Chelsea vs Brighton: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Chelsea look to get back on track when they host Brighton today in the Premier League.

A few good results had suggested the Blues were turning the tide under Mauricio Pochettino before their spectacular collapse on Tyneside a week ago.

Brighton are next up, a team with a very decent record in this Premier League fixture in recent times although the Seagulls were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are fresh off another trip to the continent as they secured qualification to the Europa League knockouts away to AEK Athens.

While this clash only enjoyed the rivalry over Graham Potter for the briefest of moments, the presence of Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea team could add a bit of extra spice. The Blues are however once again without summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brighton is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London.

Moises Caicedo comes up against his old team (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before the game was moved back from its initial Saturday 3pm slot.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Brighton team news

Christopher Nkunku is nearing his long-awaited debut for Chelsea and faces a late fitness test after training with the team on Friday.

Romeo Lavia has also made steps towards his recovery ahead of potentially making his a first appearance while Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah remain absent.

Malo Gusto is also absent, which would have been a timely boost given both Reece James and Marc Cucurella are serving one-match bans this weekend. Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill will start at full-back as a result.

Brighton are enduring a bit of an injury crisis but welcomed Kaoru Mitoma back in Greece on Thursday night.

Ansu Fati and ex-Chelsea talent Tariq Lamptey have recently joined Solly March, James Milner, Pervis Estupinan and Co in the treatment room.

Lewis Dunk is banned after a straight red card against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

Pochettino will ensure his Chelsea team are rallied after their terrible display last time out. Brighton's long away trip and fitness issues will play into the Blues' hands.

Chelsea to win 1-0.

Chelsea must take advantage of Brighton's injury crisis (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blues have failed to win any of their last five Premier League meetings with the Seagulls.

Chelsea wins: 13

Brighton wins: 3

Draws: 5

Chelsea vs Brighton match odds

Chelsea: 8/11

Brighton: 7/2

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).