.

Narrow escape for the League Two side.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

11 min: Tyrique George gets involved as he fizzes the ball across the six-yard box but there’s not a single Chelsea player on hand for a simple tap-in.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

7 min: This has been a promising start from the League Two side as Tollitt causes problems down the right.

At the other end, the Blues win a corner as Joao Felix’s effort is deflected behind.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s shape here is extraordinary. They’ve got Renato Veiga inverting into midfield alongside Lavia in possession and then they’ve got five forwards all pushed high up and across the width of the pitch.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

3 min: Fantastic play from Pedro Neto as he charges down the right, skipping past a couple of challenges in the process but his final pass is cut out.

At the other end, Tollitt cuts inside and forces a decent save from Jorgensen.

Chelsea 0-0 Morecambe

2 min: Early chance for Chelsea as Axel Disasi heads Reece James’ free-kick over the bar.

KICK-OFF!

We are underway in this FA Cup third round clash.

There’s a huge banner making its way across The Shed in honour of Gianluca Vialli, who passed away two years ago last week.

The FA Cup rules have changed this season. Replays have been scrapped from the first round onwards, with a winner determined on the day of the ties.

So, if the scores are level after 90 minutes tonight, a period of 30 minutes of extra time will be played with a penalty shootout to follow if a winner can not be found in that time.

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off at Stamford Bridge!

Maresca on James and Lavia returning

“It’s great news for us. Finally they are both back. They are important players since we started,” Enzo Maresca said. “It is our target that they can be with us until the end of the season without any injuries.

“Also at this moment it’s good because we give them a chance to get minutes and get fit.”

No VAR this afternoon

VAR will not be in operation during Chelsea and Morecambe's FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge.

In fact, VAR will not feature in the competition until round five.

'Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards,’ the FA confirmed in a statement.

'It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.

'VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

'This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.'

Enzo Maresca says he did not talk to Ben Chilwell before deciding to deny him a potential Chelsea farewell against Morecambe this weekend.

Maresca confirmed on Friday that Chilwell, along with midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei, would play no part at Stamford Bridge because of the likelihood that he will leave the club this month.

Read the full story here!

Make that 10 changes to the Chelsea side that drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace last weekend as Pedro Neto is the only player to keep his place.

Reece James and Romeo Lavia are back after injury as Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Marc Guiu all start.

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

Reece James and Romeo Lavia are back for Chelsea as Enzo Maresca names an attacking lineup.

🗣 "Good news is that the likes of Reece James and Romeo Lavia are both back after injuries."@MalikOuzia_ gives his thoughts on the Chelsea team news!



LIVE: https://t.co/p6om3CS3mc#CHEMOR | #CFC | #FACup pic.twitter.com/fAj0CDHs5J — Standard Sport (@standardsport) January 11, 2025

Morecambe XI: Burgoyne; Hendrie, Williams, Stott, Tutonda; White, Jones; Tollitt, Songo'o, Edwards; Dackers

Subs: Scales, Taylor, Lewis, Macadam, Slew, Lewis, Dobson, Hope, Angol

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James (c), Disasi, Tosin, Veiga; Lavia, Joao Felix; Neto, Nkunku, George; Guiu

Substitutes: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

And lining up for the visitors...

Here’s how Chelsea lineup this afternoon...

Reece James, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho are among the big names spotted arriving at Stamford Bridge.

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

Stay tuned...

Maresca pleased with reaction

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has reason for encouragement ahead of this afternoon's FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe.

Despite seeing his side fail to win in four, the Italian says the reason from his players has been "very good".

"The reaction is not weird or strange," Maresca told reporters. "The reaction is a good one.

"Even in the last game against Palace that we drew, the mood was not the best in the changing room at the final whistle because they have the desire to win all the games. This is something very good."

The Blues are back home for the first time in 2025.

We will have team news in around 15 minutes...

Morecambe captain Yann Songo'o has urged his teammates to show belief as they target a monumental cup upset this afternoon.

Looking to give our all at Stamford Bridge 💯

Enzo Maresca has admitted his admiration for Chelsea transfer target Marc Guehi and has not ruled out a recall for Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues could be forced into the transfer market this month for defensive additions with centre-back duo Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

Read his full quotes here!

Predicted Chelsea XI

Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday that both Reece James and Romeo Lavia are fit to play after their respective hamstring injuries.

However, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is out injured, while Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain long-term absentees.

That set of circumstances could pave the way for academy graduate Samuel Rak-Sakyi to start in midfield.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; James, Acheampong, Disasi, Veiga; Lavia, Rak-Sakyi; Madueke, Nkunku, Felix; Guiu

(Getty Images)

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is looking to raid former club Chelsea with a loan move for Sam Rak-Sakyi.

Talks are scheduled for next week after the West Midlands club made initial contact over a deal to take the 19-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Read the full story here!

Chelsea have certainly been wasteful in front of goal in their last four matches.

So it's no surprise there was an extra focus on shooting during yesterday's training session...

Aaron Anselmino will play no part in the game against Morecambe following his loan recall from Boca Juniors at the start of the month.

The teenage centre-back, who signed from Boca last summer before immediately being sent back to the Argentine outfit to continue his development, has been brought to Cobham in a bid to accelerate his adaptation to English football.

Read the full story here!

It may be blue skies, the sun may be shining but it is bitterly cold at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Morecambe manager Derek Adams doesn’t expect Enzo Maresca to go strong with his Chelsea lineup this afternoon.

“I don’t think they will field their strongest starting XI, I might be surprised," Adams told reporters. “The last time, Chelsea put out the strongest team they could on the day; it depends on what the manager thinks.

“Ironically, it’s my second time managing at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round and it’s his first time! They have quality players throughout their team. Whoever they play on the day, they have undoubted quality.

“I might rotate, just as Enzo might do with his squad. We haven’t decided yet, it’s a big decision for us.”

Chelsea wins: 1

Draws: 0

Morecambe wins: 0

Chelsea won the only previous meeting between the two sides four years ago at this very stage.

Interestingly, the Blues' scorers that afternoon - Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz - are no longer at the club.

(AFP via Getty Images)

It would be a major shock to see Chelsea slip up here.

The second string will be on show and should have no trouble dispatching the goal-shy Shrimps.

Chelsea to win, 3-0.

Morecambe have Rhys Williams available after his loan spell from Liverpool was extended. The defender scored in the first round win over Worthing.

Both Reece James and Romeo Lavia will be available for this afternoon's tie.

Meanwhile, it would not be a surprise to see youngsters such as Josh Acheampong, Marc Guiu and Tyrique George start as Enzo Maresca continues his rotation policy in the cup competitions.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Morecambe has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK today.

Read more on that here!

Live stream: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Morecambe.

The Blues are heavy favourites for this FA Cup third round tie as they look to win the competition for the first time since 2018.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 3pm GMT.