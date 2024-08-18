Chelsea vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE!

The headline fixture of the opening weekend of the Premier League season pits Pep Guardiola against old protege Enzo Maresca as Manchester City travel to Chelsea. After wins for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to open the 2024-25 campaign, all eyes are on City for an early indicator of the title race about to unfold.

Guardiola has led the defending champions to four consecutive league titles and begins this year amid rumours that he will call it a day next summer, as City prepare for a battle of a very different kind. Rodri will sit out this trip to west London while there are fitness question marks over their trio of England stars who enjoyed an extended break after Euro 2024.

For all the title talk around the visitors, Chelsea are not short of ambition themselves. This will be Maresca’s first competitive game in the Stamford Bridge dugout after another summer of upheaval for the Blues, who could hand Pedro Neto a debut. Follow Chelsea vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring updates from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Nick Purewal at the ground.

15:41 , Alex Young

You can read more on Sterling’s omission, and the fallout from it, here.

Chelsea vs Man City | Raheem Sterling drama

15:38 , Alex Young

Another day, another disgruntled player at Chelsea.

Sterling has signed as a marquee player just two years ago, and is now playing under his sixth different head coach.

Maresca described him as “an important player” during pre-season, but there is no room for him in the squad today.

Chelsea vs Man City | Raheem Sterling left out

15:29 , Alex Young

Raheem Sterling’s camp have released a statement following the player’s omission from Enzo Maresca’s first squad.

It reads: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

“He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

“‘Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Chelsea vs Man City | Team news in full

15:22 , Alex Young

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Nkunku

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Mudryk, Neto, Guiu

Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne; Savinho, Silva, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O'Reilly, McAtee

Man City XI

15:16 , Alex Young

...and the champions!

Your first City XI of the 24/25 #PL season!



XI | Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Savinho, Haaland



— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 18, 2024

Chelsea XI

15:16 , Alex Young

Enzo Maresca’s first line-up.

Chelsea vs Man City | Team news

15:13 , Alex Young

Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start. Confirmed XIs in one minute.

Chelsea vs Man City | Team news

15:03 , Alex Young

Early unconfirmed reports suggest Savinho starts for Man City this afternoon.

Head-to-head record

14:59 , Marc Mayo

This match was an absolute classic last season, with Cole Palmer’s dramatic stoppage-time penalty securing a thrilling 4-4 draw against his former club in the November rain at Stamford Bridge.

The return fixture at the Etihad Stadium ended 1-1 after Rodri’s late equaliser, before City beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in April thanks to Bernardo Silva’s late goal.

City had previously won six on the bounce against Chelsea, who have not won a game against the champions since May 2021.

Chelsea wins: 71

Man City wins: 66

Draws: 41

Chelsea vs Man City | Team news imminent

14:59 , Alex Young

With the new Premier League rule about team news, we should be getting both line-ups in 15 minutes.

A debut for Neto? Will Foden start?

Chelsea vs Man City | Countdown to kick-off

14:47

We’re now within two hours of kick-off in west London.

Not far away, Brentford lead Crystal Palace by a goal to nil courtesy of Bryan Mbeumo’s strike.

And we have some esteemed company at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League trophy!

Chelsea vs Man City | Score prediction

14:35 , Marc Mayo

You should of course never read too much into pre-season form and results, while Chelsea matched City well in every match they played against them last term.

However, despite that, it’s not hard to see this being a very tough start indeed to the Maresca era.

Chelsea’s frustrating summer campaign was littered with alarming defensive woes that will be fully punished again by Haaland and Co if repeated this weekend.

The Blues showed enough in pre-season to suggest that they will create plenty of chances, but they will also likely concede plenty of goals and despite another big-spending transfer window so far still don’t have a quality out-and-out striker to capitalise on the opportunities that will be presented.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Our prediction for the Man City XI

14:20 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, De Bruyne; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Injuries: Bobb, Rodri

Doubts: Foden, Walker, Stones

Early Man City team news

14:10 , Marc Mayo

Jack Grealish could feature after sustaining a knock in training and missing the Community Shield at Wembley, though Brazilian winger Savinho could make his Premier League debut after joining from sister club Troyes.

Oscar Bobb will not feature after fracturing a bone in his leg and being ruled out for three to four months following surgery.

Rodri, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and John Stones have all now returned to training after taking extended breaks following their runs to the final of Euro 2024, but Rodri has been ruled out in a major blow for City.

Early Chelsea team news

13:40 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are without captain Reece James, who is currently nursing another hamstring injury and is also suspended for this game after his sending off against Brighton at the end of last season.

Nicolas Jackson came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Inter at Stamford Bridge last weekend following an ankle issue that prevented him from playing at all in the USA, while Axel Disasi was also on the bench after recovering from hernia surgery.

Omari Kellyman and Djordje Petrovic have also been battling knocks.

The likes of new signings Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jorgensen and Marc Guiu will also hope to be in contention for their competitive Chelsea debuts, though Conor Gallagher is waiting to complete a move to Atletico Madrid having returned to London.

How we expect Chelsea to line up

13:34 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, W Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Guiu

Injuries: James

Suspensions: James

Not considered for selection: Chalobah, Gallagher, Broja, Lukaku

How to watch

13:32 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm - after the conclusion of the London derby between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE!

13:16 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Man City.

The Premier League opening weekend takes us to west London with Brentford about to face Crystal Palace before Chelsea welcome the defending champions to Stamford Bridge.

Kick-off comes at 4.30pm BST and we’ll have Nick Purewal and Dan Kilpatrick reporting from the ground with the latest updates.

It promises to be an intriguing affair as Manchester City look to make an early mark on the title race, up against Enzo Maresca in his competitive debut as Chelsea boss.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!