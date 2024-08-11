Chelsea vs Inter Milan LIVE! Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today

Chelsea vs Inter Milan LIVE!

Italian champions Inter arrive at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as Chelsea’s final opponents of pre-season, which has proven a mixed affair for new manager Enzo Maresca so far. Manchester City and Celtic handed out big defeats to the Blues on their tour of the USA which saw them win just one of their five friendlies.

But the mood around west London will shift dramatically with a good display today while Chelsea continue to bring in new faces in the transfer market. There is no Pedro Neto or Samu Omorodion here though, and Reece James also misses out with a fresh hamstring injury.

Inter are also without a key player in Stefan de Vrij as they prepare to kick off the Serie A season next weekend. Follow all the latest updates from Chelsea vs Inter via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog with Dom Smith in attendance at the Bridge.

Chelsea vs Inter Milan highlights

GOAL! Ugochukwu scores last-gasp equaliser

GOAL! Inter lead through Thuram

FT | Chelsea 1-1 Inter

16:53 , Dom Smith

And the ref almost instantly blows the whistle. Chelsea steal a draw at the death through Ugochukwu, and it’s one they definitely deserved.

Much improved and much the better side after the interval. 1-1 it ends here at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly. Next up? The small matter of Manchester City next weekend here in their Premier League opener...

GOAL! CHELSEA ARE LEVEL

16:50 , Dom Smith

Lesley Ugochukwu has scored for the Blues, and it’s a nice finish from a free-kick. Palmer delivers it, it’s half-cleared, but Ugochukwu volleys home. 1-1 after 90 minutes!

89' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:48 , Dom Smith

Free-kick Chelsea on the left by the byline as Sterling is felled by Dumfries.

84' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:44 , Dom Smith

Chelsea piling on the pressure now but they just can’t seem to fashion any clear-cut chances.

Inter bring off Barella, who certainly played like he had his Wheetabix this morning. He didn’t stop running here.

79' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:39 , Dom Smith

And again, so close as a Sterling burst of pace sees him to the byline but Palmer misses from Sterling’s cross. Ugochukwu is on for Gusto for Chelsea.

77' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:36 , Dom Smith

Super run from Mudryk. Lungbusting. But there’s no end product, and now he’s coming off in place of Raheem Sterling.

69' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:28 , Dom Smith

Double change at the back for Chelsea as Badiashile and Adarabioyo come on for Fofana and Colwill.

65' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:24 , Dom Smith

How has it not gone in? Palmer finds Nkunku who plays to Mudryk but it is stroked just wide of the post. Agonising for the hosts.

63' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:23 , Dom Smith

Aaaand it’s a shocker. Nkunku’s free-kick is straight into the wall. It comes back out to Enzo, but the Argentine gets it horribly wrong and balloons the ball over the net.

62' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:21 , Dom Smith

Free-kick Chelsea here in a super promising position.

57' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:16 , Dom Smith

Colwill strikes the post from a tight angle. Chelsea couldn’t come any closer to what would by now be a well deserved equaliser!

55' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:15 , Dom Smith

WHAT AN EFFORT! Gusto’s cross is lovely but is headed half-clear. It hurtles towards Nkunku, who bicycle-kicks the ball towards goal, where it is parried clear. So nearly a stunning goal.

Meanwhile, Guiu is replaced by Nicolas Jackson. His first minutes since suffering an ankle injury earlier this summer on Senegal duty.

51' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:12 , Dom Smith

Mkhitaryan goes down lightly under a challenge from Guiu and the ref gives a free-kick for Guiu’s overzealous challenge. Guiu getting stuck in just as in the first half.

Subs

16:07 , Dom Smith

Plenty of subs for Chelsea too. Palmer, Caicedo, Veiga and Nkunku have come on for Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Madueke and Cucurella.

46' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

16:05 , Dom Smith

Back underway for the second half here!

Pedro Neto is unveiled!

16:01 , Dom Smith

And at half-time, as we expected, new £54m signing Pedro Neto greets the Chelsea fans for the first time!

HT | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

15:48 , Dom Smith

At the halfway stage it’s looking good for Chelsea in terms of the performance, but not by way of scoreline. Thuram’s thunderous strike into the top corner past Robert Sanchez is all that separates the sides.

45+1' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

15:46 , Dom Smith

The fourth official signals there will be just one minute added on.

42' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

15:43 , Dom Smith

Madueke and Gusto seeing a lot of the ball between them out on the right-hand side. Chelsea getting a fair amount of space down that flank.

A booking is out for Cucurella, who dives in dangerously on goalscorer Thuram.

37' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

15:38 , Dom Smith

SO CLOSE! Cucurella catches a volleyed effort all wrong but it’s diverted goalward by his Spanish teammate Guiu. What a reaction save by Sommer there. Still 1-0 Inter, but Chelsea dominating at present...

34' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter

15:35 , Dom Smith

Well worked by Chelsea. Mudryk finds Gusto, but the Frenchman’s cannoned effort range is gathered by Sommer. They need to find a response to Thuram’s opener, but they won’t rush it. Plenty of time.

GOOOOAAAAALL Inter!

15:27 , Dom Smith

Chelsea fall behind on 25 minutes, and it’s a goal that will have delighted Inter boss Simone Inzaghi. What a move.

Bisseck with a lovely run out from defence. He pops it to Correa, who taps to Thuram. The Frenchman applies the finish by hammering home. What a strike it was too.

Quick drinks break

15:26 , Dom Smith

Yeah it’s a hot one out there! Time for a drink and a bit of tactical instruction...

21' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter

15:22 , Dom Smith

Madueke wants a penalty as he goes under under a strong challenge by Dimarco, but it’s nothing of the sort. Chelsea instead get a corner, which Mudryks delivers. It somewhat pinballs around before Cucurella’s effort is comfortably stopped.

17' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter

15:18

Nice move down the left from Inter, but Dimarco wastes his cross by firing into the side netting. Wasted.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Guiu is giving it a right good go with Inter’s back three and despite his youth is causing them all sorts of problems.

10' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter

15:11 , Dom Smith

Lovely move from Chelsea, with Dewsbury-Hall laying off for Guiu, and the Spaniard’s downward volley pops up. Tipped over brilliantly by Sommer who, as any watchers of Switzerland at major tournaments in recent years will know, is a super keeper.

6' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter

15:07 , Dom Smith

Methodical and patient start from the Blues, who are passing it around patiently between themselves. Mudryk really hugging this near left touchline, closest to me.

Kick-off

15:01 , Dom Smith

Here we go, we’re under way!

Here come the players...

14:58 , Dom Smith

The players are out as we approach kick-off here!

Maresca in good spirits

14:50 , Dom Smith

Enzo Maresca is laughing with his coaching staff and the Chelsea substitutes in his technical area. Looks well up for this, his final pre-season friendly before next weekend’s blockbuster opener against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Kick-off fast approaching

14:35 , Dom Smith

Just under half an hour until kick-off now, with Stamford Bridge filling up nicely for the visit of the Italian champions!

Chelsea players out for their warm-up

14:26 , Dom Smith

The home side are out on the turf at a sunlit Stamford Bridge, with the shooting drills in full force. They’ll face quite a test today from this Inter Milan outfit.

And here's Inter Milan's starting line-up

14:10 , Dom Smith

Chelsea starting line-up

14:02

Here is how the Blues line up today...

Chelsea busy in the transfer window

13:58 , Dom Smith

It was just two days ago that Chelsea agreed the marquee signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves for £51.4million plus £2.6m in add-ons. They are also waiting to tie up deals to sign teenage goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk and young Atletico Madrid forward Sami Omorodion.

Chelsea's pre-season so far

13:45 , Dom Smith

It’s been a testing first pre-season campaign for Chelsea’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca. Here are their results so far ahead of this afternoon’s final pre-season audition:

Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham, California, July 25

Chelsea 1-4 Celtic, Indiana, July 27

Chelsea 3-0 Club America, Atlanta, August 1

Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea, Columbo, August 3

Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Charlotte, August 7

Chelsea vs Inter | Countdown to kick-off

13:30 , Marc Mayo

We have 90 minutes to wait until Chelsea and Inter do battle at the Bridge.

Team news out soon!

Head-to-head record

13:15 , Marc Mayo

Inter secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Chelsea in their only competitive meeting, a last-16 Champions League tie in 2009-10.

Chelsea wins: 0

Draws: 0

Inter Milan wins: 2

Score prediction

13:00 , Marc Mayo

The Blues have not looked at the races defensively yet, so Inter should feel confident – albeit neither team will be risking injuries this close to the season.

Inter Milan to win 3-1.

Early Inter team news

12:50 , Marc Mayo

Lautaro Martinez sits this trip out along with Stefan de Vrij, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marko Arnautovic, Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi.

Joaquin Correa has stayed at home to finalise a transfer away.

Early Chelsea team news

12:40 , Marc Mayo

Enzo Maresca does not know whether Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson will be fit for the game.

Palmer and Cucurella were afforded a break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England and Spain respectively, while Jackson is still nursing an ankle injury sustained while playing for Senegal earlier this summer.

Reece James has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury so will miss out.

How to watch

12:30 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast to subscribers on the Chelsea official website.

Chelsea vs Inter LIVE!

12:22 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea vs Inter Milan!

Stamford Bridge is our destination for the Blues’ final friendly of the summer, in what has been a mixed first pre-season under the tutelage of Enzo Maresca.

Kick-off comes at 3pm BST so join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction with Dom Smith our reporter on the scene in west London!