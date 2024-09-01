Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – LIVE!

Chelsea today host Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Blues have endured another chaotic week on the pitch, thrashing Wolves last weekend 6-2 thanks to a Noni Madueke hat-trick before scraping past Swiss minnows in the Europa Conference League. With consistency proving an issue last season, Enzo Maresca needs his team to settle.

Palace, meanwhile, have no doubt been unlucky in their opening two games, losing both. Still, they got things up and running in the Carabao Cup earlier this week and have crucially kept a hold of key defender Marc Guehi to raise hope for their campaign ahead.

Both teams need to win for very different reasons, even at this early stage of the season. Chelsea need some consistency, while Palace could do with lifting the mood after a difficult start to the season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match bog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 1.30pm BST; Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Chelsea to win

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

Enzo Maresca to Premier League Productions

13:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

"I was happy with the squad. We have a good squad it was just a matter of doing the right things - I am happy."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nicolas Jackson gets new Chelsea contract

12:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Big news before kick-off today!

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea have handed Nicolas Jackson a contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2033!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge

12:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Time to run through the team news!

Confirmed Crystal Palace lineup

12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Clyne, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Hughes; Kamada, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Sarr, Schlupp, Doucoure, Rodney, Umeh, Devenny, Agbinone

Confirmed Chelsea lineup

12:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Disasi, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

Antonio Conte confirms brutal stance on Chelsea target Victor Osimhen with Saudi Arabia move in doubt

11:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Napoli director Giovanni Manna believes Victor Osimhen will not join a club in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigeria international was desperate to leave the club over the course of the summer and handed in a transfer request.

Chelsea had held a long-term interest in the forward and pushed to sign him during the closing stages of the transfer window, having sold Romelu Lukaku to the Italian giants.

Read the full story here!

(Various)

Why isn't Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live on TV in UK today?

11:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea today host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Blues recovered from a tepid start to the League season last time, thrashing Wolves 6-2 thanks to a Noni Madueke hat-trick.

Consistency, however, was an issue for the team under Mauricio Pochettino last season and Palace are likely to offer a stern test.

Oliver Glasner’s side may have lost their opening two games but have arguably been unlucky. They did beat Norwich in the Carabao Cup, however, to kickstart their season.

Fans in the UK, however, will not be able to watch the game.

The game has not been selected for broadcast, given it was originally scheduled for 3pm BST on Saturday 31st August, 2024 – which comes during the blackout imposed English football.

Chelsea’s participation in the Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night then pushed Palace game back to Sunday, but it still cannot be shown live.

(ES Composite)

Crystal Palace complete late loan move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in hectic summer finale

11:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to complete a busy Deadline Day at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles secured a loan move for Chalobah - which does not contain the option for a permanent transfer - as they also wrapped up deals for Maxence Lacroix for £17million, Eddie Nketiah for £30m and goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Latest Premier League odds today

11:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea to win: 6/10

Draw: 10/3

Crystal Palace to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea wins: 38

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Why Jadon Sancho will not make Chelsea debut today against Crystal Palace

11:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

There will be no Chelsea debut for Jadon Sancho today.

A summer transfer window Deadline Day produced more drama than we have seen in quite some time as the Blues shipping out Raheem Sterling to Arsenal on loan, and brought in Sancho on a loan-to-buy deal which will be made permanent next summer for around £25million.

Both teams were worked on late into the evening and even beyond the 11pm deadline, requiring deal sheets to be completed. Sterling’s exit was confirmed around 2am on Friday night, into Saturday morning, and Sancho’s arrival was not confirmed until 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

To be ineligible to face Crystal Palace today, Sancho had to be registered as a Chelsea player by 12pm midday on Friday, which was clearly impossible.

(Chelsea FC)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Premier League score prediction today

11:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Palace have been somewhat unlucky in their first two games but the Blues look to be clicking into gear.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Crystal Palace team news vs Chelsea today

11:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Palace, meanwhile, are facing something of a short-term injury crisis at the back. New signing Chadi Riad was forced off against Norwich, leaving only Chris Richards, Marc Guehi and Rob Holding as recognised central defenders.

Guehi remains at the club after Newcastle’s failed transfer pursuit, but new defensive arrivals Trevoh Chalobah and Maxence Lacroix are not available to play just yet - ditto fellow deadline day arrivals Eddie Nketiah and Matt Turner. Matheus Franca is still out injured.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news vs Crystal Palace today

11:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are again without both Reece James and Romeo Lavia for today’s Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace, but have no new injury concerns.

Blues captain James has yet to play this term after suffering a fresh hamstring issue during pre-season and manager Enzo Maresca said before Thursday night’s shock 2-1 defeat by Servette in the second leg of their Conference League play-off tie - for which he was initially registered in the squad - that he was not expected back until after the upcoming international break.

It is the same case for Romeo Lavia, who has been plagued by injury issues since joining Chelsea in a £58million deal with Southampton last summer and making just one appearance in total during his debut campaign.

The Belgian midfielder impressed in pre-season and started on the opening day of the Premier League term against Manchester City before coming on as a late substitute in the first-leg win over Servette, but is now sidelined again with his own hamstring problem.

Moises Caicedo has been carrying a knock of late but came on as a substitute in Switzerland on Thursday after starting in the 6-2 thrashing of Wolves last weekend, while new signing Joao Felix will return to the squad having scored on his second Chelsea debut at Molineux before being ineligible again to face Servette.

Jadon Sancho will obviously not have been registered in time to face Palace after joining from Manchester United initially on loan late beyond Friday’s transfer deadline with the help of a deal sheet, with the trip to Bournemouth on September 14 likely to be his first game instead.

Neither Malo Gusto nor Pedro Neto were involved against Servette, but neither are thought to be injured, while it is tough to imagine Maresca wanting to make too many changes to a team who put six goals past Wolves to kick-start his reign - especially given the disappointing display in Servette that made qualifying for the Conference League proper more nervy than it should have been.

The only change is likely to come in attack, with Mykhailo Mudryk replaced after 45 minutes against Wolves and Maresca admitting afterwards that he was not happy with the Ukrainian’s performance as he demanded more quality.

Neto replaced Mudryk - who started again on Thursday - against his former club, getting a late assist for Felix, and could do so from the start against Palace if he’s fully fit, though Felix is also an option as well as Christopher Nkunku, who stated his starting case by netting in both legs against Servette.

Robert Sanchez should return in goal at the expense of Filip Jorgensen, with Gusto - if fully fit himself - returning in defence along with Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella, with Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Renato Veiga dropping back out.

Caicedo is expected to come back in for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Enzo Fernandez - serving as Chelsea captain with James out - also started against Servette.

Nkunku, Mudryk and Marc Guiu should all make way in attack, with main man Cole Palmer returning alongside Noni Madueke after the duo tore Wolves apart with three assists and goals respectively, leading to a maiden senior England call-up for the latter.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

11:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game is not able to be broadcast live on TV in the UK, having originally been scheduled for 3pm on Saturday only to be moved back as a result of Chelsea’s Conference League play-off tie against Servette.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action live with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the Bridge.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

10:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 1.30pm BST.