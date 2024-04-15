Chelsea vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Everton - LIVE!

Chelsea know they must bounce back from from another frustrating result as they host Everton at Stamford Bridge tonight. The Blues were held to a draw by Sheffield United last time out, immediately stalling the momentum picked up in the dramatic win over Manchester United, and they now face another side firmly in the relegation battle.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are still in the hunt for European football, despite a hugely inconsistent season. Victory here would take Chelsea to within three points of Newcastle and sixth and they would still have a game in hand to come. Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi have both been ruled out of tonight’s clash, while Raheem Sterling misses out with illness.

Everton have picked up four points from their last two games to ease their relegation fears to a degree. The Toffees sit two points clear of the bottom three, but have two games in hand over Nottingham Forest and Luton and will be desperate to take something away from west London tonight. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Chelsea vs Everton latest news

GOAL! Jackson adds fourth before half-time

GOAL! Palmer nets first-half hat-trick

GOAL! Second for Palmer as the Blues take charge

GOAL! Palmer curls Chelsea into early lead

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:54 , Matt Verri

A sensational half for Chelsea to send a message to FA Cup opponents Man City, as well as Newcastle, Man United and West Ham in the battle for European football.

Whatever Pochettino has done this week has worked, I didn't see this coming.

My one asterisk is Everton have dominated attacking set-pieces but their finishing has been abysmal.

HT: Chelsea 4-0 Everton

20:52 , Matt Verri

That’s a fairly decent half for Chelsea!

A sensational hat-trick from Palmer put the Blues in control, before Jackson added a fourth.

They are cruising to a big win.

Chelsea 4-0 Everton

20:49 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: Five minutes added on. Just what Everton wanted.

The Toffees are now just kicking anyone and anything that moves. Already well into double figures for fouls.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:47 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are turning the corner so aggressively that people are getting whiplash.

Nicolas Jackson adds a sensational fourth, great first touch, turn and finish squeezed in at the near post. Proper No9 play.

GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Everton | Nicolas Jackson 44'

20:46 , Matt Verri

Game over, if it wasn’t already!

Cucurella down the left, crosses the ball into the middle. Jackson brings it down and, as he swivels, fires past Pickford.

Brilliant finish.

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

20:44 , Matt Verri

43 mins: VAR checking something in the box, as the referee pauses play ahead of an Everton corner.

Gallagher is holding his neck - he thinks he was grabbed by Onana. Eventually it’s cleared and so too is the corner that follows.

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

20:42 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Mudryk the latest player in the book, as he stops an Everton counter.

McNeil clips the free-kick to the back post, Tarkowski too strong for Palmer and volleys the ball across the face of goal. Nobody there for Everton.

Any touch and it was 3-1.

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

20:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Jackson spins past Branthwaite, has the chance to get a shot away but it’s a heavy touch as he drives into the box.

Chelsea man goes over, hopeful appeals for a penalty swiftly waved away.

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

20:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: Fair few Everton players running hot. Gallagher turns past Young, who has little interest in chasing back and trips him. Yellow card.

Been a first-half to forget for the Toffees.

GOOO.... OFFSIDE!

20:37 , Matt Verri

Everton thought they had hope.

Young swings in a ball from the right, Beto beats Chalobah in the air and nods past Petrovic.

Well offside though. VAR won’t be coming to Beto’s aid.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:34 , Matt Verri

Assuming Chelsea don't somehow blow this, they are right in this race for both Europa League and the Conference League.

It's pretty much off the back of one man.

Chelsea 3-0 Everton

20:33 , Matt Verri

32 mins: A perfect hat-trick too. Left foot, header, right foot to finish it off.

Chelsea unsurprisingly full of confidence as they knock the ball around. Long night ahead for Everton.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:31 , Matt Verri

It's a calamity from Jordan Pickford as he passes it straight to Cole Palmer, who lobs him from 35 yards after a nice first touch. A 29 minute hat-trick.

He is now just one goal behind Erling Haaland in the race for the golden boot.

Is he sending a message to Manchester City ahead of the semi-final?

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Everton | Cole Palmer 29'

20:30 , Matt Verri

HAT-TRICK!

Ridiculous. Pickford with an awful pass out, straight to Palmer. He’s 35 yards out, and just lifts a right-footed strike into the empty net.

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

20:29 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Garner flies in on Palmer, catches him late from behind. Yellow card for the Everton midfielder.

That was a frustrated challenge, to put it mildly.

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

20:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Bit of a scrappy period in the match, both sides giving the ball away.

Palmer is just floating around the pitch, playing wherever he wants really. Capable of making something happen every time he touches the ball.

Jackson picks it up 25 yards out, lashes an effort at goal. High and wide.

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

20:24 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Everton corner. They need to make the most of these.

Swung in right on top of Petrovic, he doesn’t make contact with a bit of a flap, but Gallagher is there behind him to head the ball away to safety.

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

20:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Everton just trying to keep the ball for a bit, after that disastrous spell.

Feel they will get chances though, Chelsea are not exactly rock solid at the back.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Everton | Cole Palmer 18'

20:22 , Matt Verri

That goal has really changed the feel of this match, Chelsea look full of confidence all of a sudden.

Caicedo skipping into space in midfield, Coleman drags him down. 30 yards out... too far for Palmer? Not a great angle for his left foot.

Taken short instead, Chelsea really patient.

They burst into life here, Mudryk cuts the ball back. Jackson’s shot saved, rebound falls for Palmer... and he heads home!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:21 , Matt Verri

Cole Palmer is special. He has scored in seven successive home league games, the first player to achieve that feat for Chelsea.

Not seen a single player carry the Blues like this since Eden Hazard.

He is seriously chasing the Premier League's golden boot - that one was a Frank Lampard-esque late arrival into the box.

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

20:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: And it should be 2-0!

Chelsea flying now. Madueke leads the charge, and Mudryk slides him in.

Ball squared to Palmer, who from two yards out can’t turn it into an empty net. Got in front of the ball.

Sensational from Palmer!

20:16 , Matt Verri

Special, special goal.

Cole Palmer, WOW 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SS8S0SKXs3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Everton | Cole Palmer 13'

20:14 , Matt Verri

Chelsea take the lead... and it is of course Palmer!

Stunning goal too. Lovely footwork to skip past Branthwaite, one-two with Jackson and Palmer then curls it beyond Pickford from the edge of the area.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

20:11 , Matt Verri

10 mins: MASSIVE CHANCE!

Everton should be in front. Great move, after Gusto is caught on the ball.

Young slides in Coleman on the overlap, he fires the ball across the face of goal and Beto somehow turns it over from a few yards out.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

20:10 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Chelsea look sharp enough in attack... and pretty dreadful at the back. Gusto plays the ball straight out of play for a corner - awful pass.

Whipped in for Branthwaite at the near post, flicked wide.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

20:07 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Groans around Stamford Bridge as Gusto plays the ball back to Petrovic, with Beto not far away from getting on the end of it.

I would suggest it is not going to take much to get this crowd irritated.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:06 , Matt Verri

A nice bit of play from Moises Caicedo to win the ball high up the pitch allowing Noni Madueke to drive at the defence and win a corner.

It was a concern to see Cole Palmer marking James Tarkowski at a corner just moments earlier.

Welcome to Chelsea FC.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

20:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Everton threaten with their first set-piece too.

Floated towards Tarkowski, who for some reason is being marked by Palmer. Everton defender wins the header, to the surprise of nobody. Doesn’t fall for a team-mate.

Chelsea 0-0 Everton

20:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Chelsea straight on the front foot, winning an early free-kick.

Palmer clips it into the box, Chalobah can’t quite catch up with it a the back post. Out of play.

Pickford already taking his sweet time over goal-kicks. Chelsea fans are going to get fed up of that fairly quickly.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:02 , Matt Verri

Looking at the Chelsea line up, it's very much a case of don't give away corners or wide free-kicks. This is not the most physical side.

Trevoh Chalobah might be the most dominant player aerially. And we all know how Sean Dyche's Everton play.

Everton fans booed the Premier League anthem as they battle their points deduction and PSR charges (yes, the Premier League has an anthem).

KICK-OFF!

20:01 , Matt Verri

Underway at a very windy Stamford Bridge!

Ten minutes to go!

19:51 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up very shortly.

Chelsea have dropped points against Burnley and Sheffield United recently, so Everton will believe they can get something from this match tonight.

Will it be the Cole Palmer show again? He already has 16 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea enjoying home comforts

19:43 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have lost only once at Stamford Bridge since Brentford.

For all results have been up and down, it has been fairly impressive from them in west London in recent months.

Particularly chaotic though, with 3-2 wins over Leeds and Newcastle, a 4-2 win over Leicester and that dramatic 4-3 victory against Manchester United.

Goals almost a guarantee...

Pre-match thoughts from Dyche

19:36 , Matt Verri

The Everton boss has been speaking ahead of kick-off!

"It's another knock but it's one that's there" ✋



Sean Dyche shares his response to Everton's latest points deduction and how his side are preparing for their next run of fixtures 📊 pic.twitter.com/tHxHx0Chdm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

Chelsea to consider transfer strategy

19:32 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door to Chelsea signing more experienced players in the summer.

The Argentine criticised his players for not being “mature enough” after they twice threw away leads to draw 2-2 away at Sheffield United last week.

But Pochettino has softened his tone, admitting he needs to be more positive and cautious in his criticism as Chelsea remain in contention to qualify for either the Europa League or Conference League.

“We can keep going in the same way with the policy [to sign young players],” Pochettino began telling reporters.

“But in the squad, we have Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Bettinelli. Maybe Marcus isn’t playing but he does a fantastic job helping the young guys.

“We have experienced players in the squad. It is not going against the project to have some players who are helping the young guys to perform, to be professional, and to understand what it means to be in the Premier League and to be at Chelsea.

“We need to talk and decide the strategy for next season.”

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:25 , Matt Verri

Victory for Chelsea and they will be three points off sixth... with a game in hand!

"The race for Europe is alive for Chelsea, there's plenty to play for this season."



🗣 @NizaarKinsella looks ahead to another important night for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.



LIVE: https://t.co/LsPJUQPBs1 #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/BODhTuyU0B — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 15, 2024

Pochettino: We are not consistent enough

19:20 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have conceded 52 goals in the Premier League this season, and at least in their last seven games.

“Maybe it is not good,” Pochettino says of his side’s defensive record.

“I think at the beginning of the season the challenge was to score goals.

"We were not consistent enough in defensive situations. Today we are seeing different football in the Premier League.

"The target is to win tonight and win the next game. The expectation was so high from the beginning, but the reality is it was going to be different."

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:12 , Matt Verri

Ben Chilwell is on the bench but it is largely full of youth, as Mauricio Pochettino promised.

The substitutes include Tyrique George and Kiano Dyer, who make the squad for the first time.

Changes for both sides

19:08 , Matt Verri

Two change for Chelsea, and they are both expected.

Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez are ruled out with injury, and Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk come into the side.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has picked up a hamstring injury and doesn’t make the squad, as Beto starts.

Amadou Onana is fit to start and he replaces Andre Gomes.

Everton team news

19:04 , Matt Verri

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Harrison, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington

Chelsea team news

19:01 , Matt Verri

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Mudryk, Palmer, Jackson

Subs: Chukwuemeka, George, Badiashile, Dyer, Casadei, Deivid Washington, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Chilwell

Stage is set!

18:48 , Matt Verri

It’s a glorious night in west London...

Busy summer ahead at Stamford Bridge

18:40 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s homegrown stars will not be rushed into finding a new club if the Blues need to sell them to raise quick cash this summer.

Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja could all be sold to ensure Chelsea avoid the threat of financial breaches.

Chelsea reportedly need to raise £100million in player sales by June 30 so the sales can be included in their financial accounts for 2023-24.

Academy players represent ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet and many young players in the squad fear they will be at the front of the queue of players the club look to sell. But it is understood Gallagher, Chalobah, Maatsen and Broja have insisted they will wait for the right opportunity.

Gallagher is believed to be valued at £45m-£50m. Tottenham tried to sign him last summer and he would want to move to a top-level Premier League club.

The midfielder will this summer enter the final year of his contract and little progress has been made in talks over a new deal. He hopes to be selected in the England squad for Euro 2024 and will be reluctant to discuss his future during the tournament.

Pochettino: Sterling can play at home

18:27 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not afraid to play Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge despite dropping him to the bench since he was booed off against Leicester.

The 29-year-old has not started since his poor display before the international break saw him subjected to boos and jeers from large sections of the home crowd.

Sterling made substitute appearances against Burnley and Manchester United before being unused at Sheffield United last Sunday.

“No, it's because we assess all the player's performance, and I think we need to be fair, or trying to be fair, and we gave the opportunity to Noni Madueke to play,” Pochettino told reporters.

“And to put [Cole] Palmer in another position to find a good balance. You know, we've got to get [someone] on the left, and I think it's because we assess the player's form and then make a decision. It's only for that.

“Not because of the situation, [that isn’t] going to make me change my mind. And I think the team is not suffering for this. It's only because I analyse the form of the player. And then I need to make decisions.”

Chelsea extend deals

18:19 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have exercised options to extend Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk’s long contracts into their 30s.

FA documents have revealed Fernandez has eight years left on his £180,000-a-week deal which runs until 2032, while Mudryk has seven years on his £97,000-a-week deal until 2031.

Fernandez will be 31 when he contract expires and Mudryk will be 30 at the end of his.

Chelsea signed Fernandez in a £106.8million deal from Benfica in January 2023, the same window Mudryk joined for £88.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk

It is unclear why Chelsea exercised options to extend their deals with so much time still to run on them.

Everton appeal second points deduction

18:06 , Matt Verri

Everton have formally lodged an appeal against the two-point penalty imposed on the club earlier this month for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees indicated their intention to appeal last Monday, the same day the sanction was announced, and the club have now confirmed they have done so.

The club admitted breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for permitted losses by £16.6million for the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season.

The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.

This was reduced to two by the commission, after mitigation was taken into account, notably the fact that the club were being punished twice in the same overlapping period. Everton had a 10-point penalty for an earlier PSR breach reduced to six on appeal in February.

Standard Sport prediction

17:58 , Matt Verri

It’s difficult to be confident about predicting a Chelsea result right now, but they should have too much firepower for this Everton team.

The Blues have been largely impressive on home soil and can pick up another win here.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Everton team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

As for Everton, they will be without Arnaut Danjuma, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin once again.

There could be a double boost in midfield though - Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye should return.

James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both missed training with knocks last week but are likely to play.

Chelsea team news

17:43 , Matt Verri

Chelsea will be without Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez this evening.

The duo take Mauricio Pochettino’s list of possible absentees to 11, while Raheem Sterling and Robert Sanchez, both ill, are major doubts.

Disasi, who had never missed a game through injury before joining Chelsea, has not trained since the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, and neither has Fernandez.

Ben Chilwell is in “partial team training” and may be fit for a place on the bench. Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu remain out injured.

Malo Gusto is set to return after being rested on Sunday, and he joins a back four with Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella, the only senior defenders available.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Mudryk, Madueke; Jackson

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton

17:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Monday Night Football starts at 6.30pm BST for the 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us. Nizaar Kinsella will provide expert analysis from the ground!

Good evening!

17:29 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Everton!

The Blues really do need to get back to winning ways if they are to stay firmly in the hunt for European football, while every point is precious for Everton in the relegation battle.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from Stamford Bridge.