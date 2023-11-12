Chelsea vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE!

Manchester City are the visitors to Stamford Bridge this afternoon in a huge Premier League showdown in west London. It's another stern test for the Blues in store, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping that his side will rise to the challenge after Monday night's memorable 4-1 derby win over Tottenham that he hopes can be looked back upon as a real turning point.

Though Chelsea ran out thumping winners in the end in N17 thanks to Nicolas Jackson's late hat-trick, they flattered to deceive for long stretches in a chaotic clash against nine men and will have to improve hugely if they are to spring a shock against the defending champions today. Pep Guardiola's City, meanwhile, can go three points clear of Arsenal at the summit with another win here, having already booked their place in the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare in midweek.

City have won all of the past four top-flight meetings with today's opponents by a 1-0 scoreline, though you anticipate that there will be more goals on this occasion. Follow Chelsea vs Man City live below, with expert insight and analysis from Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge!

Interesting to see how Reece James copes with the blinding pace of Jeremy Doku today.

He really struggled with Brennan Johnson on Monday, before the winger had to come off due to Cristian Romero's red card.

Here we go!

Teams are out onto the pitch in west London.

These games have been fairly tight in recent seasons, City often edging them by a single goal.

Chelsea have to find a way to cause City problems at the back - still very much not firing on all cylinders up front.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are back in the bottom half of the Premier League table after West Ham's win.

One point would see Chelsea up to 10th and three would put them ninth.

Man City have company!

Liverpool have beaten Brentford, so they move level on points with Man City and Arsenal at the top.

Tottenham only a point behind, with Aston Villa only a couple off the leaders.

All very tight - chance for City to create a gap this afternoon.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Levi Colwill has a minor shoulder issue picked up in training ahead of kick-off, hence why he is not in the squad.

Unclear if he will be available for England.

Guardiola: Chelsea will return to the top

Pep Guardiola has backed Chelsea to return to the top of the English game, believing they are still "one of the toughest games" Man City have during the season despite the Blues' recent struggles.

“Chelsea remain one of the most important clubs,” Guardiola said.

“They won the Champions League under Tuchel against us. It’s true they were not close to win the Premier League in these seasons but they are one of the strongest teams no doubt.

“They’re aggressive and have good patterns. One of the toughest games we have during the season.

“We have try to maintain the level of our game but sooner or later Chelsea will be there fighting for titles. No doubt about that.”

Recent history not positive for Chelsea

Since winning the Champions League final in 2021, it's not been pretty for Chelsea against Man City.

Six times the two sides have met, six wins for City.

Worse than that... Chelsea haven't scored a single goal in any of those matches!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Can the Blues rise to the occasion?

"It's the big one - this is the ultimate test."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of a huge afternoon for Mauricio Pochettino's side.



Sterling avoids ban

Raheem Sterling has avoided punishment after a Football Association (FA) investigation into him allegedly throwing an object back into the crowd at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old was investigated after a video on Chelsea's own official TikTok account appeared to show him returning a missile into the crowd that had been hurled down and hit team-mate Cole Palmer's leg.

Palmer had just scored a penalty to equalise away in north London before Nicolas Jackson netted a second-half hat-trick in the chaotic 4-1 win on Monday night.

Sterling was potentially in danger of missing this afternoon's clash against his former club, or the trip to Newcastle after the international break, but has now been cleared with no action to be taken.

Marc Cucurella has come in for Levi Colwill which is the only change from the 4-1 win away at Tottenham on Monday.

Colwill is not in the squad, suggesting he is probably injured. Another doubt for England having made Gareth Southgate's squad for the November matches.

Armando Broja has returned to Chelsea's bench.

Chelsea team news

15:33 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella,Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson.

Subs: Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Broja, Gusto, Petrovic, Maatsen, Matos.

Man City team news

15:30 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Stand by!

Team news coming up from Stamford Bridge very shortly.

Anything possible when it comes to Pep Guardiola and his team selection - all will be revealed in the next few minutes.

How it stands...

15:22 , Matt Verri

Chelsea tenth in the Premier League table going into the match - victory here would take them up to the dizzy heights of ninth.

Man City sit top of the table already, though only on goal difference. Chance for them to go three points clear heading into the international break.

Chaos in north London!

15:16 , Matt Verri

It was fairly eventful the last time Chelsea were in action...

They beat Tottenham 4-1, but that very much does not tell the whole story. There were red cards, disallowed goals, injuries, crazy high lines - a truly epic Premier League clash.

Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't mind something a little more relaxed this afternoon, I'm sure.

Chelsea to move for wonderkid?

15:09 , Matt Verri

Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo has claimed Chelsea have shown "strong interest" in signing him.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been linked with a host of Europe's top sides, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and the Blues after an eye-catching start to his career at Corinthians.

Moscardo has previously claimed Chelsea made an offer during a summer transfer window which saw them spend £400million on some of the game's best young talent.

He said: "There was a proposal from Chelsea months ago, but I talk a lot with my agent and my parents and they try to give me as little information as possible. They say there is not long until the end of the season, they tell me to dedicate myself and do well, and that at the end of the season, there will be good things."

Chelsea vs Man City tactics

14:59 , Giuseppe Muro

There is no doubt Chelsea face a tough test this afternoon but City have shown at least some weaknesses this season and Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella looks at three possible ways the Blues can exploit them.

Cut service to Haaland

Erling Haaland is the ultimate test of any Premier League defence. He is the League's top scorer again, with 11 goals in 11 matches.

The best way to stop him is not to allow the ball to reach his feet.

Chances will end up in the net unless Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi are at their very best, with the rest of the team stopping the crosses, cutbacks and long balls he thrives on.

Be streetwise in midfield

Chelsea's now settled midfield trio of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher will likely face Bernardo Silva's energy, Mateo Kovacic's line-breaking passing ability and Rodri's grit.

The two midfields play a similar possession-based style, but Chelsea fall way behind in two particular areas: tactical fouls and stopping transitions. Chelsea need to learn the dirty side of the game if they are to compete.

Overcome giants at the back

It is a common misconception that City are a team full of small technicians. They are expected to start with a back four of Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker, with Rodri screening.

The League's best defensive record is underpinned by size, speed and strength. It will take some inventive thinking and wonderful skill to score past Ederson, who is used to claiming clean sheets.

Cole Palmer faces his former club today and Mauricio Pochettino has likened the Chelsea forward to Angel Di Maria, amid questions over whether Manchester City should regret letting him go.

Palmer is expected to start, having registered three goals and five assists in his last five Chelsea matches.

The £40million deadline day deal now looks like a steal for a player who left his boyhood club due to a lack of minutes under Pep Guardiola.

Asked whether he was surprised that City let Palmer join Chelsea, Pochettino said: "I think it is not fair to say it surprises me just because now he is performing and he didn't play too much in City.

"We are two different clubs, with different objectives. Maybe he fits well for Chelsea.

"[Mateo] Kovacic left Chelsea for City and I don't know what happened. It's always difficult to judge these kinds of decisions."

Palmer’s eye-catching style has earned comparisons to Juan Mata and Dennis Bergkamp, but Pochettino had a different name in mind.

He said: “Juan Mata? No, he is more Di Maria! You know, the body and the way he moves.”

Head to head history and results

Chelsea wins: 71

Draws: 39

Man City wins: 65

Chelsea vs Man City prediction

14:31 , Giuseppe Muro

While Tottenham nearly punished Chelsea with nine men, and an absurdly high defensive line, few will bet against Manchester City picking the Blues off in London.

Pochettino will take measures to address the threat of the Premier League champions, of course, but I can't see past a comfortable City win here.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Man City team news

14:24 , Giuseppe Muro

City will be missing John Stones, who had only just returned from a hip injury but was forced off at half-time during Tuesday’s win over Young Boys BSC in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola is confident the 29-year-old has not suffered a particularly serious knock but is unsure if Stones will return in time for the visit of Liverpool after the international break.

Manuel Akanji, however, will likely be available this afternoon. He pulled up during the warm-up with a back problem on Tuesday but trained on Friday.

Erling Haaland started in the week despite a recent knock to the ankle and is expected to lead the line once again, with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Gomez the only long-term worries for City to contend with.

Chelsea team news

14:16 , Giuseppe Muro

Chelsea’s injury problems are easing but they still have seven players out.

Today’s game will again come too soon for £52million summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who is yet to make his competitive debut for the club after injuring his knee in the final match of pre-season. But he could be fit to face Newcastle after the international break.

Nkunku remains out, along with Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka. Armando Broja is back in full training but will likely start as a substitute. Mykhailo Mudryk returned last time out but was only fit enough for the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino will likely stick with the same XI that eventually defeated Tottenham in chaotic fashion.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of West Ham vs Nottingham Forest on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

14:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester City!

City can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a win this afternoon., while Chelsea are looking to build on their 4-1 win at Tottenham on Monday night. This should be a good one!

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT from Stamford Bridge. Stay with us!