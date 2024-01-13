Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE!

The Blues today kick off the Premier League weekend with the visit of their west London rivals to Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino is looking to win three league games on the bounce for the first time in his tenure, which is a feat Chelsea have not managed since 2022 and the early part of Graham Potter's spell in charge.

However, a midweek loss to Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final has once again tempered positivity at the club, and Pochettino will know he must get the club back to winning ways as soon as possible, and Fulham will fancy their chances of making it another difficult day for the hosts.

Fulham last time out in the league beat Arsenal and in midweek pushed Liverpool all the way in the first leg of their own League Cup semi-final. Marco Silva will know his side are capable of another big win this afternoon. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Fulham latest updates

Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: TNT Sports

Chelsea team news: One out, three to return

Fulham team news: Ream in bid to start

Score prediction

Fulham team news

10:27 , Alex Young

Marco Silva was tight-lipped when discussing his team news ahead of the game.

Influential defender Tim Ream made the bench against Liverpool upon his return to the team, so could be fit to feature this afternoon.

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are on Africa Cup of Nations duty and Adama Traore is still ruled out.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

10:13 , Alex Young

A hip injury kept Christopher Nkunku out of Tuesday's defeat at Boro and Pochettino has ruled out him for this weekend.

Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are nearing returns from recent issues, whereas caution will be taken with Ben Chilwell following his comeback to full training.

Pochettino faced criticism for playing Cole Palmer as a false nine in the Carabao Cup but Armando Broja should be ready to start here despite remaining on a gradual reintroduction from his serious knee injury.

Chelsea are without Nicolas Jackson due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament which also features a trio of Fulham players in Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Fulham

10:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League game between Chelsea and Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino can record a third straight win in the league today, which is something Chelsea have not achieved since October 2022, but there is little positivity around the club thanks to that midweek loss to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Fulham, having beaten Arsenal in their final game of 2023, will be licking their lips.