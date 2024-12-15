Chelsea vs Brentford: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea attempt to reverse recent history as they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Bees are unbeaten in the last five matches between the two sides and are on a three-match winning run at Stamford Bridge, ensuring they will make the short trip across west London in confident mood.

However, Chelsea appear to be a different prospect under Enzo Maresca and can move to within two points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after the leaders were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham on Saturday.

A Conference League 3-1 win in midweek over Astana made it nine matches unbeaten in all competitions for the Blues, who do appear ready to play a role in the title race for all Maresca has wanted to play that down.

Brentford sit in the top half of the table but that has been driven by their home form. While they have won seven and drawn one of their eight matches at the Gtech Community Stadium, Thomas Frank’s side have picked up just one point on the road.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Brentford is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday December 15, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brentford

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Free highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day 2, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Brentford team news

Chelsea left close to their entire first-team squad at home in midweek, sparing them the eight-hour flight to Kazakhstan and the return to London early on Friday morning.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are among those who will come back into the side, with Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke likely to start in wide areas with Pedro Neto unavailable due to suspension.

Star man: Cole Palmer will return to the Chelsea starting lineup (Getty Images)

Brentford remain without Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey, but Vitaly Janelt and Kristoffer Ajer will return to the squad, though Matias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes are out.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanna Wissa will again be the main men up front - only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Palmer and Chris Wood can better the duo’s tally of nine Premier League goals each.

Chelsea vs Brentford prediction

Brentford have been incredibly poor away from home this season, scoring only five times and failing to win a single match.

Chelsea’s stars will be rested, having been left out of the trip to Kazakhstan, and they are expected to ease to another comfortable win, even if the Bees are capable of causing some difficult moments for the Blues’ defence.

Chelsea to win, 3-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 10

Draws: 4

Brentford wins: 7

Chelsea vs Brentford latest odds

Chelsea FC to win: 1/3

Draw: 9/2

Brentford FC to win: 13/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.