Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Michael Olise equalises

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in a London derby as the Premier League’s festive schedule continues.

Mauricio Pochettino bemoaned poor finishing and another setback in defeat to Wolves and will hope to pick up momentum here after a slow start to life in charge of the Blues.

Despite advancing to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a dramatic end to their quarter-final with Newcastle, triumphing on penalties, Pochettino’s side are still languishing in mid-table.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s Eagles have had a mixed run in recent weeks, with a stunning draw at Manchester City a highlight, although the wait for a win extends to seven games after Danny Welbeck hit back for Brighton at Selhurst Park in a 1-1 draw.

45+2 GOAL! Chelsea switch off and Olise equalises at back post (CHE 1-1 CRY)

13’ GOAL! Gusto sets up Mudryk as Chelsea take early lead (CHE 1-0 CRY)

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

Chelsea FC 1 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace (Olise)

20:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Right before half time, Palace are level! Chelsea switch off as Olise is left alone at the back post. Olise takes a smart touch and punishes the hosts with his second.

Game on!

In a flash, @CPFC are level!



Michael Olise is left free inside the box and he makes Chelsea pay! 🦅#PLonPrime #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/Y9b3P3P8Vo — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 27, 2023

HALF-TIME: CHELSEA 1-1 CRYSTAL PALACE

Goal Michael Akpovie Olise

Crystal Palace are looking a little lost as the first half reaches its conclusion, they've faded out of contention after starting well enough. Still, they only trail by one.

Gallagher curls in a high free-kick from just inside Palace's half, and his delivery is just too strong for Disasi to bring down and either head towards goal or nod it on for one of several team-mates gathered in the area.

Gusto's impressive display continues, as the French full-back steals the ball from Ayew deep inside his own half, then is involved in a quick-counter attack up the other end.

This game is becoming quite comfortable for Chelsea to dictate, as Palace sit off a little. Approaching half-time, Pochettino will be by far the happier manager.

A lovely switch of direction by Olise opens up a yard or two of space by the right touchline, but Lerma just mistimes his run and is immediately flagged for offside. It's been a fairly quiet shift for Petrovic so far.

Following a sweeping switch of play from left to right, a swift passing move sees Maatsen advance towards the area and have a shot partly blocked behind. Chelsea are increasingly dangerous now - having Nkunku to play off has apparently lightened the burden on their front men.

The home side are still bossing the ball, passing patiently around in midfield while seeking an opening, but Palace don't mind their opponents having more possession - they can counter-attack at speed.

After Palace fail to make the most of a free-kick at the other end, a typically rapid burst by Mudryk turns momentum on its head and ultimately wins Chelsea a corner on the left.

Chelsea are building play from the back when Mateta steals the ball and then feeds Olise on the left. The latter then tries a first-time shot from 20 yards, but it is charged down by the first blue-shirted defender in front of him.

Shortly after Jackson fails to make the most of a promising position inside the area - pulling the ball across the six-yard box to no-one in particular rather than shooting - Nkunku topples to the turf and claims a penalty. Both the referee and the VAR are disinterested, though.

Chelsea have had around two-thirds of the ball so far, although the game has not been played entirely in Crystal Palace's half - far from it. It's been an open game, but the hosts have an important advantage and the Eagles have a mountain to climb.

SAVE! Jackson guides a clever backheel into Mudryk's path on the edge of the area, and the latter sprints through on goal, looking for all the world like he'll net his second goal of the game. However, Henderson is quickly off his line to make a sharp stop at close range! Good goalkeeping!

Olise is continuing to cause his old club problems, and this time his curling cross picks out Mateta at the back post. The big striker's cutback is hacked away from danger, though, and Chelsea survive another scare.

Just five yards from his own goal, Gusto makes another vital intervention, as he lunges in to beat Ayew to the ball and cut out a dangerous cross from the right by Olise, who has been Palace's most threatening player so far.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace (Mudryk)

19:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Super Chelsea goal! Gusto does well in the build-up and then continues his run, which is cleverly found by Nkunku at the second attempt. Gusto ends up at left wing but produces a composed cut-back for Mudryk, who provides the finish.

Right place, right time!



Mykhailo Mudryk opens the scoring for @ChelseaFC against Crystal Palace 🔵#PLonPrime LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsM6diG pic.twitter.com/57vqT1R7ma — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 27, 2023

(REUTERS)

Chelsea are in hot pursuit of a second goal now: Gallagher whips over a free-kick from the left, but Nkunku can't control his header, which flies wildly over the crossbar.

Assist Malo Gusto

While Chelsea are winless in four Premier League home London derbies, Palace have won just one of their last 13 capital-city contests - beating West Ham 4-3 in April. Away from home, they’re winless in seven.

Goal Mykhailo Mudryk

OFF THE LINE! At the end of a quick counter initiated by Mudryk, Maatsen slips through into the area and guides the ball under Henderson - however, Mitchell comes to Crystal Palace's rescue! The full-back sprints back to clear the ball away from near his goal line - that's a close escape for the Eagles!

Rather hopefully, Andersen steps forward and tries his luck from over 25 yards out, shooting from a central position but seeing his attempt comfortably saved by Petrovic.

On the right side of the box, just a few feet outside the area, Olise steps up to the free-kick he won and then ripples the side-netting of Petrovic's goal. It was a good effort, but the Chelsea goalkeeper was not too concerned.

Palace enjoy some early possession inside Chelsea's half, but it comes to very little until Olise's run past Colwill on the right is ended by the Chelsea defender pulling back his opponent and conceding a 20-yard free-kick.

Although 26-year-old Nkunku makes his first start today, Chelsea have still named their youngest-ever Premier League starting XI (23 years, 21 days). It's also the youngest side named by any top-flight team since Manchester Utd against Crystal Palace in May 2017.

Crystal Palace kick off, and we are under way in London!

The teams emerge from the tunnel at Stamford Bridge, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson opts for just one change to the Crystal Palace team that drew 1-1 with Brighton: Hughes is benched, as Eze starts for the first time in over a month. Former Chelsea youth-teamer Olise therefore starts in the supporting cast for lone striker Mateta.

Chelsea make no less than five changes to the XI that lined up against Wolves, with Caicedo, Mudryk, Badiashile, Maatsen and Sunday's goalscorer Nkunku all brought into the side. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling must serve suspensions; Thiago Silva and Broja are both demoted to the bench, while Lesley Ugochukwu misses out entirely.

SUBS: Remi Matthews, Naouirou Ahamada, Matheus Franca, James Tomkins, Will Hughes, Jairo Riedewald, Tayo Adaramola, David Ozoh, Jeffrey Schlupp.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell; Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards; Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Jean-Philippe Mateta.

SUBS: Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Alfie Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Romeo Lavia, Leo Castledine, Alex Matos, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja.

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Dorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill; Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Ian Maatsen; Nicolas Jackson.

Making the short trip to West London, Crystal Palace have posted just one victory in seven league matches following back-to-back draws with Manchester City and Brighton. The Eagles occupy 15th position in the table, four points adrift of their hosts. However, history suggests closing that gap today may be a tall order: Palace’s 11 consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea is their longest losing run against any opponent in their entire history - and they have also lost on each of their last six visits to Stamford Bridge, failing to even score in the last four.

Languishing inside the bottom half of the table after being beaten 2-1 by Wolves last weekend, Chelsea now return to headquarters, where they have won their last two Premier League home games - as many as in the previous 17. The Blues may have just lost for an eighth time in 18 top-flight fixtures under Mauricio Pochettino, but the ex-Tottenham coach boasts a particularly impressive record against today's visitors: he has won 11 of 13 league meetings with Crystal Palace - more than against any other opponent.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge!

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Chelsea players are falling well short of the targets set for them in pre-season as they seek respite from their sporadic Premier League form at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Results at Stamford Bridge have been the only bright spot in recent weeks with three straight wins in west London during December, meanwhile fortunes on the road have taken an alarming downturn.

Defeat against Wolves at Molineux on Christmas Eve was their fourth away loss on the spin following reverses at Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton, and has left the team facing the likely prospect of failing to qualify for Europe for a second season.

Mauricio Pochettino gives damning verdict on Chelsea season

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

The match kicks off on 27 December 2023 at 19:30 GMT at Stamford Bridge, London.

18:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Caicedo, Gallagher, Mudryk, Nkunku, Maatsen, Jackson

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Richards, Olise, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…