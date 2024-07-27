Chelsea vs Celtic LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Celtic LIVE!

Chelsea continue life under Enzo Maresca when they meet Celtic in Indiana in the next step of their US tour this evening. The Blues got their latest new era off to a fairly underwhelming start earlier this week in a feisty 2-2 draw in California against third-tier opposition in Wrexham, albeit not too much can be drawn from pre-season games – particularly this early into the summer.

Still, some of the problems Mauricio Pochettino endured in playing out from the back were evident again during Maresca’s first game in charge, with mistakes leading to both Wrexham goals. The Italian was proud of elements of his team’s performance but few would doubt huge improvements can – and surely will – be made.

Reigning Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, beat Manchester City 4-3 in midweek after thrashing DC United 4-0 to start their tour in emphatic fashion. While there is a huge gulf in resources, Brendan Rodgers’s side are much further along in their preparations and will no doubt provide a stern test as they gear up for their season opener next week. Follow Chelsea vs Celtic with Standard Sport live below!

Chelsea vs Celtic latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 9pm BST; Notre Dame Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Chelsea TV, Celtic TV

Chelsea starting XI: Guiu and Lavia given more minutes

Score prediction

Standard Sport prediction

Chelsea made a trudging start to pre-season against Wrexham. Celtic, meanwhile, have hammered DC United and stunned Manchester City.

But this Blues XI is a more experienced team than the City line-up that day, and Chelsea should have enough to beat the Scottish champions.

Prediction: 2-1 Chelsea.

Celtic starting line-up

Celtic (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley; Hatate, Forrest, Maeda; Kyogo

Chelsea starting XI

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill; Lavia, Chukwuemeka; Nkunku, Madueke, Mudryk; Guiu

Another start for Lavia then, as he works up match minutes ahead of the new season. The Belgian was so unfortunate last season due to injury.

Also another run-out for Nkunku, who you get the feeling will be a key player this term for Maresca’s men. And Marc Guiu, who put in an impressive performance on his debut against Wrexham, is trusted up front once more.

Forgotten Chelsea defender has contract terminated

Chelsea have just announced the termination of Malang Sarr’s contract after the defender agreed to join Lens.

The 25-year-old former France youth international made just 21 first-team appearances in four years with the Blues.

During that time, he took loan spells with Porto, Porto B and Monaco.

On Friday, Lens announced the signing of Sarr on a two-season contract, including the option to extend his contract for a further season.

Sarr played for France at every age group bar the seniors and was tipped for greatness but struggled to make an impression at Chelsea after joining them from Nice in 2020.

A statement from Chelsea on Saturday evening read: “Chelsea Football Club and Malang Sarr have agreed to terminate the defender’s contract.

“The Frenchman departs Stamford Bridge having made 21 appearances since joining in August 2020. Sarr spent time on loan at Porto and Monaco during his time at the club.

“We wish Malang all the best for the future.”

Chelsea vs Celtic team news

Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal after Djordje Petrovic stayed in London to nurse a minor injury. Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana both played against Wrexham as they look to build-up match fitness after injury-hit seasons.

Celtic are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns at this stage.

Celtic in fine form

Celtic head into this friendly in excellent shape, having played twice and won twice since returning from their holidays.

First came a 4-0 thrashing of Wayne Rooney’s former MLS side DC United. Then, on Wednesday, came an impressive 4-3 win over an admittedly experimental Manchester City side, but one which nevertheless included Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

Chelsea pre-season recap

Chelsea began their pre-season tour of the United States on Thursday with a 2-2 draw against League One side Wrexham.

Christopher Nkunku scored the first goal of the Enzo Maresca era, with Lesley Ugochukwu - voted man of the match - adding the second.

The match at California’s Levi’s Stadium was friendly in name only, with a brawl breaking out between Levi Colwill and James McClean when the Chelsea defender felt aggrieved at a late challenge from the former Premier League stalwart.

Kick-off time

The match kicks off at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST. It takes place at Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium.

How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic on TV

TV channel and live stream: Chelsea’s official website and app will have live coverage of the game, with a match pass costing £4.99.

You can also catch the action live via Celtic TV’s pay-per-view service at a cost of £8.99 for a game pass. Kick-off is at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST.

