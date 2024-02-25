Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Carabao Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Liverpool - LIVE!

The first major trophy of the English football season is the prize on offer this afternoon as Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. It is a repeat of the 2022 final in this competition, when Liverpool won a remarkable penalty shootout 11-10 after a goalless 120 minutes.

Chelsea go in search of the first trophy of the Todd Boehly era, while Mauricio Pochettino is also yet to pick up silverware in England. The Blues go into the match as underdogs, but will have taken plenty of confidence from their performance last time out, when holding Manchester City to a draw.

As for Liverpool, they are still in the hunt for four trophies as they look to send Jurgen Klopp out on a high in his final season in charge. They beat Chelsea 4-1 just a few weeks ago, but they do now have a huge injury list to contend with. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are among those facing a race to prove their fitness. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella nad Dan Kilpatrick at Wembley!

Chelsea vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Wembley Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Silva pushing to be fit

Liverpool team news: Salah and Nunez both doubts

Standard Sport prediction

We've been here before...

12:59 , Matt Verri

These two sides met in the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

After 120 goalless minutes at Wembley, it went to penalties... for a long time.

Eventually Liverpool came out on top, winning the shootout 11-10 as Kepa blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Standard Sport prediction

12:53 , Matt Verri

Liverpool have lost only twice in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, emphasising just how difficult the task facing Chelsea is.

Chelsea have produced strong displays in a number of big games this season, but the lack of consistency makes it difficult to trust them despite their recent resurgence.

However, injuries to the Reds could potentially swing this final in Pochettino’s favour.

Expect goals, drama and, potentially, for it to go all the way.

Chelsea to win, 3-2 after extra time.

Liverpool team news

12:47 , Matt Verri

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Salah was absent from Wednesday night’s 4-1 comeback win over Luton in the Premier League at Anfield after suffering from muscle fatigue, having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Nunez was also missing in midweek having picked up an unspecified issue. Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has previously been rated as having an outside chance of featuring against Chelsea while recovering from a hamstring injury.

All three players are being monitored right up until game day, with Liverpool set to make last-minute decisions on their readiness after fitness tests.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal at Wembley after Alisson Becker was ruled out by the Brazilian national team boss for a month, with Conor Bradley primed to continue at right-back amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence. The England international is expected back at the end of next month.

An ankle sprain means Curtis Jones will miss out until after the March international break, handing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch a clean run at lining up alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Chelsea team news

12:41 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have lingering question marks over Thiago Silva as they continue to nurse a lengthy injury list.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back has been in a race against time to make the showpiece fixture at Wembley after sustaining a groin problem in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace nearly two weeks ago.

Silva could yet miss out along with Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Marc Cucurella - leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with limited options in defence.

Midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu are also out, though Cucurella joined Silva back in partial team training at Cobham on Friday.

Djordje Petrovic will continue as the starting goalkeeper despite Robert Sanchez's return from a knee problem and a personal issue.

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke will have to settle for places on the bench as the alternative options available to Pochettino during the final.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

12:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The Carabao Cup final will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the final action this afternoon right here! Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from Wembley.

Good afternoon!

12:30 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool!

Huge afternoon coming up - the first major trophy of the season is up for grabs in the Carabao Cup final.

No surprise to see Liverpool are the favourites, with Jurgen Klopp’s side still in the hunt for four trophies, but the Blues have made a habit of turning up in big games.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Wembley Stadium.