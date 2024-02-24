Chelsea vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup final prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, odds and h2h

The Carabao Cup final takes place this weekend between two of English football’s greatest powers, Chelsea and Liverpool.

It has not been the season many at Stamford Bridge had hoped for but a piece of silverware would be hugely prized by Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues continue their long path back to the top.

Chelsea lifted their fifth and most recent Carabao Cup in 2015 and have since lost two finals on penalties after goalless draws, to Manchester City and, two years ago, to Liverpool.

No team has won this competition more than the Reds, who are looking for a record tenth triumph on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping to seal his departure from Anfield with a significant trophy haul, which could yet include the Premier League title - after beating Luton 4-1 in midweek - and the FA Cup or Europa League. Winning is a habit and, without doubt, the best way to build towards a memorable farewell will be with victory at Wembley.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Liverpool will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024. The match is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off, at the request of the Metropolitan Police having initially been slated for a 4.30pm start.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the 2022 final (Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage starting at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Veteran defender Thiago Silva is racing back to fitness for Chelsea, who will be without Benoit Badiashile and Reece James at Wembley.

Robert Sanchez is set to return to the squad but is not expected to oust Djordje Petrovic in between the posts. Further injury absentees include Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Wesley Fofana.

Marquee summer signing Christopher Nkunku looks set to start on the bench having failed to show much form since his return from injury, with Nicolas Jackson primed to lead the line in between Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

Several injuries have hit Liverpool in the build-up to the final.

Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have all been labelled doubts with assistant coach Pep Lijnders admitting on Friday that no decision had been made on the trio as they face late fitness tests.

Definitely ruled out are Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

Diogo Jota is facing months out of action (AP)

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have lost only twice in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, emphasising just how difficult the task facing Chelsea is.

Chelsea have produced strong displays in a number of big games this season, but the lack of consistency makes it difficult to trust them.

However, injuries to the Reds could swing this final in Pochettino’s favour.

Expect goals, drama and, potentially, for it to go all the way.

Chelsea to win, 3-2 after extra-time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Five of the last seven matches between the two sides have finished level after 90 minutes, with four goalless draws.

Chelsea wins: 65

Draws: 46

Liverpool wins: 84

Chelsea vs Liverpool latest odds

Chelsea to lift the trophy: 9/4

Liverpool to lift the trophy: 23/20

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.