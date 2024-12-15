Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Brentford – LIVE!

Chelsea host Brentford in a Premier League west London derby later tonight. Indeed, the Blues are looking to pure pressure on League leaders Liverpool – who could only draw with Fulham on Saturday. While the Reds still boast a game in hand on Enzo Maresca’s side, three points at Stamford Bridge would close the gap to only two points.

Maresca’s side have to be heavy favourites. Able to make sweeping changes to the team who beat Astana in the Conference League on Thursday night, Chelsea will almost certainly restore all of their big names to the starting lineup.

Brentford have never actually lost at the Bridge since their promotion in 2021. However, Thomas Frank’s side – for all their success at home – have not won on the road this season. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time and venue: 7pm GMT; Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK

Chelsea team news: Pedro Neto suspended

Brentford team news: Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt fit

Prediction: Chelsea to win

Prediction

16:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brentford have been incredibly poor away from home this season, scoring only five times and failing to win a single match.

Chelsea’s stars will be rested, having been left out of the trip to Kazakhstan, and they are expected to ease to another comfortable win, even if the Bees are capable of causing some difficult moments for the Blues’ defence.

Chelsea to win, 3-1

Brentford team news

16:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Brentford remain without Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey, but Vitaly Janelt and Kristoffer Ajer will return to the squad, though Matias Jensen and Gustavo Nunes are out.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanna Wissa will again be up top for the Bees.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news

16:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea will be without Pedro Neto tonight as the winger serves a one-match suspension as a result of receiving his fifth Premier League yellow card in last week’s 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Wesley Fofana and captain Reece James miss out due to injury but the likes of Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson could all return after being rested for the midweek win over Astana.

Why isn't Chelsea vs Brentford live on TV in UK today?

16:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Of the four Premier League fixtures today, this is the only one not being shown live in the UK.

This is because Chelsea vs Brentford was initially scheduled for 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 December and was not selected for TV coverage, due to it taking place behind the blackout imposed across English football.

As such, despite moving date and time because of Chelsea played away in Kazakhstan in the Conference League on Thursday night, it cannot be shown in the UK.

Welcome

16:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Brentford.

Following Liverpool’s draw yesterday, the Blues have the chance to close the gap on the Premier League leaders to just two points.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 7pm GMT.