Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Brighton - LIVE!

Chelsea go in search of a much-needed lift as they host Brighton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. It’s been two defeats and no goals scored since Frank Lampard took charge on an interim basis, with the Blues legend unable to inspire an immediate bounce at the club.

The Premier League campaign is already a write-off for Chelsea, so the focus is likely to be on the Champions League second-leg clash with Real Madrid in midweek. The Blues have a two-goal deficit to overturn in that match, so the likes of N’Golo Kane and Thiago Silva could be rested here with Real in mind.

Brighton suffered a frustrating afternoon in London last week when losing to Tottenham, but will be looking to put that right here. The Seagulls sit seventh in the table after a brilliant campaign to date, and European football next season is very much on the cards. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Chelsea vs Brighton latest news

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Not on TV in UK

Chelsea team news: Changes expected

Brighton team news: Colwill ineligible

Standard Sport prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Brighton

Chelsea FC - Brighton & Hove Albion FC

De Zerbi stands by behaviour

13:11 , Matt Verri

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi insists he has no regrets about his behaviour during last week’s loss to Tottenham.

De Zerbi and Spurs interim manager Cristian Stellini were sent off in the second half of Brighton’s ill-tempered 2-1 Premier League defeat after staff from both sides clashed on the touchline.

Both clubs were this week charged by the Football Association following the “mass confrontation” in a game where the Seagulls controversially had two goals disallowed and two strong penalty appeals waved away.

De Zerbi said: “We are still frustrated for sure. We are looking forward to playing again tomorrow. We want to win the game because we deserved to win in Tottenham.

“And, you know, in the interview when I listened (heard) that Tottenham deserved to win, it’s not right, it’s not correct. It’s foxy people. When we won at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup (3-1 in November), I spoke we didn’t deserve the victory - clear. And I don’t love listening to foxy people.”

Asked if he had any regrets about his behaviour in north London, he replied: “No, because I didn’t say bad words and I respect always.

“You have your style of life, I have my style and when I have something to say I am used to speaking in a direct way.”

“Delighted to be coming back"

13:04 , Matt Verri

Standard Sport prediction

12:57 , Matt Verri

It’s very difficult to trust Chelsea at the best of times, so more dropped points look very much on the cards with the focus likely to be on the visit of Real Madrid next week.

Brighton were unfortunate to be beaten by Tottenham but could have a more successful trip to London this time, particularly if Lampard opts to rest some of his key stars.

Brighton to win, 2-0.

Brighton team news

12:51 , Matt Verri

Brighton will be without Levi Colwill, who is not eligible to feature against his parent club, meaning Adam Webster could come in to partner Lewis Dunk.

Adam Lallana and Jeremey Sarmiento both remain out, while Tariq Lamptey is also set to miss out again with a knee injury along with Jakub Moder.

Chelsea team news

12:45 , Matt Verri

Kalidou Koulibaly was forced off with an injury in Madrid and will miss out against Brighton. Ben Chilwell was sent off in the match, but the suspension does not apply domestically and so he is available.

Lampard is set to rotate his side with the Premier League campaign a write-off, potentially saving the likes of N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva for the second leg against Real.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell; Gallagher, Enzo, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Mudryk

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

12:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on BBC One on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

12:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Brighton!

The Blues are still looking for their first win since Frank Lampard returned to the club, and it won’t easily come here with one eye on Real Madrid and the opposition an in-form Brighton side.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from Stamford Bridge.