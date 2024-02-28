Chelsea vs Leeds LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Leeds - LIVE!

Chelsea’s season is on the line as they host Leeds in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight. It is just three days on from the Blues’ Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool, and with the club languishing in 11th in the Premier League, another deep cup run is their only hope of salvaging some joy from the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino has called for patience, but defeat at Stamford Bridge tonight would certainly pile the pressure on. The Blues are still waiting for their first trophy under Todd Boehly, but go into this fifth-round match with more injury woes to contend with. Christopher Nkunku faces yet another spell out, while Pochettino has made five changes as Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke get their chance to impress from the start.

Leeds will be desperate to dampen the mood further in west London and go into the match full of confidence, on a 12-match unbeaten run. They sit second in the Championship, as they eye a return to the Premier League. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground!

Chelsea vs Leeds latest news

Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: ITV4

Chelsea team news: Nkunku out again

Leeds team news: Bamford could start

Standard Sport prediction

Pochettino confident over Chelsea future

19:00 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino is “confident” the owners will give him time to turn Chelsea around and denies he has to qualify for Europe to avoid getting sacked.

He has seen his future again questioned this week, having missed the first chance to win silverware and qualify for Europe on Sunday.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table and falling behind in the race to qualify for the Europa League or Conference League.

Pochettino was asked whether he is confident the owners will give him the time he needs.

“Why not? I am confident,” Pochettino said. “Until they decide to tell me something else. But at the moment, I don’t think they are going to tell me anything different.”

Winning the FA Cup would put the gloss on a troubled season at Chelsea and ensure qualification for the Europa League.

But Pochettino denies he has been told his future hinges on whether he qualifies for Europe. “From who? From the sporting directors and the owners? No. I don’t remember, I don’t.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pre-match thoughts from the Leeds camp

18:55 , Matt Verri

Ethan Ampadu is back at Stamford Bridge, having been sold by Chelsea last summer.

🎙️ Ethan: “Our focus is on tonight” pic.twitter.com/3hnGhIbTPn — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2024

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

18:51 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have rung the changes for their starting line up.

Robert Sanchez plays his first match of 2024 and Trevoh Chalobah plays his first match of the season. Alfie Gilchrist, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk all start.

It shows Mauricio Pochettino trusts his squad in a huge match after playing 120 minutes and losing in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Harrison Murray-Campbell makes Chelsea's bench for the first time. He's on there with big names like Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell, who are seemingly too tired to play after a gruelling final.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pochettino at a crossroads

18:46 , Matt Verri

For me, at any rate, Pochettino remains down the list of people to blame for Chelsea's underwhelming season, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

He is not responsible for gutting a Champions League-winning squad, nor sanctioning over £1 billion spending on a callow group of replacements.

He is not the mastermind behind a flawed business model that will likely require Chelsea to continue selling off academy players to remain within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Pochettino is not without blame, but he is presiding over a mess which is not of his own making.

There is still time for Pochettino to be a success at Chelsea and render the defeat to Liverpool a valuable lesson — just as at Spurs, where he also lost the League Cup Final in his maiden season but went on to have an enormous impact.

But if his spell at Chelsea unravels without success he would likely emerge from the job with his reputation tarnished and place among Europe's elite coaches in jeopardy.

Read the full column here!

(AP)

Five changes each!

18:38 , Matt Verri

Both managers have opted to shuffle their packs tonight.

Chelsea make five changes from the side that were beaten at Wembley. Gallagher one of those to drop out, while Chalobah and Gilchrist start in defence. Mudryk and Madueke get their chances to impress too.

Five changes as well for the visitors.

Roberts, Cooper, Anthony, James and Joseph all come into the side for Leeds, with Gnonto and Bamford among those on a strong bench.

Leeds team news

18:34 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Cooper, Firpo, Ampadu, Gray, James, Anthony, Piroe, Joseph

Subs: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel, Cresswell, Bamford, Kamara, Summerville, Byram, Shackleton, Gnonto

Chelsea team news

18:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Chilwell, Tauriainen, Gallagher, Harrison, Palmer

In the building!

18:24 , Matt Verri

The Leeds squad have made their way inside Stamford Bridge.

All the team news for both sides coming up in the next five minutes or so.

🚌 The lads arrive at SW6! pic.twitter.com/8d6lkwewOJ — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino programme notes

18:17 , Matt Verri

“We believe strongly in the work we are doing and what we are building at Chelsea,” he writes.

“This is our first season together and we want to build on the performances vs Aston Villa, second half vs Palace, and at Man City.

“Those games showed what we are capable of, and we have to continue to aim for consistency and progress.”

(AP)

Leeds on a high

18:10 , Matt Verri

Leeds have not tasted defeat in 2024, coming into this match on a 12-match unbeaten run.

They have won 11 of those, even if they did need extra time in their replay against Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds sit second in the Championship, and beat league leaders Leicester last time out. They are full of confidence.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Sell, loan or keep?

18:02 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are braced for another summer of change.

We have assessed players Chelsea should keep, offload or might be stuck with after handing them long-term contracts on big money.

Thiago Silva: Loved at Chelsea, but the 39-year-old is beginning to look his age. His contract expires in the summer and Chelsea are looking to the future. RELEASE

Marc Cucurella: Could be the fall guy if Chelsea sign a new left-back. Has struggled to live up to his £65m price tag. SELL

Reece James: When fit, arguably Chelsea's best player. If the injury-prone captain, who has played just nine games this season, can get on the pitch regularly, then he could help transform their fortunes. KEEP

Wesley Fofana: Has unfortunately spent too much time out with serious injuries. Doubtful Chelsea will get any offers for the £75m signing, but they would surely entertain any bids that do arise. SELL

Read Nizaar Kinsella’s verdict on each Chelsea player here!

(Getty Images)

Neville sticks with 'bottle jobs' claim

17:53 , Matt Verri

Gary Neville has double-downed on his description of Chelsea as "billion-pound bottle jobs".

The former Manchester United defender made the withering assessment of Chelsea in the aftermath of Virgil van Dijk's extra-time winner, which sealed a record 10th League Cup for the Reds.

Asked on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football to clarify his remarks - which did not go down well with the Chelsea fanbase - Neville admitted the tag may have been harsh but did not retract the statement.

He said: "If you hear my commentary during extra-time, I was getting angrier with Chelsea from the first minute of extra-time until two minutes to go because I could smell the fear in Chelsea from the very first minute of extra-time when I said: 'Why are they sitting off them? Why are they letting these young lads grow?', and then Jurgen Klopp started to grow.

"If you remember, there was a chorus, a song, that Liverpool fans were singing because they could smell the blood, they could smell the fear in those blue shirts.

Neville added: "Grab this opportunity, don’t have regrets! Just from a playing point of view, the idea of a team not seizing the day, seizing the moment, grabbing the opportunity, all those things we say to each other in lives as young people, that we want a team to grab this moment. Chelsea shrunk.

"I used the word 'shrunk' and maybe 'bottle' is a very strong word, but playing with absolute fear, froze, whatever you want to call it, that’s what we saw in extra-time.”

(Sky Sports)

Got a lot to live up to...

17:46 , Matt Verri

Tonight is the first meeting between Chelsea and Leeds in the FA Cup since the infamous 1970 final, which was one of the most brutal matches in English football history.

After a 2-2 draw at Wembley, the two teams faced off again in a bruising encounter at Old Trafford.

In that replay, which Chelsea won 2-1 after extra-time, Billy Bremner was kicked in the head, Norman Hunter and Ian Hutchinson had a fist-fight and Jack Charlton head-butted Peter Osgood.

A single yellow card was shown. When David Elleray 're-refereed' the match on video in 1997, he issued six red cards and 20 bookings.

(Getty Images)

Pochettino pleads for positive atmosphere

17:39 , Matt Verri

Under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino has called on Chelsea fans to stick with him and the team ahead of a huge night at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea head coach is under pressure to qualify for Europe, and failure to do so could leave him vulnerable in the summer.

He has held positive face-to-face talks with co-owner Behdad Eghbali in the wake of the weekend, but the former Tottenham boss is struggling to convince supporters he is the right man for the job.

Tonight’s clash with old rivals Leeds feels crucial for Pochettino, and he has urged supporters to stay with the team after their Wembley blow.

“I understand the disappointment from our fans, but we need their help,” said Pochettino, who insists he and his players are aware of the historic rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds.

“I am sorry to ask again, but it is important to create a very good atmosphere, because Leeds are going to be pushing for 5,000 fans and I know it is going to be a tough game.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

17:33 , Matt Verri

Visitors have arrived in west London...

Standard Sport prediction

17:26 , Matt Verri

Chelsea looked incredibly tired in extra time against Liverpool, but they must find a way to go again just a few days after the heartbreak of those 120 minutes at Wembley.

Leeds will be fired up for this match and, on such an impressive run, will be confident of pulling off an upset and reaching the quarter-finals.

Consistency remains an issue for Pochettino’s side and they look in real danger of suffering more cup disappointment.

Leeds to win, 2-1

Leeds team news

17:19 , Matt Verri

For Leeds, Patrick Bamford recovered from a calf injury to score as a substitute against Leicester, and he could replace Joel Piroe in the starting lineup.

Sam Byram is pushing to return from a hamstring issue, but Pascal Struijk remains unavailable. Dan James should also be fit.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

17:12 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will be without Christopher Nkunku tonight.

The £53million signing from RB Leipzig has suffered his third setback of the season, joining a lengthy injury list.

"We need to see and evaluate every day but he's out for three or four weeks,” the manager said. “We hope no more.

The Blues may opt to go unchanged in response to injuries. There are few options beyond the trio of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher in midfield.

Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling could continue as the front three after Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk failed to make an impact from the bench in the final.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds

17:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV4, with coverage beginning at 6:45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella and Dan Kilpatrick at Stamford Bridge.

Good evening!

17:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Leeds!

It’s the fifth round of the FA Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. Wembley is on the horizon.

Huge night for both these sides, but particularly Chelsea, just a few days after their defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from Stamford Bridge.