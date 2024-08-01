Chelsea vs Club America LIVE! Friendly result, match stream and latest updates today

Chelsea vs Club America - LIVE!

Chelsea picked up their first win of the Enzo Maresca era as they beat Club America 3-0 in Atlanta. It had been a far from convincing start to the summer from the Blues, after a draw with Wrexham was followed by a heavy defeat to Celtic, but this was by a distance the best performance of the USA tour so far.

Two goals came before half-time, as Christopher Nkunku converted a penalty after a couple of minutes and Marc Guiu then got off the mark in a Chelsea shirt with a flicked header, before Noni Madueke’s spot-kick with ten minutes remaining put the match to bed.

The early penalty from Nkunku came after a driving run from Lavia, who replays suggested was fortunate to be awarded the decision for what looked suspiciously like a dive. The Blues got to the byline time and time again, with only poor finishing preventing a first-half rout. There was at least a second goal before the break, as Dewsbury-Hall clipped a cross to the near post, and Guiu got across the goalkeeper to head home.

Enzo Fernandez and Filip Jorgensen were both introduced at half-time, for a second-half that lacked the same intensity. Armando Broja missed a massive chance to make it three, failing to hit the target when clean through on goal, but Chelsea did not have to wait long Nkunku showed wonderful footwork to dance into the box and around the goalkeeper, drawing the contact on his way to win Chelsea’s second penalty of the night.

Chelsea vs Club America latest news

GOAL! Madueke from penalty spot

GOAL! Guiu doubles lead

GOAL! Nkunku gives Chelsea perfect start

FT: Chelsea 3-0 Club America

02:30 , Matt Verri

Job done!

First win for Chelsea under Enzo Maresca and it’s thoroughly deserved.

Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke both scored from the spot, while Marc Guiu got himself on the scoresheet too.

Best performance of the summer by a long way.

Chelsea 3-0 Club America

02:26 , Matt Verri

89 mins: Broja collides with the goalkeeper as they both challenge for a ball into the box.

Chelsea striker has stayed down, looks to be a head injury. On come the physios.

Chelsea 3-0 Club America

02:22 , Matt Verri

85 mins: Chelsea trying to make the most of Mudryk’s pace.

Ball launched over the top, he very nearly gets there but the goalkeeper is just about alert enough to claim.

Chelsea 3-0 Club America

02:18 , Matt Verri

81 mins: Sensational from Chelsea!

Club America look set to pull one back, but Chilwell throws himself in the way to head the ball behind. That was heading in to the top corner.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Club America | Noni Madueke 79'

02:15 , Matt Verri

Nkunku throws the ball to Madueke, who converts the penalty!

Chelsea will indeed have their first win of the summer.

PENALTY CHELSEA!

02:15 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Super run from Nkunku, great footwork to get into the box.

Keepers comes flying out, Nkunku knocks it past him and takes the contact. Penalty.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

02:12 , Matt Verri

75 mins: What a miss!

Madueke with a lovely pass through to Broja, who is clean through on goal.

Ball is lifted over to the goalkeeper but trickles wide of the post.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

02:11 , Matt Verri

74 mins: Club America player has clattered into a photographer in his attempt to keep the ball in play.

Bodies and camera fly everywhere... hope he got some good pictures first.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

02:07 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Gusto has gone down off the ball. Making it clear to the physios he wants to come off.

He trudges off, Chilwell on for the final 20 minutes.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

02:04 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Club America try to break, Ugochukwu sticks out a leg and makes the foul to stop that. Booking.

And Aguirre swiftly joins him, after dragging Nkunku back.

Broja tries his luck from a tight angle, big deflection and a good save to tip it over.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:59 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Time for some Chelsea changes.

Veiga, Broja, Fofana, Mudryk and Ugochukwu on for Gusto, Badiashile, Sterling, Lavia and James.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:56 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Not a huge amount of pace in the match now.

Guiu tries to change that with a dart in behind, but his attempted cross takes a deflection and loops up for the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:51 , Matt Verri

54 mins: There must be a reason Sterling is allowed to take free-kicks. I can’t think of it.

It’s 25 yards out, dangerous position, and he sends his effort about halfway up the wall.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:49 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Sterling bundles his way into the box, gets to the byline.

Ball is pulled back, rolls through to Lavia on the edge of the area. Shot is straight at the goalkeeper.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:44 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Mexican side should score!

Huge chance, six yards out but James just about does enough as he sticks a foot out.

Have been some nervy moments at the back tonight for Chelsea, for all they have been good going forward.

Back underway!

01:41 , Matt Verri

Up and running in the second half!

Fernandez on for Dewsbury-Hall at the break, and Sanchez has been replaced by Jorgensen.

Guiu doubles the lead!

01:30 , Matt Verri

Great movement from Guiu to get to the front post, and he does just about enough with the flicked header.

His first Chelsea goal.

Marc Guiu scores for the Blues! 😍

HT: Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:24 , Matt Verri

Chelsea’s best performance of the tour by a mile so far.

Nkunku and Guiu with the goals, and there should have been two or three more.

Much more like it from the Blues, particularly in attack.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:23 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Madueke continues to run riot... Club America might need to bring five or six players out there.

Picks out Nkunku, his shot towards the near post turned behind.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:19 , Matt Verri

42 mins: Dilrosun the threat at the other end... hits the bar!

Beat Dewsbury-Hall, got the shot away and Sanchez just watches as it smacks back off the woodwork.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:18 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Chelsea are 2-0 up, but their finishing has been fairly terrible.

Madueke, again, burns past his man, rolls the ball back towards the penalty spot.

Nkunku slips, Sterling has an effort saved, and Gusto then lashes wide. They all should have scored!

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:17 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Madueke looks really dangerous on that right wing, got the beating of near enough the entire Club America defence.

Lays it back this time to Lavia, who tries to cross the ball in but basically just launches it a couple of miles in the air.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:13 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Dewsbury-Hall could have had a hat-trick!

Gusto pops up at right-back, playing it through to Nkunku. He’s got all the time in the world to pick out a team-mate, puts it on a plate for Dewsbury-Hall and his effort is blocked.

Brilliant defending, looked to be a certain goal.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:09 , Matt Verri

31 mins: There is a decent pace to this match, despite it being a friendly. Both sides pressing high.

James has been very casual on the ball a couple of times, maybe too casual. Just walking around.

At the other end, it’s another superb run from Madueke... crowded out as he looks to get a shot away.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:04 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Nkunku does well out wide, wins a corner for Chelsea.

Taken short, and then Madueke takes over. Dances into the box, onto his left foot and whips a strike just side of the far post.

Chelsea 2-0 Club America

01:00 , Matt Verri

23 mins: Good effort from Lavia, gets himself booked early in a pre-season match.

It’s a wild challenge, sliding in late. Can’t really complain.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Club America | Marc Guiu 21'

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:58 , Matt Verri

There is the second goal!

Dewsbury-Hall gets to the byline, clips a ball across the face of goal.

Guiu gets there before the goalkeeper, and heads home.

Chelsea 1-0 Club America

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:56 , Matt Verri

18 mins: And another one!

Chelsea win it back high up the pitch. Dewsbury-Hall has the option to play Sterling in, goes for goal himself... dragged wide.

Chelsea 1-0 Club America

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:54 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Club America having a better spell, after that woeful start.

Chelsea sitting back, but now they can break and the blue shirts are flying up the pitch.

Sterling has four players to pick out in the middle, so many options.

Rolled to Dewsbury-Hall, who fires over from ten yards out. Big chance.

Chelsea 1-0 Club America

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:50 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Dilrosun allowed to cut inside onto his left foot, it’s a brilliant curling effort towards the far corner.

Even better save from Sanchez, at full stretch to tip that away. Club America very, very nearly level.

Chelsea 1-0 Club America

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:46 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Dewsbury-Hall in space after a sharp turn from Lavia, slides a pass through to Guiu.

Decent chance for the teenager, but the tame effort is comfortably saved.

Chelsea 1-0 Club America

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:42 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Sterling brought down by Reyes, as he looks to break down the left.

Sharp start this from Chelsea, have come flying out of the blocks.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Club America | Christopher Nkunku 3'

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:39 , Matt Verri

And Nkunku makes no mistake from the spot!

Straight down the middle - perfect start.

PENALTY CHELSEA!

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:38 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Chelsea straight on the front foot, corner won after about 15 seconds.

That leads to nothing, but Lavia then drives into the box and he’s brought down!

Or so the referee says... that looked suspiciously liked a dive on replay.

Chelsea don’t care. Penalty.

KICK-OFF!

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:36 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running!

Here we go!

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:29 , Matt Verri

Teams are in the tunnel in Georgia, kick-off just a couple of minutes away.

Two matches, two unconvincing displays and two poor results for Chelsea so far this summer.

Time to kick into gear.

What you've all been waiting for...

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:18 , Matt Verri

Club America have kindly decided to share their team news.

You can all relax now.

Colwill not involved

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:08 , Matt Verri

Levi Colwill has not been named in the Chelsea squad.

Suggestion is that it’s not an injury for the defender, but the club are keen to manage his workload.

Fernandez issues apology on Chelsea return

Thursday 1 August 2024 00:00 , Matt Verri

Enzo Fernandez made his first act on joining Chelsea’s USA tour an in-person apology to his Blues team-mates for singing an offensive song on Argentina duty.

Fernandez is also understood to have volunteered to make a donation to an anti-discrimination charity.

The 23-year-old has been under disciplinary proceedings by Chelsea since posting a social media video of him and his Argentina team-mates celebrating their Copa America triumph with a discriminatory chant.

The song about the France national team includes racist and homophobic lyrics, and led Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana to brand the video “uninhibited racism” in his own social media post.

The former River Plate midfielder is now back in training with the Blues, and his apology is thought to have been welcomed by his Chelsea team-mates.

Read more on that here

Mexican side have arrived!

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:50 , Matt Verri

Club America doing a good job of keeping their team news to themselves.

Can confirm they are at least in the stadium...

Club America doing a good job of keeping their team news to themselves.

Can confirm they are at least in the stadium...

Gallagher set for Chelsea exit

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:45 , Matt Verri

No Conor Gallagher for Chelsea.

Reports tonight that he has again rejected a contract offer from the club.

A £33m bid from Atletico Madrid has been accepted by Chelsea, though Gallagher has not yet agreed personal terms.

(Getty Images)

Big night for Guiu...

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:38 , Matt Verri

Marc Guiu leads the line for Chelsea, another chance for the 18-year-old to impressed.

Looks to be a front three behind him, Christopher Nkunku starting and Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke out wide. Tosin Adarabioyo gets the nod at centre-back.

Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana and Ben Chilwell among those on the bench.

Chelsea team news

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku, Madueke, Guiu, Sterling

Subs: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Beach, Acheampong, Fofana, Chilwell, Veiga, Enzo, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Angelo, George, Mudryk, Broja

Guardiola offers Alvarez update

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:20 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola appeared to give a frosty response when asked about Julian Alvarez’s decision to consider his future at Manchester City.

Alvarez is understood to be weighing up his options, with both Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing the Argentine after turning down a new City contract.

The 2022 World Cup winner came seventh in the Ballon d’Or rankings in 2023 and is understood to want more game time, despite featuring in 54 domestic matches last season — including 36 of City’s 38 Premier League games.

Speaking during City’s pre-season tour of the United States, Guardiola said: “I read that he's going to think about it. OK, think about it. Then he will inform us what he wants to do.

“Julian played a lot. He wants more? It’s fine. So that's why [he wants to] think about it. And when he thinks about it, he will inform us.”

Maresca: We need to improve... but it's normal

Wednesday 31 July 2024 23:07 , Matt Verri

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the squad have "many things to improve" upon after a miserable 4-1 defeat to Celtic in Indiana.

The loss meant Chelsea remain winless in two games in the United States, having fought back to draw with third-tier Wrexham.

Maresca, though, remains unconcerned as his side built towards the new campaign.

The Chelsea boss commented: "As we said, the result is always important. For us, we need to analyse the game in general.

“I think on the ball, the team were 10 times better than in the game against Wrexham and that is important because we can see the amount of chances we created first half and second half.

"And off the ball, for sure, we can improve things and you can see sometimes we confused when we need to play short, a little bit longer. It's part of the process."

"For sure, we need many things to improve off the ball. One of the things we did bad today was when the ball was not under pressure, to maintain the high-line. When the ball is not under pressure, you need to drop.

"We still confuse some things on and off the ball. For me, it's normal in this moment. We are trying to do something new.”

Jorgensen joins up with new team-mates

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:57 , Matt Verri

Chelsea have continued their latest summer recruitment drive with the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Swedish-born Danish Under-21 international has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031 after joining from LaLiga outfit Villarreal in a deal believed to be worth £20.7million.

Jorgensen immediately joined up with his new Chelsea team-mates in Atlanta on Tuesday, training ahead of the third instalment of their USA pre-season tour which comes tonight against Mexican champions Club America.

“This move is a dream come true,” said Jorgensen.

“I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to get to know everyone and to start playing with all my new team-mates.”

Stage is set!

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:43 , Matt Verri

Incredible stadium for tonight’s match...

Standard Sport prediction

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:31 , Matt Verri

It has been a tricky start to pre-season for Maresca and a Club America team already in full flow will be motivated to grab a surprise result in Georgia against what has been a disorganised defence.

Club America to win, 2-1.

Chelsea team news

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:21 , Matt Verri

Maresca has started with the same new formation in both of Chelsea’s friendlies so far, featuring Reece James pushing into a central midfield role alongside Romeo Lavia.

Marc Guiu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke and Wesley Fofana are among those to have also featured in the two starting XIs.

There are few senior options on the bench for the Blues, who have held the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto and Renato Veiga back as substitutes so far.

Once again, they will be without players who featured in Euro 2024 and the Copa America such as Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is yet to make his pre-season debut due to a minor injury. Djordje Petrovic and Omari Kellyman are injured while Trevoh Chalobah and Alfie Gilchrist were left out of the tour to find new clubs, the latter on loan.

New goalkeeper Fillip Jorgensen has joined the tour after completing a £21million transfer.

Good evening!

Wednesday 31 July 2024 22:04 , Matt Verri

Roll up, roll up.

Chelsea are back in action as they continue their pre-season preparations... the wait for a first win under Enzo Maresca still goes on.

Club America the opponents tonight, with kick-off at Atlanta coming at 12:30am BST!