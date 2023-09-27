Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE!

Chelsea return to Carabao Cup action tonight still desperate for a win to help lift the gloom around Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ second-round victory over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon was one of just two from seven matches across all competitions so far this season amid a torrid start to life back in English football for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who makes five changes this evening as he looks to spark a reaction from his struggling side.

Most frustrated Chelsea fans would probably just settle for a goal or two at this point after watching their team go three games in a row now without scoring. They were made to pay for their ill-discipline here on Sunday when Aston Villa condemned them to yet another dismal home defeat after right-back Malo Gusto saw his yellow card for a poor challenge on Lucas Digne upgraded to red following a VAR review.

Chelsea’s plight is in stark contrast to that of Brighton, who continue to soar high under Roberto De Zerbi - who has made seven changes of his own - and will be relishing the chance to pile more misery on the club that has taken so many of their key assets over the last year. Follow Chelsea vs Brighton with Standard Sport’s live blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.

Here come the teams at Stamford Bridge!

Chilwell leads out Chelsea as he takes the armband back from Gallagher with James sidelined.

Chelsea vs Brighton

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

A funny little detail is Nottingham Forest loanee Andrey Santos has accidentally been added to the team sheet instead of Cole Palmer tonight.

Santos had the no20 shirt before Palmer joined.

Chelsea vs Brighton

A big night in store for this man.

Can Moises Caicedo shine against his former club?

Chelsea vs Brighton

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

If Chelsea are playing their usual 4-2-3-1 system then there are some interesting choices from Mauricio Pochettino tonight.

It could be Axel Disasi at right-back with Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella at centre-back and Ian Maatsen at left-back. It feels like a defence very much lacking in height but the choice has been made to rest Thiago Silva.

Of course, Malo Gusto is suspended tonight, adding to Pochettino's woes.

Cole Palmer makes his full debut for Chelsea. He earned this shot with three good cameo performances from the bench.

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella makes sense of that Chelsea team news at Stamford Bridge...

Seven Brighton changes from De Zerbi

Brighton, meanwhile, make seven changes to the team that beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the top-flight on Sunday.

Only Bart Verbruggen, Pervis Estupinan, Mahmoud Dahoud and Facundo Buonanotte retain their starting berths.

Former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey starts at right-back, but fellow Stamford Bridge academy graduate Billy Gilmour is on the bench.

Lamptey comes into the starting XI along with Igor, Jan Paul van Hecke, Kaoru Mitoma, Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro.

There’s a full debut for teenage Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba, a summer signing from Lille.

No Evan Ferguson for Brighton, with Pascal Gross and James Milner also still out.

Chelsea make five changes from Aston Villa defeat

Mauricio Pochettino makes five changes to the Chelsea team that lost at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Axel Disasi presumably moves to right-back with no Reece James and Malo Gusto suspended, with Ian Maatsen and Marc Cucurella coming in with Thiago Silva rested entirely.

So is that Levi Colwill and Cucurella as centre-backs with Maatsen at left-back?

Or Disasi and Colwill at CB with Maatsen and Cucurella the full-backs? How about a back three of Colwill, Disasi and Cucurella with Maatsen and Chilwell the wing-backs? Very interesting from Pochettino, whatever the case.

Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Conor Gallagher in midfield, while Cole Palmer does indeed make his first Chelsea start as vice-captain Ben Chilwell returns.

Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling drop to the bench along with Gallagher, while Nicolas Jackson leads the line again with his one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards already this season not being served until the top-flight west London derby against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night.

The fit-again Armando Broja is on the bench once more, along with Deivid Washington and other youngsters in Alex Matos, Alfie Gilchrist and Josh Brooking.

Still no Chelsea debut for Djordje Petrovic as Robert Sanchez keeps his place in goal, starting along with fellow former Brighton stars Moises Caicedo, Colwill and Cucurella.

Chelsea vs Brighton teams in full

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Caicedo, Mudryk, Palmer, Chilwell, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Brooking, Gilchrist, Gallagher, Fernandez, Matos, Sterling, Washington, Broja

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan, Baleba, Dahoud, Buonanotte, Fati, Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Subs: Steele, Dunk, March, Gilmour, Lallana, Welbeck, Adingra, Veltman, Hinshelwood

Brighton lineup

And here’s the Brighton team at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea lineup

Here’s how Chelsea line up tonight:

Injured Chelsea captain James facing possible ban

18:36 , George Flood

Reece James is inching closer to a return for Chelsea as he continues to get up to speed following his latest frustrating hamstring injury setback.

However, the Blues captain is now facing a potential ban having this afternoon been charged by the FA following an alleged incident in the tunnel that took place after Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

James has been accused of using “improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official” - a breach of FA rule E3, having reportedly confronted referee Jarred Gillett.

He has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk recently got a one-match suspension on top of his existing ban after being charged with a similar offence following his sending off at Newcastle last month.

Stamford Bridge is looking lovely on this warm if overcast September evening in west London.

If Chelsea are to improve on their ongoing hangover from last season, then they simply must turn things around here.

They cannot continue to lose these home matches in such limp fashion.

Chelsea vs Brighton

Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

Billy Gilmour is out inspecting the pitch at his old stomping ground.

It is hard not to get flashbacks of his masterclass first two midfield performances against Liverpool and Everton in epic Chelsea matches.

Pochettino has no problem with Eghbali visits

18:13 , George Flood

Also in the news this week were reports that Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali had been visiting the dressing room and Mauricio Pochettino’s office after games this season.

While he has not been addressing the squad, it is an interesting approach nevertheless given the huge backlash to Todd Boehly’s visit after the home Premier League defeat by Brighton in April in which he delivered a speech that called their season “embarrassing”.

Pochettino confirmed the visits at his pre-match press conference and insisted he is a fan of the practise, having experienced it throughout his managerial career so far.

He also confirmed that Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart also visit the dressing room regularly along with Eghbali.

"I like when the owners come," Pochettino said.

"In all my career as a coach, at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain before and after. I think it is good that the owner came to the dressing room.

"It's the way they approach the player is important, if they are in a good way then they are very welcome. After my press conference after the game against Aston Villa, they came and chill with us, like normally.

"Also against Liverpool, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, they came with Paul and Laurence and Behdad.

"We talk about the game. I don't see it in a bad way. For me, it's good always if they share with us and they can say hello to the players. It would be different if they came for a speech or something, but with the way that they came of course they are very welcome.

"They own the club, they can do whatever they want. We are so glad they came and shared with us – even when it's good things and we won the game, but even on Sunday where we lost and we are suffering."

Pochettino: Chelsea job not as hard as Tottenham or Southampton

17:50 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino is already under fire from certain sections of a frustrated Chelsea fanbase after a dismal start to the season that has seen his side win just twice - against Luton and AFC Wimbledon - in seven matches and now go three in a row without scoring.

However, despite those high-profile struggles and the intense spotlight, the Argentine has made headlines in the build-up to Brighton’s visit tonight by claiming that the Stamford Bridge rebuild is not nearly as foreboding as the ones he successfully pulled off in his two previous jobs in English football.

Indeed, Pochettino seems to believe his team are performing perfectly well at the moment, just without scoring nearly enough goals.

"It's less hard than when we were in Southampton and Tottenham, trust me," he told reporters on Tuesday. "Believe me.

"The only thing we are missing is scoring goals, because the team is playing, if you see our first few months in Southampton and Tottenham, I think we (Chelsea) are playing much better.

"We are doing much better here, but we are missing the most important (thing) in football - to score. But it's not harder than the previous experience.

"It was different (at Tottenham). The transformation was with us, in the way that we found the squad, with the club, we were working in six months, one year to change and design.

"Here, the plan was already made, and we arrived here and we tried to develop this project. When I arrived here, the plan had started to work. Now I am part of the plan. Of course I am responsible here also like in Tottenham, but I think it was a little bit different."

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

17:37 , George Flood

It feels like whatever team Brighton put out, their confidence - and Chelsea’s lack of it - will see them win whoever is in front of them.

This is a team playing with no fear, against a team heading in the opposite direction and with sections of the fanbase already turning on the manager.

Mauricio Pochettino still has plenty of injuries and suspensions to juggle, meaning his options are limited to change things too much, so I cannot see too much improvement unless Roberto De Zerbi opts for a far weaker XI.

Brighton to win, in extra time.

Brighton team news

17:33 , George Flood

For Brighton, midfielders Pascal Gross and James Milner both missed Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League sealed courtesy of Kaoru Mitoma’s brace and will not return tonight.

Star forward Evan Ferguson started that game on the south coast but was replaced by Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati at half-time and may miss out this evening having not fully recovered from knee trouble.

"Pascal and James Milner will miss this one,” De Zerbi - who will also make changes tonight - told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I have not decided about Evan yet, I would like him to play at his best. He wasn't in his best physical condition on Sunday but he wanted to play.

"We need the best condition of the players if we want to compete every three days. We have to change the 11 and take the best decisions game-by-game."

Julio Enciso and Jakub Moder also remain sidelined for the Seagulls.

Chelsea team news

17:26 , George Flood

Mauricio Pochettino should shake things up tonight in an attempt to spark a reaction from his struggling team, though a lengthy absentee list is still proving rather restrictive in that regard.

Cole Palmer could be in line for his full Chelsea debut following that £42.5million deadline day switch from Manchester City, having impressed off the bench against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fellow summer signing Djordje Petrovic could make his first appearance between the posts in relief of No1 goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while Armando Broja made a late cameo against Villa on his first appearance for nine months after ACL surgery and will be pushing to start tonight.

Malo Gusto is suspended for Chelsea after his red card on Sunday, though Nicolas Jackson’s one-match ban for already collecting five yellows this season won’t be enforced until the weekend.

Captain Reece James is still sidelined and could now be facing a ban of his own, with Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli also remaining unavailable to Pochettino.

Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Lesley Ugochukwu and Noni Madueke will also be hoping to be rotated in from the off tonight.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

17:19 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, tonight’s game has not been picked for live television coverage, with Manchester City vs Newcastle on Sky Sports instead.

Highlights: Sky Sports’ official Twiter and YouTube channels will show highlights after the game, while ITV1 will offer a free-to-air highlights show from the third round at 12.05am BST tonight.

17:15 , George Flood

Chelsea remain desperate for a win as they make a midweek return to Carabao Cup duty tonight.

The struggling Blues are up against it once more this evening as they take on a high-flying Brighton team under Roberto De Zerbi who will no doubt be chomping at the bit to inflict more pain on the club that has taken so many of their prized assets over the last 12 months to no avail.

Sunday’s latest miserable home loss to Aston Villa in which Chelsea were punished for their ill-discipline means they have won just two of their first seven competitive matches across all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino, who has urged his team to grow up as they search for some sort of form, rhythm or consistency.

A run of three successive matches without scoring has really laid bare the lack of a striking focal point in their huge squad still, despite the more than £1billion lavished on new players during the last three transfer windows under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake.

Will anything change tonight? Kick-off in this third-round tie is at 7:45pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge.