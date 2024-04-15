Chelsea vs Everton: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea need to win against Everton tonight to keep their hopes of European qualification through Premier League finish alive.

Only days after the drama of what felt like a hugely important win for Mauricio Pochettino over Manchester United, the Blues imploded at Sheffield United and left with only a draw.

It sums up the inconsistent nature of Pochettino’s first campaign in charge and can perhaps be blamed on the youth in his squad.

Still, at some point, they will need to prove they can string results and performances together. Patience is a virtue but it only lasts so long.

Fail to beat an Everton side on a dreadful run of form – albeit perhaps one galvanised by their latest points deduction – at home and yet more questions will be asked.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Everton is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time later today on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm BST for the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Chelsea vs Everton team news

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Casadei, Deivid, Gilchrist, George, Dyer.

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Harrison, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington.

Chelsea vs Everton prediction

It’s difficult to predict Chelsea right now but they will surely have too much firepower for this Everton team.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 75

Draws: 56

Everton wins: 60

