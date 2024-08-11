Chelsea vs Inter Milan LIVE! Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today
Italian champions Inter arrive at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as Chelsea’s final opponents of pre-season, which has proven a mixed affair for new manager Enzo Maresca so far. Manchester City and Celtic handed out big defeats to the Blues on their tour of the USA which saw them win just one of their five friendlies.
But the mood around west London will shift dramatically with a good display today while Chelsea continue to bring in new faces in the transfer market. There is no Pedro Neto or Samu Omorodion here though, and Reece James also misses out with a fresh hamstring injury.
Inter are also without a key player in Stefan de Vrij as they prepare to kick off the Serie A season next weekend. Follow all the latest updates from Chelsea vs Inter via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog with Dom Smith in attendance at the Bridge.
GOAL! Ugochukwu scores last-gasp equaliser
GOAL! Inter lead through Thuram
FT | Chelsea 1-1 Inter
16:53 , Dom Smith
And the ref almost instantly blows the whistle. Chelsea steal a draw at the death through Ugochukwu, and it’s one they definitely deserved.
Much improved and much the better side after the interval. 1-1 it ends here at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly. Next up? The small matter of Manchester City next weekend here in their Premier League opener...
GOAL! CHELSEA ARE LEVEL
16:50 , Dom Smith
Lesley Ugochukwu has scored for the Blues, and it’s a nice finish from a free-kick. Palmer delivers it, it’s half-cleared, but Ugochukwu volleys home. 1-1 after 90 minutes!
89' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:48 , Dom Smith
Free-kick Chelsea on the left by the byline as Sterling is felled by Dumfries.
84' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:44 , Dom Smith
Chelsea piling on the pressure now but they just can’t seem to fashion any clear-cut chances.
Inter bring off Barella, who certainly played like he had his Wheetabix this morning. He didn’t stop running here.
79' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:39 , Dom Smith
And again, so close as a Sterling burst of pace sees him to the byline but Palmer misses from Sterling’s cross. Ugochukwu is on for Gusto for Chelsea.
77' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:36 , Dom Smith
Super run from Mudryk. Lungbusting. But there’s no end product, and now he’s coming off in place of Raheem Sterling.
69' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:28 , Dom Smith
Double change at the back for Chelsea as Badiashile and Adarabioyo come on for Fofana and Colwill.
65' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:24 , Dom Smith
How has it not gone in? Palmer finds Nkunku who plays to Mudryk but it is stroked just wide of the post. Agonising for the hosts.
63' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:23 , Dom Smith
Aaaand it’s a shocker. Nkunku’s free-kick is straight into the wall. It comes back out to Enzo, but the Argentine gets it horribly wrong and balloons the ball over the net.
62' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:21 , Dom Smith
Free-kick Chelsea here in a super promising position.
57' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:16 , Dom Smith
Colwill strikes the post from a tight angle. Chelsea couldn’t come any closer to what would by now be a well deserved equaliser!
55' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:15 , Dom Smith
WHAT AN EFFORT! Gusto’s cross is lovely but is headed half-clear. It hurtles towards Nkunku, who bicycle-kicks the ball towards goal, where it is parried clear. So nearly a stunning goal.
Meanwhile, Guiu is replaced by Nicolas Jackson. His first minutes since suffering an ankle injury earlier this summer on Senegal duty.
51' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:12 , Dom Smith
Mkhitaryan goes down lightly under a challenge from Guiu and the ref gives a free-kick for Guiu’s overzealous challenge. Guiu getting stuck in just as in the first half.
Subs
16:07 , Dom Smith
Plenty of subs for Chelsea too. Palmer, Caicedo, Veiga and Nkunku have come on for Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Madueke and Cucurella.
46' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
16:05 , Dom Smith
Back underway for the second half here!
Pedro Neto is unveiled!
16:01 , Dom Smith
And at half-time, as we expected, new £54m signing Pedro Neto greets the Chelsea fans for the first time!
HT | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
15:48 , Dom Smith
At the halfway stage it’s looking good for Chelsea in terms of the performance, but not by way of scoreline. Thuram’s thunderous strike into the top corner past Robert Sanchez is all that separates the sides.
45+1' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
15:46 , Dom Smith
The fourth official signals there will be just one minute added on.
42' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
15:43 , Dom Smith
Madueke and Gusto seeing a lot of the ball between them out on the right-hand side. Chelsea getting a fair amount of space down that flank.
A booking is out for Cucurella, who dives in dangerously on goalscorer Thuram.
37' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
15:38 , Dom Smith
SO CLOSE! Cucurella catches a volleyed effort all wrong but it’s diverted goalward by his Spanish teammate Guiu. What a reaction save by Sommer there. Still 1-0 Inter, but Chelsea dominating at present...
34' | Chelsea 0-1 Inter
15:35 , Dom Smith
Well worked by Chelsea. Mudryk finds Gusto, but the Frenchman’s cannoned effort range is gathered by Sommer. They need to find a response to Thuram’s opener, but they won’t rush it. Plenty of time.
GOOOOAAAAALL Inter!
15:27 , Dom Smith
Chelsea fall behind on 25 minutes, and it’s a goal that will have delighted Inter boss Simone Inzaghi. What a move.
Bisseck with a lovely run out from defence. He pops it to Correa, who taps to Thuram. The Frenchman applies the finish by hammering home. What a strike it was too.
Quick drinks break
15:26 , Dom Smith
Yeah it’s a hot one out there! Time for a drink and a bit of tactical instruction...
21' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter
15:22 , Dom Smith
Madueke wants a penalty as he goes under under a strong challenge by Dimarco, but it’s nothing of the sort. Chelsea instead get a corner, which Mudryks delivers. It somewhat pinballs around before Cucurella’s effort is comfortably stopped.
17' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter
15:18
Nice move down the left from Inter, but Dimarco wastes his cross by firing into the side netting. Wasted.
Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Guiu is giving it a right good go with Inter’s back three and despite his youth is causing them all sorts of problems.
10' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter
15:11 , Dom Smith
Lovely move from Chelsea, with Dewsbury-Hall laying off for Guiu, and the Spaniard’s downward volley pops up. Tipped over brilliantly by Sommer who, as any watchers of Switzerland at major tournaments in recent years will know, is a super keeper.
6' | Chelsea 0-0 Inter
15:07 , Dom Smith
Methodical and patient start from the Blues, who are passing it around patiently between themselves. Mudryk really hugging this near left touchline, closest to me.
Kick-off
15:01 , Dom Smith
Here we go, we’re under way!
Here come the players...
14:58 , Dom Smith
The players are out as we approach kick-off here!
Maresca in good spirits
14:50 , Dom Smith
Enzo Maresca is laughing with his coaching staff and the Chelsea substitutes in his technical area. Looks well up for this, his final pre-season friendly before next weekend’s blockbuster opener against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Kick-off fast approaching
14:35 , Dom Smith
Just under half an hour until kick-off now, with Stamford Bridge filling up nicely for the visit of the Italian champions!
Chelsea players out for their warm-up
14:26 , Dom Smith
The home side are out on the turf at a sunlit Stamford Bridge, with the shooting drills in full force. They’ll face quite a test today from this Inter Milan outfit.
And here's Inter Milan's starting line-up
14:10 , Dom Smith
Chelsea starting line-up
14:02
Here is how the Blues line up today...
Chelsea busy in the transfer window
13:58 , Dom Smith
It was just two days ago that Chelsea agreed the marquee signing of Pedro Neto from Wolves for £51.4million plus £2.6m in add-ons. They are also waiting to tie up deals to sign teenage goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk and young Atletico Madrid forward Sami Omorodion.
Chelsea's pre-season so far
13:45 , Dom Smith
It’s been a testing first pre-season campaign for Chelsea’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca. Here are their results so far ahead of this afternoon’s final pre-season audition:
Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham, California, July 25
Chelsea 1-4 Celtic, Indiana, July 27
Chelsea 3-0 Club America, Atlanta, August 1
Manchester City 4-2 Chelsea, Columbo, August 3
Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Charlotte, August 7
Chelsea vs Inter | Countdown to kick-off
13:30 , Marc Mayo
We have 90 minutes to wait until Chelsea and Inter do battle at the Bridge.
Team news out soon!
Head-to-head record
13:15 , Marc Mayo
Inter secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Chelsea in their only competitive meeting, a last-16 Champions League tie in 2009-10.
Chelsea wins: 0
Draws: 0
Inter Milan wins: 2
Score prediction
13:00 , Marc Mayo
The Blues have not looked at the races defensively yet, so Inter should feel confident – albeit neither team will be risking injuries this close to the season.
Inter Milan to win 3-1.
Early Inter team news
12:50 , Marc Mayo
Lautaro Martinez sits this trip out along with Stefan de Vrij, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marko Arnautovic, Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi.
Joaquin Correa has stayed at home to finalise a transfer away.
Early Chelsea team news
12:40 , Marc Mayo
Enzo Maresca does not know whether Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson will be fit for the game.
Palmer and Cucurella were afforded a break after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England and Spain respectively, while Jackson is still nursing an ankle injury sustained while playing for Senegal earlier this summer.
Reece James has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury so will miss out.
How to watch
12:30 , Marc Mayo
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast to subscribers on the Chelsea official website.
12:22 , Marc Mayo
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Chelsea vs Inter Milan!
Stamford Bridge is our destination for the Blues’ final friendly of the summer, in what has been a mixed first pre-season under the tutelage of Enzo Maresca.
Kick-off comes at 3pm BST so join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction with Dom Smith our reporter on the scene in west London!