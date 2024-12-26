Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues look to keep pressure on Liverpool

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Blues look to keep pressure on Liverpool

Chelsea host Fulham at Stamford Bridge in a London derby today, with the Blues looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca’s side missed the chance to briefly go top when they drew 0-0 to Everton last week, and they are now six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Though they insist they are not in a title race, Chelsea will know that three points today is vital to any hopes they may have, while it would also give them a huge advantage in the race for top four.

And they face a Fulham side who have quietly creeped up the table in recent weeks, with four draws and a win from their last five matches. Marco Silva’s men sit in ninth, and could climb as high as sixth with a win.

Follow all the latest action from Stamford Bridge below:

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE

Chelsea host Fulham in the Premier League, with kick-off at 3pm | Live on Amazon Prime Video

The Blues are second in the table, four points behind Liverpool

Fulham have enjoyed a decent start to the season, but have drawn four of their last five

Chelsea FC - Fulham FC

Chelsea v Fulham - live

14:47 , Karl Matchett

Chelsea will of course be trying to close the gap at the top, with Liverpool sat four points clear at the start of play - and having had one fewer fixture so far due to a postponement.

The Blues can only hope to keep winning their own fixtures and keep tabs on the Reds of course, but victory in this derby clash will at least mean Arne Slot’s side have little margin for error later on against Leicester.

Match facts

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Fulham are unbeaten in each of their last five Premier League games (W1 D4), with each of the last three finishing level. They last had more consecutive top-flight draws in December/January in 2020-21 (5).

They are unbeaten in each of their last nine Premier League London derby matches (W4 D5), since a 1-0 loss at Chelsea in January this year.

Emile Smith Rowe has either scored (2 goals) or assisted (1) in three of his four Premier League starts against Chelsea (all for Arsenal), with both goals against the Blues coming at Stamford Bridge.

Match facts

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (W6 D3), last having a longer run without defeat in Thomas Tuchel’s first 10 in charge of the club between January and March 2021. The Blues’ only two defeats this season have come against reigning champions Manchester City, and current league leaders Liverpool.

Nicolas Jackson has a combined 15 goals (11) and assists (4) in his last 19 Premier League starts at Stamford Bridge. Jackson also has 13 goal involvements in his last 12 London derby appearances in the league (11 goals, 2 assists).

Chelsea v Fulham team news

14:28 , Karl Matchett

Two goalkeepers on Chelsea’s bench today, but the starting XI is still looking formidable. Neto and Sancho are for many the wide pair who may establish themselves as the first choice, though Madueke - absent today - has been excellent this term.

For Fulham, they’ll hope the back three on show today can keep out the No9 and No10 pairing of the hosts.

Maresca: “We are ahead of our expectations"

14:25 , Chris Wilson

In his pre-match conference, Enzo Maresca said that Chelsea “are ahead of our expectations in terms of the way we are playing and in terms of points. Our main focus is to see how we can improve the players.

“It’s not about the pressure. I would like to have that kind or pressure and hopefully we can have that pressure. The reality for me is we are not there [as title challengers],” he added.

“I think, for sure, the reality is we are second. It’s almost halfway so probably the table reflect the teams where they are. Liverpool are doing fantastic since the first day.

“Probably the squad, they have already lived that kind of moment [to win a trophy]. You need to live that kind of moment to raise and be close. I think Manchester City at the end will be there [too],” he added when asked about the teams at the top.

Match facts

14:20 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 19 home league games against Fulham (W12 D7) since a 2-0 loss in the second tier in October 1979.

Fulham have won just two of their 34 Premier League games against Chelsea (D11 L21), with their 6% win rate against the Blues the lowest any side has another in the competition’s history (min. 20 meetings).

How the table looks

14:15 , Chris Wilson

Both sides have arguably exceeded expectations so far this season, with Chelsea experiencing a resurgence under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues sit in second at the start of Boxing Day, just four points behind Liverpool (who have a game in hand) and two above Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Fulham begin the day in ninth, on 25 points, but they could go as high as sixth (however briefly) if they were to pick up three points.

Head-to-head

14:10 , Chris Wilson

These two sides first met as long ago as 1910, and there have been around 60 official meetings since. Overall, Chelsea have won 38, Fulham have won four, and 18 have ended as draws.

Last season, Chelsea took three points from both meetings, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 away.

Boxing Day fixtures in full

14:05 , Chris Wilson

As well as City’s match with Everton earlier, there are six more games to keep track of in the Premier League today.

This match kicks off at 3pm, along with:

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Southampton v West Ham

In addition, Wolves host Manchester United at 5.30pm, while Liverpool take on Leicester at Anfield at 8pm.

Chelsea miss out on top spot after being held to goalless draw at Everton

14:00 , Chris Wilson

The report from last time out as Chelsea drew to Everton...

Chelsea squandered the chance to put pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side became the first team since Newcastle in October to prevent the Londoners from scoring – and only the third this season – and that brought to an end an eight-match winning run.

While there was no immediate new owner bounce for the Toffees, watched by incoming executive chairman Marc Watts and other representatives of The Freidkin Group after Thursday’s takeover, this was a continuation of the progress which has brought a degree of stability on the pitch.

Chelsea miss out on top spot after being held to goalless draw at Everton

Chelsea v Fulham team news

13:49 , Luke Baker

Here’s how the teams are lining up today

Team news

13:40 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be released in around five minutes.

Remember that Chelsea remain without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and potentially Romeo Lavia, while Fulham are missing Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete, while Sander Berge is a doubt after turning his ankle against Southampton.

Predicted line-ups

13:35 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Cairney, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Team news

13:30 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea remain without Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, though could welcome back Romeo Lavia to the squad after injury. Mykhailo Mudryk is serving a suspension after a failed drugs test.

Harrison Reed, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete are Fulham’s longer-term injury absentees, while Sander Berge is a doubt after turning his ankle against Southampton.

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV?

13:20 , Chris Wilson

When is Chelsea vs Fulham?

Chelsea vs Fulham is due to kick off at 3pm GMT on Thursday 26 December at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE

13:10 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea welcome near neighbours Fulham to Stamford Bridge in a Boxing Day clash of west London rivals.

Separated by just a couple of miles, the two sides are each looking to bounce back from weekend stalemates as a hectic festive period rolls on.

Chelsea’s title ambitions were dented by a draw against a resolute Everton as their dynamic forward line failed to fire, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Fulham, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches with a point against Southampton, though four draws in that period have prevented Marco Silva’s men from climbing the table.

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE

12:58 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League.

The Blues look to keep the pressure on Liverpool as they begin the day four points behind the Reds, while Fulham could climb into sixth with a win against their local rivals.

We’ll have all the latest team news, updates and reaction here.