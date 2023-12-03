Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE!

Chelsea are back in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues' encouraging recent resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino hit a sizeable roadblock last weekend in the shape of high-flying Newcastle, who thrashed the 10 men 4-1 as the manager lamented their worst display so far under his leadership.

But the hosts could climb into the top half of the table if they get back to winning ways today against a Brighton team who ended a six-match winless run by overcoming Nottingham Forest last time out and who lost in west London in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. The Seagulls' fairytale run of form has been heavily impacted by an injury crisis that is only getting worse with every game, though they did secure safe passage through to the Europa League knockout rounds in Athens on Thursday.

Chelsea fans will hope that Christopher Nkunku could finally be involved today as he awaits his long delayed competitive debut after injury, though it looks like the wait will last a little longer for fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia. Follow Chelsea vs Brighton live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off time: 2pm GMT, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Chelsea team news: Nkunku could be involved

Brighton team news: Seagulls battling crisis

Standard Sport prediction

Pochettino: Caicedo 'needs time' to find best form at Chelsea

12:21 , George Flood

Just as he was before the two sides met in the Carabao Cup third round back in September, when Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal of the game for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Moises Caicedo has been the subject of plenty of attention in the build-up to this game against his former club.

The Ecuador international has yet to hit his Brighton heights following that high-profile £115m summer transfer, with Mauricio Pochettino sitting down to chat with him this week.

Story continues

“Before this press conference, he was in my office for 20 minutes,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

“It is easy because we speak Spanish. It is a subconscious process and that is a problem - only in time can you adapt.”

He added: “We had no pre-season with him. We talk about footballers; it is physical and mental, and there is the talent.

(Getty Images)

"If you want to express your talent, you need to be clear in your mind and be good in your legs; otherwise, it is not possible to move.”

Some of Caicedo's struggles have been related to his frequent trips to South America for international duty limiting his time on the training pitch at Cobham.

Pochettino said: “Travelling to South America is tough, two or three weeks with us - 25 or 30 days - and then away for 10 or 12 days.

“Then, he came back with some issues with his knee. That didn’t help. It is not an excuse; it is the reality - we need time.”

Pochettino offers update on Nkunku and Lavia

12:06 , George Flood

Here is what Mauricio Pochettino had to say at his pre-match press conference at Cobham on Friday when asked if either Christopher Nkunku or Romeo Lavia would finally be fit to face Brighton today.

"We need to assess tomorrow and then decide," he said. "They are close, but we need tomorrow to take the decision."

When he was pressed to confirm that the duo hadn't yet been ruled out, the manager added: "Maybe Lavia is the more difficult [one]. But we need to assess Nkunku."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Will Cole Palmer be fit for Chelsea?

11:53 , George Flood

There are some rumours - I must stress, totally unconfirmed at this stage - floating around on the site formerly known as Twitter that Cole Palmer could miss out for Chelsea today with a knock sustained in training.

There was no mention of it on Friday, so let's wait and see if he's involved.

It would be quite a blow for Chelsea to be without the young forward, who has thrived since his £42.5million move from Manchester City on summer deadline day.

[object Object] (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

11:46 , George Flood

Pochettino will ensure that his Chelsea team rally after their terrible display at Newcastle last time out.

Brighton's long away trip and fitness issues will play into the Blues' hands.

Chelsea to win, 1-0.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Brighton team news

11:43 , George Flood

Brighton, meanwhile, are battling an ongoing selection crisis that is getting worse every week.

Roberto De Zerbi believes that Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati and ex-Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey will both be sidelined for a significant period of time with injuries suffered in the dramatic 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Brighton are already without the likes of Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster and Solly March, while captain Lewis Dunk and Mahmoud Dahoud are both suspended.

Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner should be available today, while De Zerbi will make a late call on the fitness of Joao Pedro.

[object Object] (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news

11:38 , George Flood

Christopher Nkunku could finally be part of the Chelsea matchday squad for a competitive match for the first time today having trained again this week.

However, the Frenchman will surely be on the bench if he is involved after a long lay-off following knee surgery.

Mauricio Pochettino has also admitted that it's unlikely fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will be involved just yet.

Elsewhere for Chelsea, Reece James and Marc Cucurella are both suspended, while Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka and Wesley Fofana are all still injured.

[object Object] (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

11:34 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, today's game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before it was moved from its initial Saturday 3pm slot as the result of Brighton's Europa League commitments.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full-time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10:30pm tonight.

Welcome to Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE coverage

11:28 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League.

The Blues return home this afternoon desperate to get back to winning ways after their promising recent resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino was emphatically ended by a heavy defeat at Newcastle last weekend in which captain Reece James was sent off.

Chelsea may be quietly confident of doing just that, with Brighton being hammered by a worsening injury crisis at present and having gone six games without a win before beating Nottingham Forest.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side will have been buoyed by a narrow Europa League victory over AEK Athens on Thursday that booked their spot in the knockout rounds in their first ever campaign on the continent.

Chelsea fans will be eager to see Christopher Nkunku finally involved in some capacity today, though it seems unlikely that fellow summer signing Romeo Lavia will play any part just yet.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT, so stay tuned for live updates across the afternoon, with all the latest team news plus expert analysis from Standard Sport's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.