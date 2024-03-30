Chelsea vs Burnley LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Burnley - LIVE!

Chelsea are back in action after the international break as they host Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon. The Blues beat Leicester in their last match a fortnight ago, to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, but it was a tense atmosphere at Stamford Bridge as fans made their anger towards Mauricio Pochettino clear.

The Chelsea boss therefore remains under a fair bit of pressure, with his team sitting 11th in the table heading into the final weeks of the season. While it has been a largely inconsistent campaign, home form has been good for Chelsea in recent weeks, losing just one match at Stamford Bridge in any competition since October.

Burnley’s win over Brentford last time out means they are now within five points of Luton in 17th, but avoiding relegation remains an uphill battle. Vincent Kompany’s side have won just twice on the road in the League all season. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Chelsea vs Burnley latest news

Chelsea team news: Palmer and Gusto should be fit

Burnley team news: Fofana ineligible

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea win

Southgate: Palmer still in Euro 2024 contention

Cole Palmer’s fading Euro 2024 hopes have received a significant boost, with Gareth Southgate insisting the Chelsea forward is still in contention to make his final squad despite not playing a minute against either Brazil and Belgium.

In-form Palmer made his England debut in November and was again called up by Southgate for the recent friendlies at Wembley, but a minor injury meant he missed the Brazil game, while he did not get off the bench against Belgium.

Southgate is spoilt for choice in attack, with Jarrod Bowen and Anthony Gordon adding to his array of options with impressive showings in those two matches. The England manager, though, has Palmer still very much in his thoughts.

Palmer has 11 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season and Southgate said: “I said when I named the squad there is competition for places in those wide areas.

“It’s a bit of a shame that Cole Palmer missed so much training that we weren't able to put him into the game [against Belgium] at the stage it was, having missed most of the week.

“We weren't 100 per cent certain what we would get whereas with Gordon we knew and [James] Maddison we knew. I wouldn't rule Cole out of that equation.”

Boehly to step down as chairman

Todd Boehly is expected to step down as Chelsea’s chairman in 2027, with Clearlake Capital to appoint his replacement.

The legal arrangement, which is described as an 'extraordinary agreement', will see the chairmanship of the west London club change every five years and was put in place during the £2.55billion takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Clearlake own around 60 per cent of Chelsea and already hold huge influence over the club, with Behdad Eghbali active on a day-to-day basis at Stamford Bridge.

But they intend to take up the option of appointing a figurehead of their own in 2027.

Boehly was also appointed interim sporting director in the summer after the American consortium bought Chelsea but his involvement in the football side of the business has since diminished.

There have been rumours of a rift between Boehly and Clearlake Capital but sources close to the billionaire partners deny any breakdown in relationship.

Stage is set!

It’s a perfect afternoon in west London...

Standard Sport prediction

Fofana’s absence for Burnley deprives them of their chief attacking threat against a Chelsea team capable of scoring plenty of goals, but struggling to keep them out.

Just like at Turf Moor, the Blues should be able to overpower the Clarets.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Burnley team news

Loanee striker David Datro Fofana is ineligible for Burnley to face his parent club. Lyle Foster is most likely to replace him up front.

Vincent Kompany could keep faith with Arijanet Muric in goal after he replaced James Trafford for the win over Brentford before the break.

Nathan Redmond and Aaron Ramsey are among those who will miss out due to injury.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto are expected to be fit for Chelsea after both suffered minor issues over the international break.

Romeo Lavia is unavailable after it was confirmed he will miss the rest of the season. Reece James is also absent with an update expected over Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill’s race to recover from injury.

Enzo Fernandez and Djordje Petrovic are in contention return after sitting out the FA Cup win over Leicester, though the midfielder returned late from international duty.

Both Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk battle to keep their place in the line-up.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

How to watch Chelsea vs Burnley

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Burnley!

The Premier League is back after the international break and it’s now a sprint to the finish.

The Blues have little to play for in the League, sitting 11th in the table, but for Burnley every point is crucial, as they look to pull off an unlikely escape from the relegation zone.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm GMT from Stamford Bridge.